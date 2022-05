Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.

The fact that he has been bankrolled by the Telegraph and Russian oligarchs and has the KGB on his team, meaning that every fuck up and lie is glossed over has nothing to do with it. He has never faced a consequence for his actions because he has been useful to the money that back him.

The reason he can’t be pinned down is because he avoids real scrutiny, and courtiers like her and Peston don’t rock the boat because their careers are built on access.

He won’t do interviews unless they are arse kissing sessions, hence his reluctance to go anywhere near C4 apart from to unleash the fuckwit Dorries on them.



Asking us to believe she knew nothing about those weekly pissups and parties is incredible given her level of “access”

As for the whole false equivalence with Starmer, it was obvious what she was doing.