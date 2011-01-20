Johnson is the most gifted politician of the past 20years according to Laura.





Johnson is a arrogant narcissistic arsehole but he does know how to exploit the flaws in our democracy, he has also rewritten the rules of UK politics in a few ways.He can lie time and time again with impunity without our politicians being able to call him a liar, we now have a weak speaker who is living in a dream world asking the Torys to be nice.Johnson gave a interview years before he became PM when he said he had a system. make as many gaffs as possible so the opposition cant focus on anything in particular. it's shocking as this is exactly what has happened since he took power. where do you even start when it comes to criticising Johnsons government, you could focus on one issue in the past but not with this lot.The comparison to Trump shouldn't be ignored, both lie like no politicians we've ever seen before. corruption and incompetence off the scale.I cant see much changing even when Johnsons gone as the Tory party now know they can get away with so much more today so why hold back.