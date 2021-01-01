The car crash TV moments of Tory MPs still trying to defend Johnson are real popcorn events. The argument that Johnson didn't mislead parliament as he couldn't have known the 13/11 event was breaking the rules has got to be one of the best yet. Their leader walking into a party, toasting the party and somehow not working out it was a party isn't the compelling defence they think it is!



The playbook is by now very transparent but time will tell if it works again. Stall, bluster and deny on an ongoing basis, coincide the release of the report with a populist policy (something related to utility bills seems likely) and then bloviate about how they're focussing on the real issues effecting real people.