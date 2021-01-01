Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 184105 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 09:13:38 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:46:08 am
Its sad that the general public can drum up so much faux outrage at Football Fans booing a song, but when it comes to the PM breaking rules that took away our freedom there isnt even half as much sentiment.

Most people in this country would rather just turn a blind eye and manically enjoy the £1bn jubilee celebrations, makes you proud to be British

I don't think you are correct.  The majority of people couldn't give a toss about booing the national anthem and many do care about Partygate.  Don't believe everything you read in the right-wing press and on this site.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 09:39:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:13:38 am
I don't think you are correct.  The majority of people couldn't give a toss about booing the national anthem and many do care about Partygate.  Don't believe everything you read in the right-wing press and on this site.

When you say the right wing press I assume you are referencing the doyen of faux outrage, the Mail? ;D
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 09:48:06 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:39:15 am
When you say the right wing press I assume you are referencing the doyen of faux outrage, the Mail? ;D

Exactly  ;)
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 10:13:42 am »
Tory Peer (and chair of the Office for Students) speaking with far right fascists at an Orban event this week hailing proof that "we can win".

Not at all alarming. Not at all...
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:13:42 am
Tory Peer (and chair of the Office for Students) speaking with far right fascists at an Orban event this week hailing proof that "we can win".

Not at all alarming. Not at all...

Quote
Ministers are facing calls to investigate the chair of Englands university regulator about his participation in a conference for the Republican party, which platformed a notorious racist and antisemite.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats called on Conservative party leaders and ministers to take action after James Wharton, chair of the Office for Students (OfS), addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) Hungary in Budapest on Friday.

On the same day that Lord Wharton, who ran Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons leadership campaign, gave his video message, Zsolt Bayer, a television talkshow host in Hungary who has been widely denounced for his racism, took to the stage. Bayer has called Jews stinking excrement, referred to Roma as animals, and used racial epithets to describe Black people.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 01:27:38 pm »
Logged

Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • JFT96
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 01:38:54 pm »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 01:55:58 pm »

'Partygate: Insiders tell of packed No 10 lockdown parties' - article by Kuenssberg:-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61566410


'Partygate: Inside the Storm' - on BBC2 at 7pm tonight ( or on iPlayer - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001830q )



'Shapps refuses to deny Johnson suggested Sue Gray abandon publication of her report':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/may/24/boris-johnson-sue-gray-report-partygate-photos-uk-politics-latest?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-628c84618f089d657c064fd6#block-628c84618f089d657c064fd6


'No 10 plays down, but does not firmly deny, reports PM floated with Sue Gray idea of shelving Partygate investigation':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/may/24/boris-johnson-sue-gray-report-partygate-photos-uk-politics-latest?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-628cbe548f08b48a6e7430b7#block-628cbe548f08b48a6e7430b7


'Khan says it is important for 'trust and confidence' in police that Met explain why PM not fined over No 10 leaving drinks':-

www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/may/24/boris-johnson-sue-gray-report-partygate-photos-uk-politics-latest?filterKeyEvents=false&page=with:block-628c96b78f088ef33c01e03c#block-628c96b78f088ef33c01e03c

« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:44 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 02:33:05 pm »
The car crash TV moments of Tory MPs still trying to defend Johnson are real popcorn events.  The argument that Johnson didn't mislead parliament as he couldn't have known the 13/11 event was breaking the rules has got to be one of the best yet.  Their leader walking into a party, toasting the party and somehow not working out it was a party isn't the compelling defence they think it is!

The playbook is by now very transparent but time will tell if it works again.  Stall, bluster and deny on an ongoing basis, coincide the release of the report with a populist policy (something related to utility bills seems likely) and then bloviate about how they're focussing on the real issues effecting real people.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 04:12:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:33:05 pm
The car crash TV moments of Tory MPs still trying to defend Johnson are real popcorn events.  The argument that Johnson didn't mislead parliament as he couldn't have known the 13/11 event was breaking the rules has got to be one of the best yet.  Their leader walking into a party, toasting the party and somehow not working out it was a party isn't the compelling defence they think it is!

The playbook is by now very transparent but time will tell if it works again.  Stall, bluster and deny on an ongoing basis, coincide the release of the report with a populist policy (something related to utility bills seems likely) and then bloviate about how they're focussing on the real issues effecting real people.

Has it been working though.  They got absolutely hammered in the recent local elections.  Without sounding like a broken record, the only opinions that count are the ones that vote.

Doesn't matter if the Met let him off and the Grey report is a whitewash.  That picture tells it's own story - hopefully, there is more to come.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,618
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:12:40 pm
Has it been working though.  They got absolutely hammered in the recent local elections.  Without sounding like a broken record, the only opinions that count are the ones that vote.

Doesn't matter if the Met let him off and the Grey report is a whitewash.  That picture tells it's own story - hopefully, there is more to come.
Their local elections were extremely bad.

They lost way more seats than almost anyone expected.

PArtygate has had a real and lasting effect on the polls.  The cost of living crisis will have an impact too.  they will do something of course, but it won't make it go away, and it might last for several years.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,087
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 04:20:35 pm »
The only answer he has is to say the public want to move on in order to focus on the cost of living crisis. Hmm. Wonder how that's going?
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 04:22:20 pm »

The trouble is that photo of Bozo lifting his plastic glass looks exactly like Starmer having his beer and that`s how the Tories will justify it to themselves and voters.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,356
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:46:08 am
Its sad that the general public can drum up so much faux outrage at Football Fans booing a song, but when it comes to the PM breaking rules that took away our freedom there isnt even half as much sentiment.

Most people in this country would rather just turn a blind eye and manically enjoy the £1bn jubilee celebrations, makes you proud to be British

It's a nation of forelock tuggers. Should be riots all that weekend the way this country is being run, not street parties.

Liverpool fans were just convenient props to use in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's culture wars. The Daily Mail doing his bidding as he does theirs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:22:20 pm
The trouble is that photo of Bozo lifting his plastic glass looks exactly like Starmer having his beer and that`s how the Tories will justify it to themselves and voters.

The difference being one is deemed by police to be an illegal gathering, and the other as yet is not. If the latter is, then starmer is gone anyway
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,680
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4935 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
I still remember young women being forcibly dragged away from a masked vigil for Sarah Everard. And youve since had Johnson lie, lie again, and break the law.  So, CON +4 when Starmer has to go then?
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 05:38:26 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 06:58:23 pm »
Partrygate prog on at 7 bbc2 tonight for more cabal shenanigans
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:58:23 pm
Partrygate prog on at 7 bbc2 tonight for more cabal shenanigans

Pathetic attempt to equate Starmer's actions with Johnsons', about what you'd expect from Kuenssberg. Apparently, the Labour Leader was "at a party", not working in a Labour office while small groups of people went to get some food and a drink before going back to work.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 08:03:33 pm »
That was like a Conservative party broadcast.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 