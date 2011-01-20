Poll

The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:27:55 pm
Who in their right mind would vote for that?! :lmao

They're not in their right mind, that's the trick.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:35:54 pm
https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/6284c9e42300009b4c13c0ae.jpg?cache=FIYMSJ8fEK&ops=scalefit_720_noupscale&format=webp

Didn't want to post the picture directly in case anyone is eating.
A prime example of saying out loud what should remain a private thought. There's probably some truth to what he writes there. Well, it is true of him at least.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:20:56 pm
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it

You have to remember that the media treat Labour differently from how they treat the Tories. Then you can more realistically gauge your expectations. Past Tory governments tempered this knowledge with some sense of decency and pretending that the same rules applied to all sides. This government knows what it can get away with, and plays to the limits.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:20:56 pm
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it

If anyone in Labour HQ is savvy, they should be keeping a record of the ignorant stuff these Torys have been saying, including the ones on the cost of living ecc, & use it against them in campaigning for when next general election happens, which i think will be held in spring/early summer 24, rather than January 25.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:38:53 pm
If anyone in Labour HQ is savvy, they should be keeping a record of the ignorant stuff these Torys have been saying, including the ones on the cost of living ecc, & use it against them in campaigning for when next general election happens, which i think will be held in spring/early summer 24, rather than January 25.
There's not a computer in the world with the memory capacity to keep all the ridiculous stuff they say on record.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
So, I looked up which Tory MP has been arrested and checked out his (now inactive) Twitter feed. I see there are some fun and games comments to his last tweet. I particularly liked this.
