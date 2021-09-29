Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 177418 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:27:55 pm
Who in their right mind would vote for that?! :lmao

They're not in their right mind, that's the trick.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 02:04:00 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:35:54 pm
https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/6284c9e42300009b4c13c0ae.jpg?cache=FIYMSJ8fEK&ops=scalefit_720_noupscale&format=webp

Didn't want to post the picture directly in case anyone is eating.
A prime example of saying out loud what should remain a private thought. There's probably some truth to what he writes there. Well, it is true of him at least.
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm »
Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory

Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.

Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone

Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue

Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"

The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it
