Fabricant is scum too yet another bad Tory



Fabricant later tweeted: No one is making light of rape or assault. Far from it. But those who want to read something into a comment will contrive to do so whatever. They are professional offence takers.



Bullshit. Someone close to me is in therapy for something relevant here. I wouldn't like myself if I wasn't someone offended by lapses of morality making a joke over what's hurting someone



Watched some of PMQs. Don't mind the sexual abuse issue didn't come up, Labour have a few cases according to Politico. Far less but yknow. Plus I don't mind it not being a point scoring issue



Whereas the prime minister made fun of Starmer "for not being able to define a woman"



The depths of this party continue to stagger me. I mean, they don't, but they do. I'm still arsed. Apathy would mean they get away with it