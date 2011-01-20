Thats a tired and disingenuous argument, trotted out down the decades by supporters of a two-tier system that historically has massively enhanced the life chances of a privileged elite.



Do you honestly suppose that in the event of there being no private education, a Tory government would be such skinflints? I was a faculty head in a 11-18 comprehensive and thus a budget holder when Labour won the 97 election. The levels of funding before and after that victory were as night and day. Education, Education, Education - it was not just a slogan.



Come on mate - if you are going to call me a Tory just call me one.I expect then to either draw much needed funds from other services and focus them on richer areas - say arguing higher council tax areas get more funding - or for there to suddenly be donations made to certain schools who just happen to be in richer areas thus making them fee paying through the back door.Education is not two tier, it is 3 or 4 tier for me as not all state schools are underfunded/underperforming (some being significantly better than their "competitor" independent school - see Range in Formby performing on par or better some years than the local independents) and not all independent schools are £40k a year Bullingdon producers.I support an equal system where you shouldn't be disadvantaged but I also support the choice to spend your money on a private school if you choose - my solution would be as I posted earlier where there was a flat tax on fees over a certain threshold (based on £7k pa to put a child through school I'd say 10% on fees over £10k) with that being diverted to the state system which would then aim to bring funding up towards £10k pa.This would allow for greater resources, allow for higher wages for staff, and hopefully also improve staff retention.