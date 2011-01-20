Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.  (Read 173810 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,306
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4720 on: May 14, 2022, 11:22:14 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on May 14, 2022, 11:17:25 am
I don't think eliminating private education is practical or even necessarily desirable but I wonder if it might be feasible to implement a "tax" on fees over a certain amount which could be ring fenced to go towards helping fund state education.

Don't want to change the charitable status or anything like that as it is not a fight worth having in my opinion but if it costs £7k a year for state then let's say 10% on fees above £10k as a flat tax.

It may push private education fees up to compensate but the people going can afford it.

Wim win and likely more palatable to the sector

Private schools in Scotland lose their tax breaks from being charities this year.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4721 on: May 14, 2022, 11:23:54 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 14, 2022, 11:22:14 am
Private schools in Scotland lose their tax breaks from being charities this year.

Scotland is generally more supportive as a population for that sort of policy.

I don't think England would go for it
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,172
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4722 on: May 14, 2022, 11:52:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 14, 2022, 11:22:14 am
Private schools in Scotland lose their tax breaks from being charities this year.

The Posh Jocks will just send Alisdair and Rory to an English Public School. :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,008
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4723 on: May 14, 2022, 01:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 14, 2022, 11:22:14 am
Private schools in Scotland lose their tax breaks from being charities this year.

That's a sensible reform.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4724 on: May 14, 2022, 01:32:46 pm »
I don't know how they have the nerve to moan about Private education. evidence proves state school funding per pupil has been slashed since the Torys took power in 2010 while Private school funding per pupil has increased by 90%.
Maybe it's about making it even harder for Labour to attack the Torys as it's hard to know where to start, impossible to concentrate on so many issues, cock ups. corruption, funding. lies+ propaganda.


As a consequence, the gap between average private and state school per pupil funding has increased from 39 per cent in 2009-10 to 90 per cent now.

https://www.newstatesman.com/chart-of-the-day/2021/10/how-the-funding-gap-between-state-schools-and-private-schools-has-dramatically-widened



Logged
First he was ambushed by cake and now he's distracted by cheese! What next? Hijacked by Hobnobs!

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4725 on: May 14, 2022, 01:40:48 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on May 14, 2022, 11:23:54 am
Scotland is generally more supportive as a population for that sort of policy.

I don't think England would go for it

I don´t necessarily think thats true. I just think that, lacking any kind of devolved authority, it is not really factored much into the discussions here.

7.2% of English pupils are in Private Schools. I don´t think there would be much popular outcry were such a policy to be implemented.

however of course 29% of MPs (4 times the rate of the normal population) and a whopping 39% of Cabinet Ministers are Privately educated. Not to mention 43% of senior news editors and 44% of newspaper columnists. There is your biggest block.
« Last Edit: May 14, 2022, 01:44:11 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,306
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4726 on: May 14, 2022, 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on May 14, 2022, 11:23:54 am
Scotland is generally more supportive as a population for that sort of policy.

I don't think England would go for it

It barely caused a murmur up here, in fact I bet most people don't even know it is happening. I really don't think Englad is THAT different.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,184
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 06:17:45 am »
Ed Davey and the Lib Dems can fuck right off. They wont be getting my vote next time around.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 07:57:15 am »
The amount of Tory piss being boiled last night over us booing the royals and the national anthem is just lovely.

'How dare they boo Prince William in the year of the Queens jubilee'
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 08:29:52 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on May 14, 2022, 11:17:25 am
I don't think eliminating private education is practical or even necessarily desirable

Why not?
Consider the Nordic model, egalitarian and way ahead of the UK in terms of global ranking. Private schools in Sweden, Norway and Denmark tend to be international schools for expats.
It is desirable in smart economies to have a highly educated labour market rather than a Victorian age elitist model.

Private schools are not charities so should not have charitable status.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,858
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 08:33:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:57:15 am
The amount of Tory piss being boiled last night over us booing the royals and the national anthem is just lovely.

'How dare they boo Prince William in the year of the Queens jubilee'

More delicious than that shite jubilee pudding.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 09:44:59 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on May 14, 2022, 11:17:25 am
I don't think eliminating private education is practical or even necessarily desirable but I wonder if it might be feasible to implement a "tax" on fees over a certain amount which could be ring fenced to go towards helping fund state education.

Don't want to change the charitable status or anything like that as it is not a fight worth having in my opinion but if it costs £7k a year for state then let's say 10% on fees above £10k as a flat tax.

It may push private education fees up to compensate but the people going can afford it.

Wim win and likely more palatable to the sector
'


Why not, they're not charities.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 08:29:52 am
Why not?
Consider the Nordic model, egalitarian and way ahead of the UK in terms of global ranking. Private schools in Sweden, Norway and Denmark tend to be international schools for expats.
It is desirable in smart economies to have a highly educated labour market rather than a Victorian age elitist model.

Private schools are not charities so should not have charitable status.

It isn't desirable as the state system is currently massively underfunded and so bringing in that extra 7% of children is not going to make it any better - classes will just become more overcrowded, teachers under more pressure, and all that will happen is that schools in better off areas will become state in name only and so won't be any better than the current situation.

Regarding charitable status that is your opinion and you are welcome to it but from a legal standpoint they are clearly charitable - fact is the provision of education is considered a charitable purpose. Also it is key to remember that not all private schools are created equal - most of them do not charge £50k a year and don't end up with you joining the Bullingdon Club. Instead they are schools like St Mary's in Crosby (where TAA went interestingly enough) that offer smaller classes, some better funded extra curricular options, but in terms of the people who go there they are normal people as opposed to the imagined super rich posh kids.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 am »
Maybe Merseyside could take the lead and go independent/back into Europe. Might please the Daily Mail readers at least?  Also endearing to Scots and Irish. Also solves the NI protocol. Lots of positives?
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
  • Red since '64
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 08:27:45 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 09:45:48 am
It isn't desirable as the state system is currently massively underfunded and so bringing in that extra 7% of children is not going to make it any better - classes will just become more overcrowded, teachers under more pressure, and all that will happen is that schools in better off areas will become state in name only and so won't be any better than the current situation.

Regarding charitable status that is your opinion and you are welcome to it but from a legal standpoint they are clearly charitable - fact is the provision of education is considered a charitable purpose. Also it is key to remember that not all private schools are created equal - most of them do not charge £50k a year and don't end up with you joining the Bullingdon Club. Instead they are schools like St Mary's in Crosby (where TAA went interestingly enough) that offer smaller classes, some better funded extra curricular options, but in terms of the people who go there they are normal people as opposed to the imagined super rich posh kids.

Thats a tired and disingenuous argument, trotted out down the decades by supporters of a two-tier system that historically has massively enhanced the life chances of a privileged elite.

Do you honestly suppose that in the event of there being no private education, a Tory government would be such skinflints? I was a faculty head in a 11-18 comprehensive and thus a budget holder when Labour won the 97 election. The levels of funding before and after that victory were as night and day. Education, Education, Education - it was not just a slogan.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 08:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:27:45 pm
Thats a tired and disingenuous argument, trotted out down the decades by supporters of a two-tier system that historically has massively enhanced the life chances of a privileged elite.

Do you honestly suppose that in the event of there being no private education, a Tory government would be such skinflints? I was a faculty head in a 11-18 comprehensive and thus a budget holder when Labour won the 97 election. The levels of funding before and after that victory were as night and day. Education, Education, Education - it was not just a slogan.

Englands crumbling schools are a risk to life, officials warn No 10

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2022/may/14/england-crumbling-schools-risk-warn-no-10-education-department-treasury
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,422
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:41:53 pm
Englands crumbling schools are a risk to life, officials warn No 10

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2022/may/14/england-crumbling-schools-risk-warn-no-10-education-department-treasury

yeah, part of my school is listed as category D.  They admit it needs to be rebuilt.

Nothing .. beicase its not politically convenient
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm
yeah, part of my school is listed as category D.  They admit it needs to be rebuilt.

Nothing .. beicase its not politically convenient

I remember reading accounts from retired teachers about how their classrooms were leaking and falling apart until the new Labour government gave them plenty of funding, and they managed to not just repair and renovate, but even modernise. If I go further into how I feel it'll turn again into another Labour thread, so I'll just say that schools are once more at that point before the Labour investments.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,422
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 09:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm
I remember reading accounts from retired teachers about how their classrooms were leaking and falling apart until the new Labour government gave them plenty of funding, and they managed to not just repair and renovate, but even modernise. If I go further into how I feel it'll turn again into another Labour thread, so I'll just say that schools are once more at that point before the Labour investments.
Only a few of ours leak the ones on the top floor!

One of our buildings isnt worth fixing, its so bad it has to rebuilt.  The stairs are so steep its a fire risk too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:27:45 pm
Thats a tired and disingenuous argument, trotted out down the decades by supporters of a two-tier system that historically has massively enhanced the life chances of a privileged elite.

Do you honestly suppose that in the event of there being no private education, a Tory government would be such skinflints? I was a faculty head in a 11-18 comprehensive and thus a budget holder when Labour won the 97 election. The levels of funding before and after that victory were as night and day. Education, Education, Education - it was not just a slogan.
If the people who make the decisions had to rely on State schools for their children's education then they would fund the system better.
It's similar to private health care which ive always frowned on. if the people who make the decisions had to rely on the NHS for treatment like the rest of us then they wouldn't run it into the ground.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
First he was ambushed by cake and now he's distracted by cheese! What next? Hijacked by Hobnobs!

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm
I remember reading accounts from retired teachers about how their classrooms were leaking and falling apart until the new Labour government gave them plenty of funding, and they managed to not just repair and renovate, but even modernise. If I go further into how I feel it'll turn again into another Labour thread, so I'll just say that schools are once more at that point before the Labour investments.

That was building schools for the future initiative.  Scrapped by Gove when the Tories came to power.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_Schools_for_the_Future
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 07:31:46 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:27:45 pm
Thats a tired and disingenuous argument, trotted out down the decades by supporters of a two-tier system that historically has massively enhanced the life chances of a privileged elite.

Do you honestly suppose that in the event of there being no private education, a Tory government would be such skinflints? I was a faculty head in a 11-18 comprehensive and thus a budget holder when Labour won the 97 election. The levels of funding before and after that victory were as night and day. Education, Education, Education - it was not just a slogan.

Come on mate - if you are going to call me a Tory just call me one.

I expect then to either draw much needed funds from other services and focus them on richer areas - say arguing higher council tax areas get more funding - or for there to suddenly be donations made to certain schools who just happen to be in richer areas thus making them fee paying through the back door.

Education is not two tier, it is 3 or 4 tier for me as not all state schools are underfunded/underperforming (some being significantly better than their "competitor" independent school - see Range in Formby performing on par or better some years than the local independents) and not all independent schools are £40k a year Bullingdon producers.

I support an equal system where you shouldn't be disadvantaged but I also support the choice to spend your money on a private school if you choose - my solution would be as I posted earlier where there was a flat tax on fees over a certain threshold (based on £7k pa to put a child through school I'd say 10% on fees over £10k) with that being diverted to the state system which would then aim to bring funding up towards £10k pa.

This would allow for greater resources, allow for higher wages for staff, and hopefully also improve staff retention.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,070
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 07:35:25 am »
We desperately need money invested in the infrastructure of schools and hospitals -- we've got a biomedical campus in Cambridge with state of the art architecture, but the actual core building of the hospital is so old three operating theatres have had to be closed because they're dangerous.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 09:02:26 am »
Hey everyone. We're all doing it wrong.

To solve the cost of living crisis all we have to do is get a new, better paid job...

https://news.sky.com/video/cost-of-living-crisis-minster-says-people-should-protect-themselves-by-taking-on-more-hours-or-moving-to-a-better-paid-job-12614373

Its simple
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,244
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 09:06:48 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:02:26 am
Hey everyone. We're all doing it wrong.

To solve the cost of living crisis all we have to do is get a new, better paid job...

https://news.sky.com/video/cost-of-living-crisis-minster-says-people-should-protect-themselves-by-taking-on-more-hours-or-moving-to-a-better-paid-job-12614373

Its simple

Just heard that on the News, fucking evil bitch.

I wish for anyone who votes for these bastards at the next GE needs to lose their jobs and fucking suffer.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,542
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Oh and in the latest move by evil inhuman bitch Priti Patel, most of the restrictions on police forces use of Stop and Search have been lifted

Extend the length of time the powers can be in force from 15 hours to 24 hours, and they can be extended to 48 hours instead of the previous 39 hours.

The use of the powers can be authorised by inspectors rather than the previous senior office, while a superintendent can now extend the length of time the powers are in force.

Officers using the powers on the street now only need to anticipate that serious violence "may" occur, whereas previously they had to anticipate that this level of violence "will" occur, and they no longer have to inform communities in advance.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 09:11:02 am »
Speaking of Patel, we can add arrogant and ignorant to inhuman

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/priti-patel-immigration-legal-costs-b2078689.html

Quote
Priti Patel has repeatedly overridden Home Office legal advice on immigration and asylum cases, adding to record costs for the taxpayer, The Independent can reveal.

The department spent £35.2m on legal bills for lost cases and paid out a further £9.3m to people wrongly held in immigration detention in 2020-21.
The figures stand at their highest level since the Conservatives came to power, having rocketed from £17.1m and £2.2m respectively in five years.
Home Office sources told The Independent that Ms Patel and other Home Office ministers had rejected legal advice in individual cases on numerous occasions.

Legal experts had shown clear instances where immediately settling cases offered best value to the taxpayer, and set best precedent for presenting future cases to the courts, a Home Office source said.

The revelation comes as the government prepares to spend an undisclosed amount on sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, following a £120m up-front payment for the deal, and follows an official warning from the Home Offices top civil servant, Matthew Rycroft, who said that the department was uncertain whether the scheme offered value for money.

According to Home Office sources, lawyers acting for the government had clearly advised when the department was likely to lose an asylum case in several instances. Such advice has been overridden on several occasions, they added.

The overriding of advice by the home secretary came late at night, the Home Office sources said, with clear expectations of a swift response.
One former official said Ms Patel would become fixated on individual cases, adding that she regarded the need for legal processes or adhering to protocols as an inconvenience.
 
 
Interventions by Ms Patel and her ministers had slowed down cases, wasted taxpayers money and resulted in more court decisions against the government, they added.

The claims came as figures released by the Home Office in its annual report showed a sharp increase in adverse legal costs, which are incurred when cases are not found in the governments favour.

Asylum and immigration decisions are made in the home secretarys name, but the vast majority are delegated to officials, working from detailed guidance set out by the government according to its policies and the law.

Civil servants and lawyers can choose to alert Ms Patel to cases that are particularly sensitive or high-profile, but sources say it is unusual for ministers to intervene themselves.


The home secretary is entitled to override legal advice and order cases to proceed even if it is considered likely that the Home Office will lose in court.

But the move is considered unwise because it can incur significant extra costs, along with larger compensation payments if claimants win.
A watchdogs inspection into Home Office litigation costs from 2017 warned of substantial sums being paid out to settle claims, and in compensation when cases are lost.

The immigration inspectorate said that lessons must be learned from lost cases, saying: There are also risks to the Home Offices reputation and functioning if claims are handled poorly and result in adverse judgements.

This was further confirmed by sources, who warned that interventions that are made against legal advice may ultimately end up costing the Home Office a lot of pain and money while raising questions about the use of taxpayers cash as well as legal propriety.

They said political interventions also risk generating more legal challenges, if Home Office decision-making is seen as irrational or inconsistent between individual cases.

According to sources, legal advice was rejected in both directions, with ministers deciding not only to proceed with cases they were likely to lose, but to concede where there was a prospect of success.
Home Office documents show that compensation payments for wrongful detention can be as large as £400,000 in individual cases, while adverse legal costs can run to half a million pounds.

The Home Office has lost a succession of high-profile cases in recent months, including an Isis brides challenge over the deprivation of her British citizenship. The woman concerned cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Home Office lawyers have been summoned to appear before the High Court later this month over an alleged breach of the home secretarys duty of candour. The hearing was triggered by the Home Offices admission that it had an unlawful secret policy of seizing phones from migrants arriving on small boats.
Judges said a legal error, by which officials wrongly assumed it was a crime for asylum seekers to cross the Channel in dinghies, had originated within the department and had not been explained.

A Home Office spokesperson said: It is right and proper for the home secretary and ministers to take an interest, be aware, and have an involvement in the day-to-day operations of her department. Running a government department responsible for immigration, crime and national security is unsurprisingly not a nine-to-five job.

However, many of these claims are inaccurate. We always strive to deliver the best value for money, and we operate duty systems to ensure any requests out of standard working hours are compensated fairly and distributed evenly.
Logged
Believer

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,907
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 10:07:45 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:02:26 am
Hey everyone. We're all doing it wrong.

To solve the cost of living crisis all we have to do is get a new, better paid job...

https://news.sky.com/video/cost-of-living-crisis-minster-says-people-should-protect-themselves-by-taking-on-more-hours-or-moving-to-a-better-paid-job-12614373

Its simple

I'm sure there are lots of those high-paying jobs at the Wigan job centre.

No qualifications or experience, no problem  ;)



Those Tory red-wallers need to keep hearing stuff like this.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:55 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,858
Re: The Conservative Party. Actually chillingly evil.
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 10:11:59 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:41:53 pm
Englands crumbling schools are a risk to life, officials warn No 10

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2022/may/14/england-crumbling-schools-risk-warn-no-10-education-department-treasury


I work in FE.
Our buildings are crumbling. We have ceiling leaks, exposed wiring and failed air-con units all over our sites.
None of this happened under a labour government.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 