



To get nominated you needs backing from MPs then the vote from members, same as the Tories really.

If he needs to lie to the labour vote, then hes not really representing the party. So by default the position of Labour leader comes with a lack of integrity. How sad.



Did Milliband and Blair lie during theirs I honestly dont know?



How should Labour elect its leader, if the current way isnt conducive to the truth?



The whole New Labour movement was based on a lie - or, to be fair, more an ambiguity about how left-right they'd be.The suspicion amongst Labour people was that Blair's talk that aped Thatcherite economic policy was a bit of a smokescreen. After all, figures like Cook, Prescott and some others wouldn't just let a Labour government follow Tory policy after suffering so much from and campaigning against Tory policy for years.Simultaneously, the likes of Blair, Brown, etc were giving a nod and a wink to more leftish people that things would be alright.But you're right. What's the point of a political party getting elected if they just broadly follow the core policies of the party they are supposed to oppose?