Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 164680 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 01:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:56:42 pm
PM should not have to copy any Starmer resignation, says minister

Policing minister Kit Malthouse says Labour leader has to set his own standards

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/10/boris-johnson-should-not-have-to-copy-any-keir-starmer-resignation-says-minister
It's not even so much as he attended parties, it's that he told the House that there were no parties, which then became that there were parties but he never went to them, and finally that he went to them but didn't know they were parties!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:46 pm
Having read the article I can see why it would have been a disaster if the "Owenites" (shall we call them) had ever held the reins of power. They're so naive!

Jones's case amounts to "Starmer lied to us when he stood for the Labour leadership. He promised 'Corbynism without Corbyn' and he had no intention of delivering."

Well of course he didn't you berk. And of course he lied to you. The stupid arrangements that the Labour party have in place to elect a leader mean that any half-decent candidate who desires to win has to lie. If they don't pretend they are more left-wing than they really are they have no chance of winning the leadership. That's the legacy that poor Ed Miliband left his party. Anyone commanding the confidence of its members (and Owen Jones) is be definition unacceptable to the vast majority of voters in a general election.

I knew Starmer was "lying" at the time. So did you. So did everyone. Including Owen Jones. It was clear that the Corbyn candidate was the hapless Rebecca Long-Bailey. If she'd won Jones would have got his 'Corbynism without Corbyn'. And a fat lot of good it would have done the Labour party. Starmer, however, was always going to disown the Corbyn legacy because he was interested in Labour winning a general election and ridding the country of the Tories. All Owen Jones is doing in that tearful article is telling us how stupid - or deceitful - he is. Did he really not understand the way the wind was blowing?


 
To get nominated you needs backing from MPs then the vote from members, same as the Tories really.
If he needs to lie to the labour vote, then hes not really representing the party. So by default the position of Labour leader comes with a lack of integrity. How sad.

Did Milliband and Blair lie during theirs I honestly dont know?

How should Labour elect its leader, if the current way isnt conducive to the truth?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,835
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 02:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:05:13 pm

 
To get nominated you needs backing from MPs then the vote from members, same as the Tories really.
If he needs to lie to the labour vote, then hes not really representing the party. So by default the position of Labour leader comes with a lack of integrity. How sad.

Did Milliband and Blair lie during theirs I honestly dont know?

How should Labour elect its leader, if the current way isnt conducive to the truth?



The whole New Labour movement was based on a lie - or, to be fair, more an ambiguity about how left-right they'd be.

The suspicion amongst Labour people was that Blair's talk that aped Thatcherite economic policy was a bit of a smokescreen. After all, figures like Cook, Prescott and some others wouldn't just let a Labour government follow Tory policy after suffering so much from and campaigning against Tory policy for years.

Simultaneously, the likes of Blair, Brown, etc were giving a nod and a wink to more leftish people that things would be alright.


But you're right. What's the point of a political party getting elected if they just broadly follow the core policies of the party they are supposed to oppose?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,835
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Saying that, I've said many times before that Labour need to be smarter in the run-up to elections.

Too many seem intent on winning the moral argument instead of getting elected.

Their manifesto shouldn't include detail on policy that will scare people away. Just put in vague desired outcomes.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 02:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:12:26 pm


The whole New Labour movement was based on a lie - or, to be fair, more an ambiguity about how left-right they'd be.

The suspicion amongst Labour people was that Blair's talk that aped Thatcherite economic policy was a bit of a smokescreen. After all, figures like Cook, Prescott and some others wouldn't just let a Labour government follow Tory policy after suffering so much from and campaigning against Tory policy for years.

Simultaneously, the likes of Blair, Brown, etc were giving a nod and a wink to more leftish people that things would be alright.


But you're right. What's the point of a political party getting elected if they just broadly follow the core policies of the party they are supposed to oppose?

Im not suggesting that Blair Starmer  et al are Tories.  If you are going to Hijack a left wing party, which is what Yorkie has suggested happened, then you need to deliver on getting rid of the Tories. Time will tell.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:22:41 pm
Im not suggesting that Blair Starmer  et al are Tories.  If you are going to Hijack a left wing party, which is what Yorkie has suggested happened, then you need to deliver on getting rid of the Tories. Time will tell.
:)  You've got it the wrong way around, the hijacking was done by the extreme left. Labour have never been extreme left, it's been pointed out many times. Attlee would have probably grabbed Corbyn by the scruff of the neck and thrown him out of the party, he certainly would have despised him for many reasons.
Logged
Breaking: Ed Davey says he'll resign if issued a fixed penalty notice. No particular reason, just feels a bit left out

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 02:45:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:41:10 pm
:)  You've got it the wrong way around, the hijacking was done by the extreme left. Labour have never been extreme left, it's been pointed out many times. Attlee would have probably grabbed Corbyn by the scruff of the neck and thrown him out of the party, he certainly would have despised him for many reasons.

What policies did he have that were extreme left and why did KS need to lie about supporting them to get elected?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:45:28 pm
What policies did he have that were extreme left and why did KS need to lie about supporting them to get elected?
You think a communist cabinet with self confessed communist advisors set on bringing down the capitalist system is something that represents Labour values, his views and remarks on NATO would have made Attleee hit the roof.
Logged
Breaking: Ed Davey says he'll resign if issued a fixed penalty notice. No particular reason, just feels a bit left out

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,928
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 02:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:12:26 pm
But you're right. What's the point of a political party getting elected if they just broadly follow the core policies of the party they are supposed to oppose?

If that were true it would be a damning verdict on the Labour party. But it has never done that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,035
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:12:26 pm


The whole New Labour movement was based on a lie - or, to be fair, more an ambiguity about how left-right they'd be.

The suspicion amongst Labour people was that Blair's talk that aped Thatcherite economic policy was a bit of a smokescreen. After all, figures like Cook, Prescott and some others wouldn't just let a Labour government follow Tory policy after suffering so much from and campaigning against Tory policy for years.

Simultaneously, the likes of Blair, Brown, etc were giving a nod and a wink to more leftish people that things would be alright.


But you're right. What's the point of a political party getting elected if they just broadly follow the core policies of the party they are supposed to oppose?

For all the Blair/Brown faults those seem like halcyon days in comparison to what we have now. I have a friend, he says hes economically conservative & socially liberal. He says the worst thing about the left is their holier-than-thou attitude. Im guessing he doesnt believe their stance, but its not difficult to be morally superior to todays conservatives. The trouble is the Putin-Trump playbook has become an accepted belief: yes, we are bad, but so are the other lot. We dont lie about it. Labour/The Left have to be & appear better. No one expects it of the Tories.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 03:00:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:52:49 pm
You think a communist cabinet with self confessed communist advisors set on bringing down the capitalist system is something that represents Labour values, his views and remarks on NATO would have made Attleee hit the roof.


Labour maintained a pro Nato stance under Corbyn

Can you reads the discussion I was having with yorkie, it will make more sense then.  KS promised to keep nationalisation in his leadership campaign then dumped it when elected, Nationalisation was core to the formation of the party.

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,928
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:45:28 pm
What policies did he have that were extreme left and why did KS need to lie about supporting them to get elected?

Starmer certainly didn't tell any terrible lies. He just pretended to be more left-wing than he was. A sensible deception for the reasons I've already stated. I'm using the word "lie" because that's the word Owen Jones used.

And of course on the central moral issue of the campaign Starmer told the essential truth. He would have "zero tolerance" for anti-semitism. That certainly marked him out from Corbyn and Corbynism which had tolerated anti-semitism in the Labour party. And he's been as good as his word.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:01:17 pm
Starmer certainly didn't tell any terrible lies. He just pretended to be more left-wing than he was. A sensible deception for the reasons I've already stated. I'm using the word "lie" because that's the word Owen Jones used.

And of course on the central moral issue of the campaign Starmer told the essential truth. He would have "zero tolerance" for anti-semitism. That certainly marked him out from Corbyn and Corbynism which had tolerated anti-semitism in the Labour party. And he's been as good as his word.

I understand what you are saying and it substantiates Jones' article.
 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 