I can understand the idea of wanting to fight a discredited Johnson, but the reality won't be as simple with the RW media in attack mode to sort the elderly vote, and the social media memes doing a job on the younger voters.



In a campaign, and we've seen it before, Johnson will:

Lie.

Attack the opposition. Captain hindsight, still be in lockdown, still be in the EU, law breaker (the hypocrisy will not bother him one jot), metropolitan lawyer etc.

Build a campaign around pithy slogans which are also lies such as got the big calls right, leading vaccination roll out, fastest growing economy, link it to Brexit and then claim got Brexit done.

Lie some more.

Avoid scrutiny.



We know based on past experience that some will vote Tory regardless. Others will swallow the lies and vote Tory. Some will think he's their mate and vote Tory.



For me, the issue is whether Labour can appeal to a wide enough audience and in certain parts of the country the answer is almost certainly no. So the main issue becomes how to avoid splitting the non Tory vote in certain constituencies.



That said, we already saw last week certain Tories squealing about how electoral pacts are undemocratic. It's the one thing that they know could wipe them out which is why the rhetoric will be ramped up. It's so funny to see a party that benefits from huge funding, from a biased media, from rigged boundaries, suddenly squealing about the one thing that could work against their interests.



Edit: and Owen Jones can fuck off too.