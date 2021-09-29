Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 164220 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 08:16:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
The only way Bozo actually goes over this is if Starmer resigns and there is a flurry of more fines that head Boris way, then some Tories may act and look to oust him. But even that is an outside bet, the Tories are far more adept at holding onto power and if Labour think the electorate is going to be irate enough now to pressure their mps then they are mistaken.

You're still not getting it. Starmer doesn't want Johnson to resign. That's not the objective. He wants him to cling to office. The liar who broke his own laws and who believes he is above the law. That's the chap (a spotless) Starmer wants to be fighting against at the next general election.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 08:22:42 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:28:56 am
Labour have handed in a dossier to Durham police containing Whatsapp messages, emails, time-stamped files and the like which prove they worked prior and post 'Curry and Beer'.  This could turn out to be a spectacular own goal from the Conservatives.

The shite wing press are already pointing to the cancelled Labour Christmas party as proof they wanted to party and would have indeed partied against the lockdown laws except that they cancelled the party and didnt have one.
You would say they cant make up shit like this but they do, and no one calls it out.
Also seeing that Fabricunt tweeting shitposts which verge on libel. Lord Moylan as well, accusing Starmer of putting pressure on the police.
Also seeing reference to a piece in the Times that I cant access due to firewall  where Johnson is said to truly loathe Starmer because he is part of a privileged elite, out of touch with the way mainstream society thinks
They really have gone full smear mode.
Milliband got smeared and attacked for being Jewish, Corbyn was branded anti semitic and a terrorist, now we have Starmer being attacked for actually doing the honourable thing.
The press in this country are largely scum propagandists.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Police consider interviewing Starmer face to face over Beergate claims

News comes as it emerges Labour is preparing dossier to show team worked late on night in question

Quote
Detectives investigating Keir Starmers alleged breach of lockdown rules are considering interviewing the Labour leader face to face, with his Beergate agony likely to last at least a month before a decision on a fine is made.

Questionnaires are expected to be sent to those who police identify as having been present at a meal of takeaway curry and beer, but some may be questioned in person, the Guardian understands.

Durham polices investigation is likely to last at least until June and any of the at least 15 people present, including Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, could face a fine if detectives decide they have broken the law.

The estimated one or two months duration of the investigation compares with the three days the force took in May 2020 to investigate alleged lockdown breaches by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons former top aide Dominic Cummings.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/10/police-consider-interviewing-starmer-face-to-face-over-beergate-claims


I don't have any faith in the police and believe they will issues fines, guilty or not.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 08:29:41 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:22:42 am
The shite wing press are already pointing to the cancelled Labour Christmas party as proof they wanted to party and would have indeed partied against the lockdown laws except that they cancelled the party and didnt have one.
You would say they cant make up shit like this but they do, and no one calls it out.
Also seeing that Fabricunt tweeting shitposts which verge on libel. Lord Moylan as well, accusing Starmer of putting pressure on the police.
Also seeing reference to a piece in the Times that I cant access due to firewall  where Johnson is said to truly loathe Starmer because he is part of a privileged elite, out of touch with the way mainstream society thinks
They really have gone full smear mode.
Milliband got smeared and attacked for being Jewish, Corbyn was branded anti semitic and a terrorist, now we have Starmer being attacked for actually doing the honourable thing.
The press in this country are largely scum propagandists.

Yep.  Hardly surprising when you look at who owns it.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 08:34:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:16:23 am
You're still not getting it. Starmer doesn't want Johnson to resign. That's not the objective. He wants him to cling to office. The liar who broke his own laws and who believes he is above the law. That's the chap (a spotless) Starmer wants to be fighting against at the next general election.

The problem is mate, this is only the start of the smears. Rayner was attacked for being a woman, as soon as Labour mentioned getting rid of NonDom status. Rothermeres rag went onto overdrive. One wonders exactly how much he avoids in tax to make him so scared of losing that status.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 08:35:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:22:42 am
The shite wing press are already pointing to the cancelled Labour Christmas party as proof they wanted to party and would have indeed partied against the lockdown laws except that they cancelled the party and didnt have one.
You would say they cant make up shit like this but they do, and no one calls it out.
Also seeing that Fabricunt tweeting shitposts which verge on libel. Lord Moylan as well, accusing Starmer of putting pressure on the police.



It's hilarious.

Offering to resign is manipulation.

Cancelling a Christmas event is a sign of guilt.

They're going full Orwellian.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 08:37:00 am »
Meanwhile:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to force through new anti-protest curbs in Queens speech

Government to announce new offences to stop protesters from locking on to infrastructure

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons government will force through police powers to prevent disruptive yet peaceful protests as one of 38 new bills in Tuesdays Queens speech.

In a move to reinstate measures thrown out by the House of Lords in January, the government will announce new offences to stop protesters from locking on to infrastructure, extend stop and search powers, and make it illegal to obstruct transport projects.

The public order bill will be aimed at quashing tactics employed by protest groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil.

It will be seen as part of a plan by Johnson to boost his premiership with proposals which will appeal to core Tory supporters.

The development came as Buckingham Palace announced on Monday night that the Queen will miss the state opening of parliament. The Prince of Wales will instead read the Queens speech for the first time on her behalf.

In a move that will anger civil liberty groups, the new public order measures will include:

    New criminal offences of locking on, and going equipped to lock on to others, objects or buildings  carrying a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

    The creation of a new criminal offence of interfering with key national infrastructure, such as airports, railways and printing presses  carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and an unlimited fine.

    Measures to make it illegal to obstruct major transport works, including disrupting the construction or maintenance of projects like HS2  punishable by up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

The bill is expected to extend stop and search powers so the police can seize articles related to these new offences. New preventive serious disruption prevention orders will also be available for repeat offenders, a statement said.

The home secretary, Priti Patel, first announced plans to disrupt the tactics of protesters last October at the Conservative party conference. But in January, peers rejected half a dozen government amendments to the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill which would have introduced the measures.

Because the amendments were introduced in the House of Lords once the bill had passed through the Commons they could not be sent back to MPs. However, the latest plan will mean that the government can rely on its Commons majority to force through a new law.

Commenting on the new measures, Patel said: The public order bill will give the police the powers they need to clamp down on this outrageous behaviour and ensure the British public can go about their lives without disruption.

The programme includes seven bills intended to remove EU regulation, covering areas from data reform to gene editing and financial services.

Other new laws are expected to try to boost economic growth across the country to address the cost of living crisis. The government will also try to create the conditions for more people to have high wage, high skilled jobs, and keep the public safe, a statement said.

Announcing a mission to deliver, Johnson will say: This Queens speech will get our country back on track, and I will strive  and this government will strive  night and day to deliver it.

Because in spite of everything we have been through, we are going to ensure that over the two years we have left in this parliament, we spend every second uniting and levelling up this country, exactly as we said we would.

Following Conservative backbench concerns over the cost of living crisis, the government is widely expected to make announcements on its energy strategy. Other expected announcements include changes to Northern Irelands post-Brexit border arrangements and a replacement for the Human Rights Act.

Addressing cost of living challenges, Johnson is expected to say: We will get the country through the aftershocks of Covid, just as we got through Covid, with every ounce of ingenuity and compassion and hard work.

By urgently pressing on with our mission to create the high wage, high skilled jobs that will drive economic growth across our whole United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Queen, 96, has pulled out of the ceremonial occasion after experiencing episodic mobility problems.

At Her Majestys request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queens speech on Her Majestys behalf, with the Duke of Cambridge also in attendance, the statement said.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/09/boris-johnson-to-force-through-new-anti-protest-curbs-in-queens-speech

I guess this will go down well with their core base.
Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 08:38:55 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:29:41 am
Yep.  Hardly surprising when you look at who owns it.

They should have come under reform, or an independent watchdog with some teeth after the newspaper hacking scandal, but the pig lover decided not to, for 'press freedom', freedom to print anything they want.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 08:43:45 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:34:10 am
The problem is mate, this is only the start of the smears. Rayner was attacked for being a woman, as soon as Labour mentioned getting rid of NonDom status. Rothermeres rag went onto overdrive. One wonders exactly how much he avoids in tax to make him so scared of losing that status.

Labour will never be able to stop the Tories from smearing them mate. It's an old Tory tradition that goes back at least 150 years. It's part of their DNA. Impossible to stop.

What Labour needs to do instead is demonstrate its own cleanness. Corbyn was a bad choice precisely because so many of the smears were true. His CV was a horror show. His cupboard was jammed full of skeletons. What Labour needs to do is to get the Tories to a point where they are smearing them for simply existing. That's why it is wonderful news that the Tories are indeed smearing Angela Rayner for being a woman. At the very least there is now 50 per cent of the population wondering where such a smear leaves them. If only Labour can get them to smear David Lammy because he is black. It shouldn't be too hard. Racism and the Tory party go together like bacon and eggs.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 08:44:10 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:38:55 am
They should have come under reform, or an independent watchdog with some teeth after the newspaper hacking scandal, but the pig lover decided not to, for 'press freedom', freedom to print anything they want.

I agree. The fallout from the phone hacking was pretty much a green light saying they could continue to do whatever they liked.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,068
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 09:06:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:16:23 am
You're still not getting it. Starmer doesn't want Johnson to resign. That's not the objective. He wants him to cling to office. The liar who broke his own laws and who believes he is above the law. That's the chap (a spotless) Starmer wants to be fighting against at the next general election.

Johnson is still the biggest electoral weapon in the Tory arsenal, which is why its such a painstaking decision for them to oust him. None of the other candidates hold a candle to him so him clinging to power is not something Labour should be hoping for.
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,844
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 09:23:16 am »
Bandwagon.

https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/calls-police-reopen-investigation-soulsbys-7058790

This where Johnson leads you. Abandoning any pretence that you are in anyway honourable, or have anything that could be considered a moral. You just chuck everyone on the "behaves disgracefully and is a massive shit" pile so you can pretend all politicians are as bad as each other...including yourself. All so you can paint Johnson as being no different to anyone else so he can continue playing his "I'm Prime Minister" game for a bit longer.

Torching the reputation of friends, colleagues, opponents, and people you've never met, all for someone who couldn't give a single shit about you.  Do you think any of these people will ever pause for thought in a few years time and realise what they did, and easily they got played for a fool?
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 09:30:11 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:07 am
Johnson is still the biggest electoral weapon in the Tory arsenal, which is why its such a painstaking decision for them to oust him. None of the other candidates hold a candle to him so him clinging to power is not something Labour should be hoping for.

I don't think he is. Not any more - and the Tory backbenchers know it.

The great fear for Labour is that Johnson is ditched "on principle" and replaced by a "principled" (and uncontaminated) politician like Hunt.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:59:02 am
Some of his pieces on Starmer are odd though.

Maybe, like many others he thinks KS is a bit rubbish, but that doesnt mean he wants a long term Tory government.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 09:32:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:45:41 am
Owen Jones is not desperate for a long term Tory government.

I think that's right. But he doesn't want Starmer to win either. 
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 09:34:50 am »
I can understand the idea of wanting to fight a discredited Johnson, but the reality won't be as simple with the RW media in attack mode to sort the elderly vote, and the social media memes doing a job on the younger voters.

In a campaign, and we've seen it before, Johnson will:
Lie.
Attack the opposition. Captain hindsight, still be in lockdown, still be in the EU, law breaker (the hypocrisy will not bother him one jot), metropolitan lawyer etc.
Build a campaign around pithy slogans which are also lies such as got the big calls right, leading vaccination roll out, fastest growing economy, link it to Brexit and then claim got Brexit done.
Lie some more.
Avoid scrutiny.

We know based on past experience that some will vote Tory regardless. Others will swallow the lies and vote Tory. Some will think he's their mate and vote Tory.

For me, the issue is whether Labour can appeal to a wide enough audience and in certain parts of the country the answer is almost certainly no. So the main issue becomes how to avoid splitting the non Tory vote in certain constituencies.

That said, we already saw last week certain Tories squealing about how electoral pacts are undemocratic. It's the one thing that they know could wipe them out which is why the rhetoric will be ramped up. It's so funny to see a party that benefits from huge funding, from a biased media, from rigged boundaries, suddenly squealing about the one thing that could work against their interests.

Edit: and Owen Jones can fuck off too.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 09:41:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:47 am
I think that's right. But he doesn't want Starmer to win either.

I dont know how you can conclude that with any certainty. I think you can say hed prefer a different labour leader
but not that he would rather see Johnson beat Starmer.
I Dont think hes gone full Rachel Reeves.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 09:58:09 am »
The approach of the likes of Jones (and no doubt some of those on the left working with the Tories on the "Beergate" nonsense), appears to be very much that Starmer losing badly is a necessary precursor to the leadership of the party being back in the control of people they approve of.

I see the same things locally in my CLP as well, we had members publicly campaigning hard on issues against the local Labour council during the local election campaign, they literally only started their campaign when the local election campaign started and I doubt it will carry on now that it is over.

They also only really campaigned on it in the Tory:Labour marginal ward.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:41:03 am

I dont know how you can conclude that with any certainty. I think you can say hed prefer a different labour leader
but not that he would rather see Johnson beat Starmer.
I Dont think hes gone full Rachel Reeves.

That is "Rachel Reeves" actually.

It's a respectable position for someone on the far left I suppose. He doesn't want Starmer to win, but doesn't want Johnson either. I suppose he'd like Corbyn back, but that's unlikely to happen.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 10:10:51 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:29 am
That is "Rachel Reeves" actually.

Im of the opinion he wants a Labour government. Not liking Starmer doesnt mean he doesnt want Labour to win.
If Starmer loses the next GE and Jones says hes glad he lost then you will be right on the RR comparison.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 10:33:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:45:41 am
Owen Jones is not desperate for a long term Tory government.
Owen Jones want's to remain relevant, his career as a journalist is the most important thing to him, he wrote many articles criticising Corbyn as he was rising to power, how he shouldn't become leader of the Labour party, he saw which way the wind was blowing and suddenly became a fan. he has put all his eggs in the same basket, he will loose credibility if he switches his support to Starmer and goes back to criticising Corbyns left.
His tweet about Starmer yesterday disgusted me.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,922
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:10:51 am
Im of the opinion he wants a Labour government. Not liking Starmer doesnt mean he doesnt want Labour to win.
If Starmer loses the next GE and Jones says hes glad he lost then you will be right on the RR comparison.

She didn't say that of course. Once he'd gone she reflected that she was glad Corbyn never became Prime Minister. While she was a Labour MP she worked to secure a Labour triumph at the polls - an eventuality that would have seen Corbyn at No. 10. She campaigned for Labour in other words. Perhaps Owen Jones does the same. But I doubt it. Not that he has to. He may no longer even be a member of the Labour party for all I know.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 10:46:53 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:33:15 am
Owen Jones want's to remain relevant, his career as a journalist is the most important thing to him, he wrote many articles criticising Corbyn as he was rising to power, how he shouldn't become leader of the Labour party, he saw which way the wind was blowing and suddenly became a fan. he has put all his eggs in the same basket, he will loose credibility if he switches his support to Starmer and goes back to criticising Corbyns left.
His tweet about Starmer yesterday disgusted me.

Can you send me a link please mate, Im not a lazy bastard, but cant find it. I keep getting a different own jones in Florida
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 11:00:37 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:46:53 am
Can you send me a link please mate, Im not a lazy bastard, but cant find it. I keep getting a different own jones in Florida
He did tweet but it was his newspaper headline.

https://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1523766295681851392/photo/1
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:35:01 am
She didn't say that of course. Once he'd gone she reflected that she was glad Corbyn never became Prime Minister. While she was a Labour MP she worked to secure a Labour triumph at the polls - an eventuality that would have seen Corbyn at No. 10. She campaigned for Labour in other words. Perhaps Owen Jones does the same. But I doubt it. Not that he has to. He may no longer even be a member of the Labour party for all I know.

Quote
Im of the opinion he wants a Labour government. Not liking Starmer doesnt mean he doesnt want Labour to win.
If Starmer loses the next GE and Jones says hes glad he lost then you will be right on the RR comparisonn

Sorry Yorkie but the bolded bits are the same. A retrospective "glad he lost"

We were comparing their respective comments, and youve gone into attacking jones. Thats fine, I wont bother attacking RR. However she didnt want to be in the Shadow cabinet so the campaigning you commend her for was for her to keep her job as MP.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,290
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 11:08:00 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:00:37 am
He did tweet but it was his newspaper headline.

https://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1523766295681851392/photo/1

He probably didn't write the headline, it likely was a copy editor.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:00:37 am
He did tweet but it was his newspaper headline.

https://twitter.com/RussInCheshire/status/1523766295681851392/photo/1

Behind a paywall unfortunately. 
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:18:25 am
Behind a paywall unfortunately.
It was the headline not the article. the headline is shown in the link.
Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,825
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 11:27:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:14:15 am
I was unfortunate to see mention of one Harry Cole from the S*n comparing his tweets about Starmer.
One was saying he should agree to resign if found guilty, the other came after Starmer announced exactly what he wanted, and claimed Starmer was undermining a police investigation.
This is the Harry Cole who was Johnsons predecessor in Carries affections btw. He was the author of the Donkey Sanctuary smear attempt on Starmer. Makes you wonder why Starmer agreed to do a pice in that rag
The right wing media are trying their best to paint Starmers offer as a move to pressure the police.
Cheeky Bastards. They were the ones who pressured the police into investigation in the first place.

So if everyone starts saying that, then he can just retract the offer to resign. Where do they go then!
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 11:28:43 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:25:31 am
It was the headline not the article. the headline is shown in the link.

It is.
I wouldnt make a judgement on a headline without reading the article.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,405
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 12:02:29 pm »
There can't be many people in the country who better understand about 'the burden of proof' and just what it takes to make a case stand up in court, than Starmer. If he says he's innocent I would expect that he is.

I think he has taken the correct decision, and imagine that once again, one of Johnson's cunning plans to cover himself for the next five minutes is going to exercise a lot of frustrated and angry flunkies who will have to cover for him.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 12:03:01 pm »
