Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 02:55:08 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:33:15 pm
Ask him to stay and be part of a generation that changes it.

I have said to him that his generation will be the ones who will need to fix the issues, Brexit, inequality etc. Hopefully they will, but I hold out no hope as my generation grew up under Thatcher and still bred millions of selfish c*nts and their kids are selfish c*nts.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:54:35 pm


I might be wrong, but there wouldn't be thousands of Indian plumbers/electricians/joiners/builders/plasterers/etc coming here to do good work for decent prices.

So the white-van-man tradespeople, who've now hiked their prices massively, won't give a crap.

You never know, if the work is there and the backlogs cpntinue and someone decides to recruit staff from India (not checked if the Visa scheme will allow this?) then there could be an influx.

I've been on holiday and have met some lovely hotel staff, who took care of maintenance around the pool, cleaning, worked in the bars etc who were from India, so I would expect that some will move here to work in those types of jobs if they can and that will be noticeable to the racists.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 02:55:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:02 pm
There is a lack of transparency though, around Rayners appearance.
If he gets fined and resigns, then there it puts massive pressure on Johnson to follow suit. 

I dont understand, so what if Angela Rayner was there? Or is it that Labour first said she wasnt, but then corrected that later on?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:09:17 pm
Starmer committing to the "will quit if found guilty" line:


Ian Dunt
@IanDunt
·
2m
Well holy shit almighty, it looks like Starmer's actually doing it.
Ian Dunt
@IanDunt
·
58s
I've no idea if this is the right call or not, and I doubt anyone else does either. But you've got to give Starmer credit. When it comes to the big moments, like Corbyn losing the whip, he does seem to suddenly summon up this big drama energy.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:15:39 pm
That's putting a lot of faith in the Durham Police.

Although, conversely, puts them under enormous pressure too - they better be damn sure before doing anything with huge political consequences.

Good, if risky, political move.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:15:42 pm
I dont know about this.

Johnson was easy, Id been in work under the same rules and it was clear and obvious that it was against the rules.

This? No idea. How many people actually travelled away at the time? It doesnt seem to me that eating a meal (planned or otherwise) was unreasonable.
But I dont know if it means it wasnt against the rules at the time
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:15:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:20:27 pm
Diane Abbott is a disgrace. God, I wish I could boot her out the party and tell her to fuck off.
Are you referring to this?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/07/diane-abbott-starmer-should-consider-his-position-if-fined-over-beergate

Perhaps, thick-as-mince, Maoist Diane Abbott should consider her position on Mao.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uB4o5n2EGyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uB4o5n2EGyA</a>

Maybe most here are already familiar with the above - but it is always worth a re-post.

Then, there is this...  :)

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-47996907
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:25:07 pm
What is his game here?

1) Genuinely has a high moral standard and will face the consequences
2) Knows there is no way he can be found guilty and so puts the pressure on Johnson by offering to resign
3) Thinks it's a risk worth taking as if he is guilty, pressure could mount on Johnson too and he will be under renewed pressure to quit. Bigger picture stuff.




Could we end up in a snap GE situation here?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:25:08 pm
Mad committal that from Starmer. Why is even bothering to take the moral high ground? Does he think he will get rewarded for it?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:28:46 pm
What a fucking idiot.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:30:02 pm
Starmer can refuse to pay the fine and get a day in court, Durham police will then have to air what and where their evidence came from. A magistrate will then have the final say as he clearly doesn't think an offence was committed.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:30:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:25:08 pm
Does he think he will get rewarded for it?

I really don't see how it forces Johnson to resign. It heaps the pressure back onto him but we have seen him hold on through a myriad of dreadful decisions and actions that would have seen plenty before him resign/get pushed out.

This just screams risk.

Maybe his legal instincts are at play here.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:37:41 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:30:34 pm
I really don't see how it forces Johnson to resign. It heaps the pressure back onto him but we have seen him hold on through a myriad of dreadful decisions and actions that would have seen plenty before him resign/get pushed out.

This just screams risk.

Maybe his legal instincts are at play here.


I would say definitely so.

He may already have found out that Durham Police won't be issuing a FPN

It wouldn't make Bozo resign (the shameless mess wouldn't resign if he was caught eating a baby in the street), but it does nail the 'hypocrisy' and 'well they were both at it' angles that the Tories are seeking to play against Starmer.

And it helps nurture to the general public the sense that Starmer is a man of principle and integrity. Labour don't have to win over every red wall Brexwit; just enough people to not vote Tory, and deny the Tory scum 60 seats.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:43:05 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:28:46 pm
What a fucking idiot.
I disagree. If Starmer has determined that in the event of him being fined his position will become untenable,* then he may as well make the offer to resign now in those circumstances. This strengthens his hand (assuming that no fine is issued) when continuing to address Partygate in the future, since he will correctly state that he would have resigned in similar circumstances.

* I think his position would be untenable. He really has nothing to lose if he has made a similar evaluation.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:45:00 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:30:02 pm
Starmer can refuse to pay the fine and get a day in court, Durham police will then have to air what and where their evidence came from. A magistrate will then have the final say as he clearly doesn't think an offence was committed.
Yes. But he would risk a criminal conviction going down this route. These kinds of laws (avoiding a criminal offense by agreeing to pay a fine) are terribly unfair to people of more humble means.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:45:58 pm
"I'll fall on my sword even though my opponent would never in a million years do the same" seems pretty dumb to me. Unless he already knows the police are going to wave it all away and have no intention of issuing a fine.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:46:16 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 03:30:34 pm
I really don't see how it forces Johnson to resign. It heaps the pressure back onto him but we have seen him hold on through a myriad of dreadful decisions and actions that would have seen plenty before him resign/get pushed out.

This just screams risk.

Maybe his legal instincts are at play here.
If anyone wants evidence of him putting the party and the country ahead of his own political career then there it is. he has put many politicians to shame today.
I keep hearing people say he's boring. be interesting to know who they think was the best PM this country ever had. I would think Clement Attlee would come out top for many people especially Labour supporters. the irony.  ::) as if Attlee was known for being a showman with charisma.
Power is boring, not a fan of big protest rally's to fight for small change, I would have a boring Labour PM making big change with a sweep of the pen any day.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:46:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:37:41 pm
but it does nail the 'hypocrisy' and 'well they were both at it' angles that the Tories are seeking to play against Starmer.

And it helps nurture to the general public the sense that Starmer is a man of principle and integrity. Labour don't have to win over every red wall Brexwit; just enough people to not vote Tory, and deny the Tory scum 60 seats.

Does it though...? We all know they don't give a fuck for the truth, they will hammer whatever narrative they want regardless of it being true or not. I think they will continue with the shouts of hypocrisy regardless and if he hasn't been found to have broken the rules then maybe they look for the sympathy card.

I think we really underestimate how unbelievably stupid and thick the British public can be. Added to that the powerful people who know exactly what they are doing in the media and in parliament to play on that stupidity, it's a really sad state of affairs.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:52:28 pm
Johnson wont resign. The Tories will twist it that Labour cant keep up with their lies and thats why Starmer had to resign, and will give it the fish rots from the head line.  Theyll basically project everything thats been said about them back on to Labour.  That will be the attack line at PMQs for as long as they remain  in government.

Starmer is just putting party before himself as the shite spouted would be worse if he stays (if fined). The gamble is that large swathes will see it for what it is, one party abiding by rules and moral standards and one that very firmly believes rules are for other people.

Its a very short term win for Johnson as Labour might have to have a leadership election, but all the problems he had before will still be there. His rule breaking, his lying, inflation, recession, cost of living, working people having to skip meals because they cant afford to buy food.  He cant get away from all that.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 03:58:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:46:16 pm
If anyone wants evidence of him putting the party and the country ahead of his own political career then there it is. he has put many politicians to shame today.
I keep hearing people say he's boring. be interesting to know who they think was the best PM this country ever had. I would think Clement Attlee would come out top for many people especially Labour supporters. the irony.  ::) as if Attlee was known for being a showman with charisma.
Power is boring, not a fan of big protest rally's to fight for small change, I would have a boring Labour PM making big change with a sweep of the pen any day.
I want my politicians boring. Boring, hardworking, competent, honest. If I want entertaining I'll go to the circus.

Quite why some of the electorate think that politics is a branch of the entertainment industry I'll never know.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:10:29 pm
it was catch 22, you can't reap the rewards of johnson fucking up if you have been too, so him offering his resignation if found guilty is probably his only option to save face for himself and Labour. He may know more than we do, he may not, but if he chose to die on his sword then go to the back bench, he can still whisper in peoples ears, so he is not out of the game, just not captain anymore. This might bite the Tories on the arse.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:14:19 pm
The British public don't give a shit about integrity, honour and all that jazz. If they did we wouldn't have been living under Tory rule for so long.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:16:57 pm
He couldn't answer the 'you called for the PM and Chancellor to resign when they were under police investigation - so shouldn't you resign now?' question. Feels like he should have been better prepped for that one.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:19:15 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:14:19 pm
The British public don't give a shit about integrity, honour and all that jazz. If they did we wouldn't have been living under Tory rule for so long.

I take your point but if the leader of the opposition resigns over this and the PM doesnt when any idiot can see hes done worse the pressure would Mount and (probably but who knows with Johnson) become untenable.

Although think it wont come to anything, but then he can at least say hes taken more responsibility for Johnson (again, debatable whether that counts for anything).
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:21:42 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:58:56 pm
I want my politicians boring. Boring, hardworking, competent, honest. If I want entertaining I'll go to the circus.

Quite why some of the electorate think that politics is a branch of the entertainment industry I'll never know.

Indeed may you live in interesting times. Nope, had enough of that over the last 7 or 8 years. Can we go back to getting through a day without a government minister fucking up/trolling/making up some bullshit policy /confecting outrage in some perceived slight in a culture war.

Boring people behind boring desks in boring buildings, doing a boring job and giving us all a bit space to actually fucking breathe for a bit.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:23:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:19:15 pm
I take your point but if the leader of the opposition resigns over this and the PM doesnt when any idiot can see hes done worse the pressure would Mount and (probably but who knows with Johnson) become untenable.

Although think it wont come to anything, but then he can at least say hes taken more responsibility for Johnson (again, debatable whether that counts for anything).

it does shut up the whataboutism crew. There is now a direct comparison to both leaders on who does what and when.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:30:17 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:21:42 pm
Indeed may you live in interesting times. Nope, had enough of that over the last 7 or 8 years.


That saying was meant as a curse, not a blessing
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:34:51 pm
Now he has actually said hell resign how long before the first Tory mouthpiece says that as its an open investigation he shouldnt have commented as he might prejudice the case, and has in fact put political pressure on the police by putting them in a position where they hold the fate of the leader of the opposition in their hands?

I mean as an argument its bollocks, but I bet theyll try it out at some point. My moneys on Rees-Mogg suggesting its improper.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:35:35 pm
James Tapsfield
@JamesTapsfield
Lovely bit of polling from Savanta: 41% of Brits have heard about Beergate, 74% Partygate - and 20% claim they know about Hikegate 'a fictional Covid-related scandal relating to Ed Davey'

https://twitter.com/JamesTapsfield/status/1523680046673809408

Ahh, the Great British public.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:37:31 pm
It is amazing that the revelations of continual & persistent rule-breaking amongst the government ends up with the opposition leader being dragged over the coals for a week straight and offering his resignation, whilst the Tories got off with paltry fifty quid fines.

I don't even like Starmer particularly, but his minor infraction of the rules was months after the vaccine program when we were all being told we needed to move on from covid, yet that somehow ends up being more of a big deal than scores of parties at no.10 during the very height of the pandemic.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:46:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:55:08 pm
I have said to him that his generation will be the ones who will need to fix the issues, Brexit, inequality etc. Hopefully they will, but I hold out no hope as my generation grew up under Thatcher and still bred millions of selfish c*nts and their kids are selfish c*nts.

You never know, if the work is there and the backlogs cpntinue and someone decides to recruit staff from India (not checked if the Visa scheme will allow this?) then there could be an influx.

I've been on holiday and have met some lovely hotel staff, who took care of maintenance around the pool, cleaning, worked in the bars etc who were from India, so I would expect that some will move here to work in those types of jobs if they can and that will be noticeable to the racists.


Ive worked abroad, best thing I ever did. Id be happy to offer advice on what jobs offer the opportunity to travel
Dont want to see you divorced though Rob.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 04:59:51 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:58:56 pm
I want my politicians boring. Boring, hardworking, competent, honest. If I want entertaining I'll go to the circus.

Quite why some of the electorate think that politics is a branch of the entertainment industry I'll never know.

Its because their minds have been rotted by strictly ice dancing on love island in the jungle get me out of here and celebrities being accorded a status which their shallow pursuit of fame doesnt warrant.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:02:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:46:20 pm

Ive worked abroad, best thing I ever did. Id be happy to offer advice on what jobs offer the opportunity to travel
Dont want to see you divorced though Rob.

He's talking about being a pilot, possibly RAF but more likely commercial. He doesn't fancy flying fighters, that was my intention until I went short sighted, but does fancy flying the Hercules. I'm hoping he'll join the ATC get some flying time with them.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:17:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:02:20 pm
He's talking about being a pilot, possibly RAF but more likely commercial. He doesn't fancy flying fighters, that was my intention until I went short sighted, but does fancy flying the Hercules. I'm hoping he'll join the ATC get some flying time with them.

Good on him, he sounds a real high flyer



Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:24:08 pm
The beeb news channel is like a dog with a bone with this Starmer food thing.  Just watching it now and its been one interview after another with various folk.  Interviewer none too pleased at the false equivalence pushback.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:25:07 pm
It's a smart move by Starmer.

He knows the law, he knows what he did and didn't do. He's also not been forced into taking this position. Therefore he is obviously dead certain there will be no fine.

The result is that he has put his enemies on the back foot when they very much want to be on the front. And once he has been cleared by the Durham police he can turn the spotlight back onto the serial offender Johnson. Johnson won't resign of course. But that's not the point. The point is to highlight, in very dramatic terms, that there is a man of integrity leading Her Majesty's Opposition and a man without integrity leading Her Majesty's Government.

In a world where Starmer is a still apparently struggling to make an impression with the general public this incident is potential gold dust.

(Time to get Abbott out of the party too).
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:29:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:25:08 pm
Mad committal that from Starmer. Why is even bothering to take the moral high ground? Does he think he will get rewarded for it?

Hes doubled down and gone all in but its also very shrewd. Johnson is in a lot of trouble either way. If Starmer is fined then thats a huge amount of pressure on Johnson, and if Starmer isnt fined then he can go after Johnson with the Grey report front and centre of it all, especially if its as damning as some are suggesting.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:32:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:30:17 pm

That saying was meant as a curse, not a blessing
Supposedly, an old Chinese curse. But in reality, the phrase is apocryphal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_you_live_in_interesting_times

Still, I like the phrase and its mysterious history.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:34:48 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:37:31 pm
It is amazing that the revelations of continual & persistent rule-breaking amongst the government ends up with the opposition leader being dragged over the coals for a week straight and offering his resignation, whilst the Tories got off with paltry fifty quid fines.

I don't even like Starmer particularly, but his minor infraction of the rules was months after the vaccine program when we were all being told we needed to move on from covid, yet that somehow ends up being more of a big deal than scores of parties at no.10 during the very height of the pandemic.
It is very far from clear that Starmer broke any rules. He certainly seems to think he did not.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:37:49 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:59:51 pm
It’s because their minds have been rotted by “strictly ice dancing on love island in the jungle get me out of here” and “celebrities” being accorded a status which their shallow pursuit of “fame” doesn’t warrant.
Indeed. And 'celebrate' being the route word for 'celebrity' seems to escape everyone's attention. Almost without exception, 'celebrities' are unworthy of being 'celebrated' for anything.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
Today at 05:40:29 pm
Seems like a no brainer decision to me.

If he is fined, and hasn't said this, he will look like a hypocrite if he doesn't resign (regardless of the relative seriousness of the breaches).

If he isn't he can use this to back up attacks on Johnson.

He may as well get out ahead of it.
