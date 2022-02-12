Johnson wont resign. The Tories will twist it that Labour cant keep up with their lies and thats why Starmer had to resign, and will give it the fish rots from the head line. Theyll basically project everything thats been said about them back on to Labour. That will be the attack line at PMQs for as long as they remain in government.



Starmer is just putting party before himself as the shite spouted would be worse if he stays (if fined). The gamble is that large swathes will see it for what it is, one party abiding by rules and moral standards and one that very firmly believes rules are for other people.



Its a very short term win for Johnson as Labour might have to have a leadership election, but all the problems he had before will still be there. His rule breaking, his lying, inflation, recession, cost of living, working people having to skip meals because they cant afford to buy food. He cant get away from all that.