Labour would be doing a worse job



So what. Let someone else try. Take a fucking gamble



Zero chance of Labour doing a worse job, people would have been appointed to positions based on intelligence and experariance rather than loyalty to Boris.Still pisses me off to hear people making naive silly arguments to defend Johnsons government. started watching QT again after giving it a miss for a couple of years, Businessman on and gives his opinion on whether heads should roll over the governments incompetence and corruption during Covid. nope. he thinks the whole country was in a panic. mistakes were made but we still have to remember they were trying to find solutions while we were all panicking.got a lot of applause for that niave silly argument.It's all been covered so no need to go into detail.Left the country short of PPE pandemic stockpile due to Tory cutbacks.ignored the Cygnus report they authorised published the year before pandemic hit explaining what was likely to happen if the country was hit by a Pandemic.As crazy as it sounds there doesn't seem to have been any thought given to how to acquire PPE. what would have been the most obvious way to go about buying PPE even if the country was in a panic?Is it really hindsight to say you look in the UK phone book and call a company and ask them. if they don't sell them then ask if they know company's who do.You make an appeal on TV asking UK PPE companys to contact this number.All of this can be done regardless of any lockdown or panic.Jess Phillips was raging during this period. making phone calls but hitting a brick wall. a PPE company in her constiuancy was offering the government loads of PPE but was never given the chance as nobody could get through to any departments .They ended up selling that PPE to the US. this was not a isolated incident. other UK companys had the same problem.Seems the only people who got through were the Tory Ministers friends offering £100s million of PPE that turned out to be useless sub standard crap. made a fortune for themselves. stinks.The country was in a Panic. I expect our government to stay calm and make good rational decisions rather than panic. god help us if this lot would have been in power in 1939. they would have been buying dud guns etc etc. probably made a trade deal with Hitler if it made them a couple of mill.