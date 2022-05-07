Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 161177 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,995
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4360 on: May 7, 2022, 01:26:01 pm »
Labour would be doing a worse job

So what. Let someone else try. Take a fucking gamble
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4361 on: May 7, 2022, 01:59:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May  7, 2022, 01:26:01 pm
Labour would be doing a worse job

So what. Let someone else try. Take a fucking gamble
Zero chance of Labour doing a worse job, people would have been appointed to positions based on intelligence and experariance rather than loyalty to Boris.
Still pisses me off to hear people making naive silly arguments to defend Johnsons government. started watching QT again after giving it a miss for a couple of years, Businessman on and gives his opinion on whether heads should roll over the governments incompetence and corruption during Covid. nope. he thinks the whole country was in a panic. mistakes were made but we still have to remember they were trying to find solutions while we were all panicking.
got a lot of applause for that niave silly argument.
It's all been covered so no need to go into detail.
Left the country short of PPE pandemic stockpile due to Tory cutbacks.
ignored the Cygnus report they authorised published the year before pandemic hit explaining what was likely to happen if the country was hit by a Pandemic.

As crazy as it sounds there doesn't seem to have been any thought given to how to acquire PPE. what would have been the most obvious way to go about buying PPE even if the country was in a panic?
Is it really hindsight to say you look in the UK phone book and call a company and ask them. if they don't sell them then ask if they know company's who do.
You make an appeal on TV asking UK PPE companys to contact this number.
All of this can be done regardless of any lockdown or panic.
Jess Phillips was raging during this period. making phone calls but hitting a brick wall. a PPE company in her constiuancy was offering the government loads of PPE but was never given the chance as nobody could get through to any departments .They ended up selling that PPE to the US. this was not a isolated incident. other UK companys had the same problem.
Seems the only people who got through were the Tory Ministers friends offering £100s million of PPE that turned out to be useless sub standard crap. made a fortune for themselves. stinks.
The country was in a Panic. I expect our government to stay calm and make good rational decisions rather than panic. god help us if this lot would have been in power in 1939. they would have been buying dud guns etc etc. probably made a trade deal with Hitler if it made them a couple of mill.
Nadine Dorries tells me she has a photo of Keir Starmer singing a karaoke duet with Queen Victoria during lockdown.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,995
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4362 on: May 7, 2022, 02:51:42 pm »
You're alright, you

*settles in*
Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4363 on: May 7, 2022, 06:07:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on May  7, 2022, 01:59:00 pm
Businessman on and gives his opinion on whether heads should roll over the governments incompetence and corruption during Covid. nope. he thinks the whole country was in a panic. mistakes were made but we still have to remember they were trying to find solutions while we were all panicking.

"I started shovelling millions of public money towards my mates in return for cushy directorships down the line. I was panicking and it was instinct!"
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,007
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on May  6, 2022, 05:58:00 pm
Not gonna like this new visa deal with india then is he

I said a few years ago, just wait until all the Indians start moving here, the fucking racists will have a fit. Most were blind to the EU workers as they were all white, but the Indians will stand out to them and they'll go mental.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,829
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 03:21:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm
I said a few years ago, just wait until all the Indians start moving here, the fucking racists will have a fit. Most were blind to the EU workers as they were all white, but the Indians will stand out to them and they'll go mental.

Shit, I need to be careful then.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,716
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:21:29 pm
Shit, I need to be careful then.

Yeah, better work on hiding that racism.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 04:12:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm
I said a few years ago, just wait until all the Indians start moving here, the fucking racists will have a fit. Most were blind to the EU workers as they were all white, but the Indians will stand out to them and they'll go mental.
It's a double whammy. India has 204 mill Muslims.
EU total population is around 450 mill. looks like India has 5 times more Muslims than the EU.
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm »
I said this during Brexit. All these little Englanders, haven't realised that they're just going to replace white immigrants with brown ones
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,829
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:29:55 pm
Yeah, better work on hiding that racism.

;D
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,744
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 05:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:29:55 pm
Yeah, better work on hiding that racism.

Just say you like a good curry or you loved Bend it like Beckham, throws people off the trail all the time I find
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,829
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 05:43:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:37:13 pm
Just say you like a good curry or you loved Bend it like Beckham, throws people off the trail all the time I find

Some of my best friends are Indian.
Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 05:51:21 pm »
How have some been (rightly) made to walk the plank (Paterson, Hancock, I A Khan) yet the so considered top man flaunts the rules with impunity?
I've thought for a while this has all been some exercise in taking the piss and Johnson has been rubbing Trumps nose in it regards breaking the law and slithering away from responsibility.

Hateful.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 06:32:36 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 05:51:21 pm
How have some been (rightly) made to walk the plank (Paterson, Hancock, I A Khan) yet the so considered top man flaunts the rules with impunity?
I've thought for a while this has all been some exercise in taking the piss and Johnson has been rubbing Trumps nose in it regards breaking the law and slithering away from responsibility.

Hateful.
Johnson has taken the UK down a very dark path, the Tory MPs have acted no different from the Republican party politicians in the US, calls for Johnson to resign were met with the same response shown by the Republicans in the States, they refused to Impeach Trump even though they knew he was a corrupt liar, they knew he had turned the countrys' politics toxic. they put their own careers ahead of the countrys future. the answer to Trumps Impeachment was to try and throw as much dirt as possible onto Biden, very little to throw at him but that didn't stop many Republicans calling for Biden to be Impeached. the Torys are now trying to do the same to Starmer.
The Tory supporters are willingly accepting any bullshit offered to throw abuse at Starmer to defend Johnson just as the Trump supporters gladly accepted anything to attack Biden.
I don't think many people who support all what's happened over the last 5yrs have really considered the damage they've done.
Johnson is carrying on with his bullshit as usual. promises just the last few days are how he is going to fire up the economy, I assume the promise to Turbo Charge the economy mustn't have worked then and the 2 things must be different.
Johnson is going to rip up Brexit red tape bureaucracy,  I honestly don't know how he is allowed to tell lies like this after all the news reports on Brexit red tape hurting UK companies. something about the super 7. sounds great if your gullible enough to fall for positive sound bites.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm »
Theyve pushed too far. Why do they need to formalise their total control when they are always in power, one way or another, anyway? Theyve let the zealots take over their party, much like the republicans have. If you offered them an end to free elections they would 100% take it. But just like privatisation of the NHS they had been doing it incrementally. Lets hope there is pushback.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 10:15:48 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on May  7, 2022, 01:24:28 pm
A big part of it is virtue-signaling after over a decade of anti-Labour propaganda from every corner.

To their minds, Tories are responsible hard-working people who 'want to get on'. Labour (or, really, anyone else is to a large extent) are unemployed scroungers who want to spend other people's money.

That's it. The amount of conversation I have that just go in circles is insane. They don't even know what they believe, other than voting a certain way makes them better than someone else for reasons they can't describe.

Utterly maddening. A close friend of mine from back home will always start going into 'oh, they're all the same...Labour would be doing an even worse job.' I ask why he thinks this, and he never has an answer. He almost seems confused at times that I just don't instinctively feel the same way. Then he changes topic.
This other peoples' money line is an interesting one these days.
The last 2 crises (financial in 07/08 and Covid in '20) have both involved huge Government subsidies from which many many Tories have benefited. It's funny how state support suddenly becomes acceptable when it's them on the receiving end.

One of the issues the country has is the imbalance between state subsidy and subsequent taxation. We've almost reached a point where the taking risk is a one way bet. OK if you win, and the Govt. bails you out if you don't. The country has racked up huge liabilities while some private citizens and companies have seen increases in wealth that have not been properly taxed.

The biggest issue though is Tory propaganda. Fed to the pensioners via the Mail and the younger gullible voters via social media memes and soundbites.
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
BBC really pushing this Starmer agenda for the past week. 3 main articles on front page today
Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 12:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:50:07 am
BBC really pushing this Starmer agenda for the past week. 3 main articles on front page today

He hasn't handled it perfectly but I don't see how Keir Starmer did anything wrong to be honest. Baffling story in general and the length it has gone on for.
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 12:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:32:25 pm
He hasn't handled it perfectly but I don't see how Keir Starmer did anything wrong to be honest. Baffling story in general and the length it has gone on for.

Shows how badly he has them rattled.
I wouldn't put it past the filth to stitch him up for the Tory's though.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:32:25 pm
He hasn't handled it perfectly but I don't see how Keir Starmer did anything wrong to be honest. Baffling story in general and the length it has gone on for.

Yep.

Big claps for those whove kept leaking nonsense stuff to right wing rags and Tory MPs. Really bettering the left wing cause
