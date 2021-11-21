Anyway, the broader point is that it's no good trying to simplify the reasons people support Brexit, as they're complex, overlapping and can't be put in neat pigeon-holes.
I poorly phrased my comment. I was not trying to say this guy was a Brexit voter - I meant it was his attitude
that the Leave campaign exploited and weaponised to great effect.
The guy didn't utter a thing about Brexit. For all I know he was a Labour Remainer that was blaming immigrants as the reason for Brexit and being saddled with the Tories. But his language was
offensively racist, and I honestly had to fight the urge to just walk over and chin him.