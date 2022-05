BBC House of Commons Projection:



Labour: 291 seats

Conservatives: 253 seats

Lib Dems: 31 seats

Others: 75 seats



Would take that sort of result right now if offered.



Thatís a loss of over 100 seats, and a few high profile Tories would be given their marching orders from Parliament if that were to play out.I think Duncan Smith, Raab, Hunt, and even Johnson himself would be in danger of losing. That might focus a few minds a bit over the coming weeks and months.