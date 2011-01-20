Poll

How does Brexit make you feel about your country?

Hasn't changed the way I think of it
I feel more proud to be British as we've taken back Control
I feel a bit worse about the country
I'm embarrased to be British
I'm not British, so doesn't affect me
J'aime le fromage
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 157505 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:04:24 pm
Won't someone think of the xenophobic racist bigots :(

They have a vote, same as me and you. Our votes don't count for more.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 01:03:13 pm
Only if fishermen are c***ts - according to  Stewart Lee
Counts?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,872
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm »
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,803
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:55:32 pm
Also the whole thing once again shows the Tories and their minders don't understand.

The primary issue is people (Johnson) make rules but don't think they apply to them. Behaviour born on the fields of Eton.

And what happens if the Police do issue Starmer with a fine and he decides to stand down on the basis that, even as leader of the opposition and not Prime Minister (and as far as Im aware not even bound by the ministerial code), he no longer has the moral authority to lead?

How does Johnson get out of that one?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 02:20:13 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:18:01 pm
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.

BBC as always being crystal clear when it comes to distinguishing between England and UK.....
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Some nice results for Labour but I really think Council Elections are totally unrelated to General Elections. For example, the council in Nottingham was run by Labour for a while and they did a horror job. I mean, astoundingly bad to the point if I lived in Nottingham city centre I wouldn't have voted for them if they were the only party on the ballot. However, in a General Election I wouldn't contemplate ever voting against them.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 02:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:23:51 pm
Some nice results for Labour but I really think Council Elections are totally unrelated to General Elections. For example, the council in Nottingham was run by Labour for a while and they did a horror job. I mean, astoundingly bad to the point if I lived in Nottingham city centre I wouldn't have voted for them if they were the only party on the ballot. However, in a General Election I wouldn't contemplate ever voting against them.

Yeah. We have STV for council elections in Scotland so I could have given Labour 4th and 5th preference (I went 1. Green 2. SNP 3. SNP).

In any other council area I would have done so but given the utter farce that has happened over the last 5 years with Labour in Aberdeen, I couldn't bring myself to give them a vote.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,113
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:20:00 pm
And what happens if the Police do issue Starmer with a fine and he decides to stand down on the basis that, even as leader of the opposition and not Prime Minister (and as far as Im aware not even bound by the ministerial code), he no longer has the moral authority to lead?

How does Johnson get out of that one?

Delivering Brexit, levelling up, getting on with the job etc etc

They won't get rid of him - it's up to us.

Not related to this - but I still have a feeling we're going to be looking at Burnham vs Johnson when the next election comes round.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 02:54:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:18:01 pm
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.

The Guardian has extrapolated some analysis from that:

'Labour has achieved its best win over the Conservatives on this measure for a decade. It has a five-point lead over the Tories. It has not beaten the Conservatives in the local elections on PNS since 2016, when it had a one point lead, and this is the best result for Labour since 2012, when it had a seven point lead over the Conservatives (38% v 31%).
The Lib Dem performance is its joint best since it went into coalition wth the Conservatives in 2010. Since then the party has only reached 19% once before - in 2019. Last year it was on 17%.


Apparently, those figures are for Britain and take into account the demographics in the areas that did not hold elections.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:35 pm by No666 »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,806
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 02:54:53 pm »
Durham police investigating Starmer over the takeaway situation. Perfect ammunition and opportunity to deflect for Johnson. Absolute joke that theyve managed to be pressured in to it by the Daily Mail.

I hate this country.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 03:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:54:53 pm
Durham police investigating Starmer over the takeaway situation. Perfect ammunition and opportunity to deflect for Johnson. Absolute joke that theyve managed to be pressured in to it by the Daily Mail.

I hate this country.

Wouldn't it of been worse if they announced it prior to the polls opening ?
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,872
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 03:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:54:53 pm
Durham police investigating Starmer over the takeaway situation. Perfect ammunition and opportunity to deflect for Johnson. Absolute joke that theyve managed to be pressured in to it by the Daily Mail.

I hate this country.

If Starmer has been honest up to this point then he doesn't have anything to worry about in terms of being fined. If he is fined though he's fucked. He'll have to resign after going after Johnson so heavily if he wants to maintain any credibility.

It's a major embarrassment for Starmer and Labour either way and thoroughly depressing that the mud seems to be sticking and that the police have been bounced into it by a relentless campaign from the right wing gutter press.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,385
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm »
@REWearmouth
4 x LD gains on Elmbridge Council, which is in Dominic Raab's Esther & Walton constituency. The deputy PM was reportedly expected at the count but pulled out


Haha.....
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 03:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:54:53 pm
Durham police investigating Starmer over the takeaway situation. Perfect ammunition and opportunity to deflect for Johnson. Absolute joke that theyve managed to be pressured in to it by the Daily Mail.

I hate this country.

Its not even remotely the same and shameful from Durham police
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 03:05:17 pm »
Pretty amazing results in the newly-created Cumberland council area.

It was created this year out of the former Allerdale, Copeland and Carlisle councils.

Before the amalgamation, those three councils were split:

 

Allerdale (covered Keswick, Workington, Maryport):

Lab - 14

Tory - 15

Ind - 20

Other - 1

 

Copeland (Whitehaven Egremont, Millom):

Lab - 19

Tory - 10

Ind - 4

Other - 1

 

Carlisle

Lab - 13

Tory - 20

Ind - 4

Other - 2

 

In terms of Parliamentary constituencies that cover the area:

Copeland - won by the Tories in 2017, held in 2019

Workington - won by the Tories in 2019

Carlisle - Won by the Tories in 2010, held since

 

They are classic 'red wall' seats, with Labour having held Copeland since it was created in 1983; Workington since 1918 (barring one Tory win in '76); Carlisle since 1964.

 

The results of the new council with every seat up for election is:

Lab - 30

Tory - 7

LD - 4

Ind - 3

Green - 2

 

The Tory vote has collapsed here.

Obviously only one area, and the Tory vote elsewhere in England outside of London has held up. But it's encouraging.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »

I`m intrigued by the discrepancy in the relative number of Independent councilors elected for England/Scotland/Wales. 87 in England as opposed to 123 Scotland & 46 Wales (which would make them the second biggest party if the all banded together).
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:07:01 pm
I`m intrigued by the discrepancy in the relative number of Independent councilors elected for England/Scotland/Wales. 87 in England as opposed to 123 Scotland & 46 Wales (which would make them the second biggest party if the all banded together).

The Northern Isles and Western Isles have a long tradition of voting for independents, plus we have STV which is a lot easier for them to win in compared to FPTP.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:01:37 pm
Wouldn't it of been worse if they announced it prior to the polls opening ?
No. it would have rebounded badly on the police, they been using Purdah as a excuse so announcing a investigation into Starmers meeting would have been seen for what it is, the police defending the Torys while attacking the Labour party.
Announcing this today stinks, the Mail etc headlines have got their front page story for tomorrow. it won't be Torys take a hammering, it will be police uncover Labours party blah blah blah.
I would have had a bit more respect for the police if this was announced tomorrow. announcing it today only confirms just how badly the Torys have corrupted our country.
Logged
Nadine Dorries tells me she has a photo of Keir Starmer singing a karaoke duet with Queen Victoria during lockdown.

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:11:20 pm
The Northern Isles and Western Isles have a long tradition of voting for independents, plus we have STV which is a lot easier for them to win in compared to FPTP.

In the other post I thought you mean Scottish Television for reporting. Threw me right off  ;D
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 03:16:07 pm »
The Durham police didn't find anything wrong with Dominic Cummings testing his eyes so you'd think Starmer would be alright.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 03:17:21 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 03:16:07 pm
The Durham police didn't find anything wrong with Dominic Cummings testing his eyes so you'd think Starmer would be alright.

If they can't see it's a load of bollocks, they need to take a trip to Barnard Castle....
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,030
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:11:20 pm
The Northern Isles and Western Isles have a long tradition of voting for independents, plus we have STV which is a lot easier for them to win in compared to FPTP.

Ah that makes sense. Is this the case (STV) in Wales too?

A couple of nuggets:

Two Alba councillors who defected from the SNP were not re-elected. Numpties.

Also, my brother in law has been elected as a (Labour) councilor for the first time. I`ll know where to direct my complaints.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 03:28:04 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:23:26 pm
Ah that makes sense. Is this the case (STV) in Wales too?

A couple of nuggets:

Two Alba councillors who defected from the SNP were not re-elected. Numpties.

Also, my brother in law has been elected as a (Labour) councilor for the first time. I`ll know where to direct my complaints.

I wasn't sure about Wales but apparently it is FPTP, but they have passed legislation that will allow councils to use STV from 2027.

Another point about independents in Scotland is that a lot of Tories run as independents in order to get elected, as they know they have no chance under the Tory banner. I have a high degree of scepticism about indy candidates. I tried to research the 2 running in my ward and couldn't find anything about them so they didn't get any vote at all from me,
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:28:04 pm
I wasn't sure about Wales but apparently it is FPTP, but they have passed legislation that will allow councils to use STV from 2027.

Another point about independents in Scotland is that a lot of Tories run as independents in order to get elected, as they know they have no chance under the Tory banner. I have a high degree of scepticism about indy candidates. I tried to research the 2 running in my ward and couldn't find anything about them so they didn't get any vote at all from me,


Some Independents are good, and campaign on behalf of a local area an the interests of residents
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:31:27 pm

Some Independents are good, and campaign on behalf of a local area an the interests of residents

Oh I know, and if I knew one personally, or they had some kind of presence you could gauge them on, then they might get my vote. Too many up here are just Tories in disguise.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,803
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 03:43:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:01:38 pm
If Starmer has been honest up to this point then he doesn't have anything to worry about in terms of being fined. If he is fined though he's fucked. He'll have to resign after going after Johnson so heavily if he wants to maintain any credibility.

It's a major embarrassment for Starmer and Labour either way and thoroughly depressing that the mud seems to be sticking and that the police have been bounced into it by a relentless campaign from the right wing gutter press.

Seeing as hell be too damaged to stay anyway, he should show some James Milner-esque balls of steel and say right here and now that he will resign if fined.  It would put pressure immediately back on Johnson and Sunak.

The press probably didnt even want the Durham police to reopen the investigation, they just wanted to use it as an attack line to protect Johnson. The only good outcome for them is if Starmer gets fined and stays on, which seems a bit of a gamble. Durham saying no case to answer or Starmer resigning only makes Johnson and the Tories look worse.
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm »
Lots going on, but thankfully there is nothing to see here...
Two donors who gave Tories £1m between them handed public health jobs
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/06/labour-question-tories-cronyism-row-donors-public-health-jobs-nhs

One is an MD of a company that has heavily invested into private healthcare, the other was chair of Fujitsu which reportedly sued the NHS for £700m over a failed IT project. ::)
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 04:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:23:51 pm
Some nice results for Labour but I really think Council Elections are totally unrelated to General Elections. For example, the council in Nottingham was run by Labour for a while and they did a horror job. I mean, astoundingly bad to the point if I lived in Nottingham city centre I wouldn't have voted for them if they were the only party on the ballot. However, in a General Election I wouldn't contemplate ever voting against them.
The biggest problem maybe voters pointing the finger at Labour for cuts when the real culprits are the Tory's for cutting council funding by 60%.
Maybe some Labour councils were incompetent but they were forced into making cuts that never would have been needed if a Labour government had been in power.


Logged
Nadine Dorries tells me she has a photo of Keir Starmer singing a karaoke duet with Queen Victoria during lockdown.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm »

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:18:01 pm
BBC Projected National Vote Share:

Labour: 35%
Conservatives: 30%
Lib Dems: 19%
Others: 16%

Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:20:13 pm
BBC as always being crystal clear when it comes to distinguishing between England and UK.....

its all of Britain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-61235136
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:43:52 pm
Seeing as hell be too damaged to stay anyway, he should show some James Milner-esque balls of steel and say right here and now that he will resign if fined.  It would put pressure immediately back on Johnson and Sunak.

The press probably didnt even want the Durham police to reopen the investigation, they just wanted to use it as an attack line to protect Johnson. The only good outcome for them is if Starmer gets fined and stays on, which seems a bit of a gamble. Durham saying no case to answer or Starmer resigning only makes Johnson and the Tories look worse.

havent the police already investigated and fined no case to answer?

or had it not got that far
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:10:40 pm
Lots going on, but thankfully there is nothing to see here...
Two donors who gave Tories £1m between them handed public health jobs
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/06/labour-question-tories-cronyism-row-donors-public-health-jobs-nhs

One is an MD of a company that has heavily invested into private healthcare, the other was chair of Fujitsu which reportedly sued the NHS for £700m over a failed IT project. ::)


A UK company is banned from making a donation to a foreign government then 'winning' a contract with them. Yet they can pay the 'Party of corruption' over £1m between them and 'win' contracts.

High on any Labour/LD agenda if they get into government must be a ban on and individual or company that has made a substantial donation (say of over £50k) in the preceding 5 years being awarded any public sector contract or job.

It's corruption and bribery.   8)


(removing the possibility of corruption and bribery is the way to spin it, anyway - the bonus is that it would cause a fair chunk of Tory Party funding to dry up)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:30 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:02:05 pm
@REWearmouth
4 x LD gains on Elmbridge Council, which is in Dominic Raab's Esther & Walton constituency. The deputy PM was reportedly expected at the count but pulled out


Haha.....

They've lost control of Woking Council as well, which is nearby. These are the old chimp-in-a-blue-rosette Tory strongholds. Progressive alliance on the cards, I think.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,149
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4312 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:23:09 pm
They've lost control of Woking Council as well, which is nearby. These are the old chimp-in-a-blue-rosette Tory strongholds. Progressive alliance on the cards, I think.

Yes Labour just needs to let the LDs wreck havoc in the "Blue Wall"
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:25:23 pm
Yes Labour just needs to let the LDs wreck havoc in the "Blue Wall"


Absolutely

And the LDs need to reciprocate in other places where Labour are the nearest challenger

(fuck knows what happens in Southport!)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4314 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm »
I know this isn't rocket science, but the thinking behind Cameron agreeing to the Referendum was to try to prevent the Tory vote (and maybe Party) fracturing between an officially pro-EU Tory Party and UKIP.

That's why I wanted, ideally, Remain to win by 50.1% to 49.9%

It would have continued the right-wing civil war.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 