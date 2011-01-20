Pretty amazing results in the newly-created Cumberland council area.
It was created this year out of the former Allerdale, Copeland and Carlisle councils.
Before the amalgamation, those three councils were split:
Allerdale (covered Keswick, Workington, Maryport):
Lab - 14
Tory - 15
Ind - 20
Other - 1
Copeland (Whitehaven Egremont, Millom):
Lab - 19
Tory - 10
Ind - 4
Other - 1
Carlisle
Lab - 13
Tory - 20
Ind - 4
Other - 2
In terms of Parliamentary constituencies that cover the area:
Copeland - won by the Tories in 2017, held in 2019
Workington - won by the Tories in 2019
Carlisle - Won by the Tories in 2010, held since
They are classic 'red wall' seats, with Labour having held Copeland since it was created in 1983; Workington since 1918 (barring one Tory win in '76); Carlisle since 1964.
The results of the new council with every seat up for election is:
Lab - 30
Tory - 7
LD - 4
Ind - 3
Green - 2
The Tory vote has collapsed here.
Obviously only one area, and the Tory vote elsewhere in England outside of London has held up. But it's encouraging.