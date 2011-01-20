BBC Projected National Vote Share:



Labour: 35%

Conservatives: 30%

Lib Dems: 19%

Others: 16%



Not sure if that's England only or the whole of Great Britain.



The Guardian has extrapolated some analysis from that:'Labour has achieved its best win over the Conservatives on this measure for a decade. It has a five-point lead over the Tories. It has not beaten the Conservatives in the local elections on PNS since 2016, when it had a one point lead, and this is the best result for Labour since 2012, when it had a seven point lead over the Conservatives (38% v 31%).The Lib Dem performance is its joint best since it went into coalition wth the Conservatives in 2010. Since then the party has only reached 19% once before - in 2019. Last year it was on 17%.Apparently, those figures are for Britain and take into account the demographics in the areas that did not hold elections.