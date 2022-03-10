Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 03:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April 25, 2022, 03:29:37 pm
Increased NI contribution deductions have hit peoples pay packets, coupled with Brexit, utilities and costs of living. Lets see what Tories spin now and those that support them
fortunately I had a pay rise in April which covered the increase to the NI Contribution and should just about cover the increase in Energy bills (well until they go up again in October of course) also had £150 back from the LA for the Council Tax rebate so every little helps.

Not entirely happy about the freezing of personal allowances as that is a tax rise no matter what the Tories try to tell you
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 27, 2022, 10:25:10 am


Freak.
why's Mogg stood next to David Walliams?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:04:10 pm
Grant Schapps accuses Sadiq Kahn of "breathtaking political cynicism" and reports him to the electoral commission for announcing the opening of the Elizabeth Line on the 24th May.  The Tories believe he shouldn't be making announcements like that the day before local elections.

90 minutes later

https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1521816090774577152?s=20&t=9GIDepZzGuaWkfjCaZqloA

Somehow incredible yet totally predictable at the same time.


Schapps is a duplicitous little turd (he of several fake names to hide his shady business dealings)

And the c*nt has put a Tory Party logo on the announcement banner he's posted.


A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm
why's Mogg stood next to David Walliams?

I thought it was Rosa Klebb.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 04:43:39 pm »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:23:29 pm
fortunately I had a pay rise in April which covered the increase to the NI Contribution and should just about cover the increase in Energy bills (well until they go up again in October of course) also had £150 back from the LA for the Council Tax rebate so every little helps.

Not entirely happy about the freezing of personal allowances as that is a tax rise no matter what the Tories try to tell you

Yes unfortunately the freezing allowances is a great stealth tax that people usually don't notice when its announced
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:43:39 pm
Is that his mother?
Nanny. And I'm  not even joking.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm
Nanny. And I'm  not even joking.
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Im all for nannies, but not the nanny state

Jacob Rees-Mogg's nanny has worked for the family for 52 years where she is still bringing up the second generation today - while somehow finding time to cook the MP his supper.

Veronica Crook, 75, once famously campaigned in his 1997 general election bid for Central Fife with Mr Rees-Mogg in his mother's Mercedes.

She was initially hired by Jacob's parents in 1965 after the birth of their second daughter Charlotte, to look after his sisters before Jacob was even born.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 08:55:32 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Im all for nannies, but not the nanny state

Jacob Rees-Mogg's nanny has worked for the family for 52 years where she is still bringing up the second generation today - while somehow finding time to cook the MP his supper.

Veronica Crook, 75, once famously campaigned in his 1997 general election bid for Central Fife with Mr Rees-Mogg in his mother's Mercedes.

She was initially hired by Jacob's parents in 1965 after the birth of their second daughter Charlotte, to look after his sisters before Jacob was even born.
Like I said, 'freak'.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm »
Anybody know of a good site to find out about the candidates standing in your area?

All I've found so far are the names and their party.  3 Tories, 2 independents and 1 lib dem but absolutely nothing about them as people, their policies, views or opinions.

We've had nothing in the post, or door knocks canvassing, nothing 🤷
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
Anybody know of a good site to find out about the candidates standing in your area?

All I've found so far are the names and their party.  3 Tories, 2 independents and 1 lib dem but absolutely nothing about them as people, their policies, views or opinions.

We've had nothing in the post, or door knocks canvassing, nothing 🤷

How about this site? https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm »
I just checked who I could vote for and got a nice reminder that I don't even have the option of voting for Labour, even if I wanted to, as we have now gone a full election period since the Labour councillors formed a coalition with the Tories to keep the SNP out, were promptly suspended from the party, and 5 years later have still not had a final decision on what to do with them. The Labour Party are terrified to make a decision either way.

They are all standing as "Aberdeen Labour" instead.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
How about this site? https://whocanivotefor.co.uk/

That's where I found out who's standing but all it tells you is their name and party.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 11:40:00 am »
Excellent piece by Monbiot in The Guardian today:

https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/05/vote-tories-britain-better-ham-country

I actually said similar things to my cousin a few weeks ago & he hasnt spoken to me since. Hes a Unionist who is very much anybody but SNP. I made the point that if he was such a one issue voter, why not vote Labour. To which Im called a nationalist. Missing the point entirely. However I suspect his support for Bozo & Co. is very much down to which football team he supports & long term radicalisation by numpties.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 11:57:52 am »
Polly Toynbees piece on The Tories assault on our democracy, such as it is:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/05/boris-johnson-poisoned-political-system-electoral-reform

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 12:58:05 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:57:52 am
Polly Toynbees piece on The Tories assault on our democracy, such as it is:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/05/boris-johnson-poisoned-political-system-electoral-reform
I made the same points - more succinctly - a few days ago.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 30, 2022, 04:32:31 pm
They need to formalise this for the next GE. Especially so since gerrymandering likely will be a problem, as will the requirement for a photo ID to vote.
It is now imperative that all opposition parties organise a full-on electoral pact to sweep to power in the next election and change to proper proportional representation for all elections (or transferable votes for things like mayors). They probably only have one chance to stop this.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm »
Economy isn't going to be helping the Tories anytime soon, rates up another 0.25% (and it was a split vote with 3 members of the MPC voting for 0.5%) economy heading for recession this year and now expecting inflation to peak over 10%.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm »
BoE raises interest rates again, ostensibly to try to curb inflation.

It will have as much success in curbing inflation as me scratching my balls.

Because the causes of the inflation aren't demand-pull; they're external and even the theory of higher interest rates increasing the value of the £ (to make imports slightly cheaper relatively) won't really apply here.

What it does have the danger of doing is adding to the prospect of a stagflationary spiral, whereby higher living costs feeds into demands for higher wages, which feeds into higher living costs (as the higher payroll costs are added to prices of goods and services), which feeds into demands for higher wages, etc, etc.

We saw this in the 70's, and it's a twat to get under control. I despise the Thatcher, but her government managed it - at immense personal cost to millions of people, and the destruction of a huge chunk of the domestic manufacturing function.

The irony is that Bozo and his Brexit c*nts have created a situation of a relative labour supply shortage, handing more power to workers, and making the prospect of a stagflationary 'death spiral' more likely.

These corrupt, lying scum could - through their Brexit zealotry and total ineptitude - actually unravel the work of their idol.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 02:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:34:34 pm
BoE raises interest rates again, ostensibly to try to curb inflation.

It will have as much success in curbing inflation as me scratching my balls.

Because the causes of the inflation aren't demand-pull; they're external and even the theory of higher interest rates increasing the value of the £ (to make imports slightly cheaper relatively) won't really apply here.

What it does have the danger of doing is adding to the prospect of a stagflationary spiral, whereby higher living costs feeds into demands for higher wages, which feeds into higher living costs (as the higher payroll costs are added to prices of goods and services), which feeds into demands for higher wages, etc, etc.

We saw this in the 70's, and it's a twat to get under control. I despise the Thatcher, but her government managed it - at immense personal cost to millions of people, and the destruction of a huge chunk of the domestic manufacturing function.

The irony is that Bozo and his Brexit c*nts have created a situation of a relative labour supply shortage, handing more power to workers, and making the prospect of a stagflationary 'death spiral' more likely.

These corrupt, lying scum could - through their Brexit zealotry and total ineptitude - actually unravel the work of their idol.
Yep. Same thing happened in the 70s/80s.
Prediction based on what happened in the 70s/80s.
Inflation will rise, wage demands will try to keep up with inflation, all wage demands are based on the previous years inflation rate but all politicians will start telling the public wage rises are the cause of the inflation, how workers have to stop demanding large wage rises. Inflation over 10% but told to only ask for 5%.
Try that for 5+years and then get told the same thing when your company is making massive profits.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/05/vote-tories-britain-better-ham-country

Ask yourself this before you vote: can anyone truly say the Tories have made Britain better?

George Monbiot

There is one question that counts when you cast your vote: have they made life better? This month, the Conservatives will have been in office for 12 years. Today, in the local elections, we have a chance to pass judgment on their record. What does it look like?

Its an astonishing thing, but it is genuinely hard to think of government policies that, in this period, have improved life for people other than the richest and most privileged. There are a handful. Theres the same-sex marriage legislation passed during David Camerons first term, though it was developed by the Liberal Democrats and opposed by a majority of Conservative MPs. Theres a higher threshold for paying income tax, a higher minimum wage (though it falls short of a genuine living wage), shared parental leave and automatic pensions enrolment. Theres the Modern Slavery Act 2015, no-fault divorces, the law against coercive behaviour, an improved highway code, the carbon floor price, the soft drinks levy and payments for plastic bags. Cameron oversaw a successful Olympics, and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons government executed an effective vaccination programme.

To this brief list, we could add a few policies that might be positive in principle, and have managed to deliver some improvements, but have been disastrously designed and implemented. These include universal credit, increased hours for free childcare, furlough payments and net zero. But thats about it: remarkably slim pickings across 12 years of government.

Weighed against these benefits is an astounding litany of harm. As the elections on 5 May are for council seats, lets take a look at what has happened to local authorities. Since 2010, they have suffered cuts in central government funding of almost 60%. This has caused devastating losses to local services, including Sure Start childrens centres, youth and community services, respite care, libraries, local buses, recycling, arts and culture. And its not over: further massive cuts are expected next year. Several councils are now close to bankruptcy and must sell the last of their assets. The poorest boroughs have been hardest hit  so much for levelling up. The social fabric of the nation has been torn apart.

Why? Obviously, theyll tell you, to save money. If so, why have they been lavishing cash on pet projects and favoured interests? As Cameron and George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford ripped into public budgets, they somehow found £2bn for a pointless and chaotic reorganisation of the NHS. They spent £4.5 bn a year on the Afghan war, for reasons they could never clearly define; with this money they could have cancelled either their entire public-sector pay freeze or the cut to the universal credit budget  and still have a billion in change.

For the price of one or two contracts issued to ministers friends through the dodgy Covid VIP channel, the current government could have reversed all the losses to the Arts Councils budget, or brought national spending on libraries back to its 2010 level. Of the £12.1bn of protective equipment the government bought in 2020-21, it wrote off £8.7bn, thanks to the disastrous cronyism of procurement policies. Thats roughly six times the national budget for rebuilding schools in England.

Abandoning due diligence during the pandemic, against the advice of civil servants and other experts, the Conservative government managed to lose an estimated £3.5bn in bounceback loans to fraud while £5.2bn of furlough payments also ended up in the hands of fraudsters or was paid in error. It appears to have made little effort to recover these stolen funds.

The budget for the test-and-trace scheme  £37bn  which, according to the public accounts committee, has achieved none of its aims and failed to make a measurable difference to the progress of the pandemic, equates to more than twice the entire cut across 10 years in the central government grant to local authorities. For the same money, we could have avoided all that suffering, all the losses in services and the damage to civic and community life, and still had £22bn in change. The Conservatives austerity programmes have little to do with saving money. Theyre inspired by an ideology called neoliberalism, which seeks to destroy the very notion of effective government.

This social vivisection, carving up a living society to see if its parts can survive in isolation, has been devastating to the people whom governments have the greatest duty to protect  the poor and vulnerable. Despite the pandemic, during which accommodation for rough sleepers magically materialised as soon as they were deemed a health risk, the number of people living on the streets is estimated to be 38% higher today than it was in 2010.

A tiny fraction of the social housing we need is being built. The cruel benefits cap and bedroom tax have made piddling savings while inflicting enormous pain. The Malthusian two-child benefits limit imposed in 2017 delivers child poverty and nothing else. The number of food parcels supplied by the Trussell Trust has risen from 41,000 a year before the Conservatives took office to more than 2m today. Almost one in 10 parents expects to have to use a food bank this summer.

Disgracefully but unsurprisingly, life expectancy in the most deprived areas has been falling since 2011. If you want a single indicator of government performance, this is it.

The crisis in the NHS, caused by 12 years of dire underfunding, coupled with the pandemic backlog and, to be fair, the legacy of New Labours disastrous private finance schemes, is likely to accelerate this trend. Six million people in England  more than a 10th of the population  are now waiting for treatment, the highest number since records began. Patients are frequently stuck for 24 or even 48 hours in accident and emergency departments. Some wait hours for an ambulance after dialling 999.

I could go on, discussing the truncation of civil liberties; the deliberate stoking of division through culture wars; the gross mishandling of the pandemic, causing tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths; Partygate and the destruction of public trust; the assault on public protections, leading, among other horrors, to the Grenfell Tower disaster; the administrative collapse across dozens of public services, exemplified by the current Passport Office fiasco and the transformation of our rivers into open sewers; a 14% increase in crime this year caused largely by fraud, against which there is now almost no recourse; the stalling of carbon cuts; oh, and the small matter of Brexit.

This is the record on which we should be voting, in todays elections and those that follow. The past 12 years of Conservative government have made the life of this nation worse. A lot worse. What else do you need to know?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 03:51:28 pm »
Ive asked myself that too.

What have they actually made better?


Nothing
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 03:53:11 pm »
Look at that Andy stealing my thunder!
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 04:05:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:51:28 pm
Ive asked myself that too.

What have they actually made better?


Nothing


My mate's a 'white van man' builder. Him and all the tradesmen he works with are made up because with so many Poles/Eastern European trades guys leaving the country since Brexit, there's a shortage of tradespeople meaning these c*nts can and have hiked their prices. They're like fucking Loadsamoney. Worse in the SE/London, I believe.

The rest of us either have to enhance our DIY skills or get ripped-off.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 07:01:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:51:28 pm
Ive asked myself that too.

What have they actually made better?


Nothing
The trouble is Brexit trumps everything - for 50% of the country.
