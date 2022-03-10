John Curtice was on the Bunker podcast yesterday and suggested these elections probably won't bring many headlines due to the nature of the seats that are being voted for https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/local-elections-john-curtice-on-the-key-battles/id1496246490?i=1000559218452



You're right though, anyone who can vote must vote against this government.



Interesting thanks. I knew how the council elections worked but not the stats John came up with for these elections. there has been a lot of talk about the Tory's loosing hundreds of seats but not much about another party actually taking control of lots of councils but I understand what he means, hard to claim the elections have been a disaster for the Torys just because Labour retain the seats they already have. that will be the official response I imagine but there will still be plenty of Tory seats lost as well. it may not mean any change to who runs that particular council but it will still be a warning to Johnson.