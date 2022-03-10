For someone who is very underwhelmed by the Labour councillor in my area. Can someone please tell me why its important to vote in theses local council elections?
I think this is one of the most important council elections in our lifetime.
Even working class Tory voters should be voting against the Torys.
Johnsons Torys will be viewing the results as a message from the British public.
If they think the result is nowhere as bad as predicted then they will think they don't have to help people who are struggling to pay their food/energy bills.
If the backlash is bad then they will hopefully think we have to do something quick to help people otherwise we will be wiped out in the next GE.