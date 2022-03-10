Poll

Is Rees-Mogg right to insist that Civil Servants MUST return to the office

Yes!
Maybe
No!
Fuck the Tories
I like cheese (But not Tories - they are gobshites)
Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4160 on: April 30, 2022, 07:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 30, 2022, 07:00:52 pm
He had his eye on a pretty girl, and was looking for ways to a-tractor.
Urgh. :P
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4161 on: April 30, 2022, 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 30, 2022, 07:00:52 pm
He had his eye on a pretty girl, and was looking for ways to a-tractor.

You're saying he was on the pull. I saw you were going to just plow through with that and try and cultivate some laughter in the fertile ground of this thread.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4162 on: April 30, 2022, 08:14:45 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4163 on: April 30, 2022, 09:36:21 pm »
Quote from: TSC on April 30, 2022, 03:27:01 pm
Off he goes

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61284686

So thats two copper bottomed Tory perverts gone in a week.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4164 on: April 30, 2022, 09:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 30, 2022, 07:47:27 pm
I was a comment I read here a couple of days ago after the new Act was passed in the HoL allowing the Government to take control from the Electoral Commission.It is another barrier; another hurdle. Totally unnecessary and will disproportionately affect those who do not vote Tory.

Paul doesn't have any photo ID but he's got his polling card for the local elections 🤷
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4165 on: April 30, 2022, 09:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 30, 2022, 03:29:14 pm
From a Massey Ferguson to a Massive Facial One.

I guess he enjoys watching a good ploughing.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4166 on: April 30, 2022, 10:10:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 30, 2022, 09:42:51 pm
Paul doesn't have any photo ID but he's got his polling card for the local elections 🤷
I don't know when the changes take effect. I don't  live in the UK.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 05:12:33 am »
Corn hub.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 05:25:30 am »
Resigned so he can attend The Irish National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in late September.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 08:08:48 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April 30, 2022, 09:42:51 pm
Paul doesn't have any photo ID but he's got his polling card for the local elections 🤷

Wouldn't a postal vote circumnavigate the need for ID anyway ? Takes two minutes to do, worth doing as that'll be what they go after next.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:08:48 am
Wouldn't a postal vote circumnavigate the need for ID anyway ? Takes two minutes to do, worth doing as that'll be what they go after next.

I've no idea mate, there's very little info on any of it and what little there is isn't explained very well.

We need photo ID but if we haven't got any we'll get a free voter ID card from the council but it doesn't say how they'll verify who you are 🤷
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 am »
In the US, many states make you jump through hoops to get an absentee ballot. Heck, I think it was Texas that made it illegal to give food and drink to people lining up to vote?

Expect similar from the Tories as time goes on.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 12:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on April 30, 2022, 04:05:43 pm
A by-election in Devon.

Labour were a distant second in 2019, but this is traditionally Lib Dem country. And we known how much they love a by-election.

Another informal pact between La/Libs for this and Wakefield?

The prospect has got them rattled
https://twitter.com/OliverDowden/status/1520515882199486465
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 01:27:42 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:10:17 pm
The prospect has got them rattled
https://twitter.com/OliverDowden/status/1520515882199486465

Hope this is true. Just get the scum out first then we'll take it from there.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 02:14:57 pm
Hope this is true. Just get the scum out first then we'll take it from there.

Its not exactly like they can comment, considering they did likewise with the Pro-Putinists of the Brexit Party in 2019.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 02:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:34:58 am
In the US, many states make you jump through hoops to get an absentee ballot. Heck, I think it was Texas that made it illegal to give food and drink to people lining up to vote?

Expect similar from the Tories as time goes on.
We knew this was going to happen a few years ago and it came from Trump fans like Frottage. he gave a tv interview and as usual he got away with a pack of lies without being challenged by the interviewer, how Trump was right about voter fraud and how everyone knows the UK also has a massive problem with voter fraud, only 1 person was convicted of voter fraud in the 2019 election, 50 odd million voters and he thinks 1 example is a massive abuse of our voting system. the connection to Trumps Republican party's voter suppression laws has to be made but it won't.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 08:44:06 pm »
This Tory Party are an embarrassment.

Some of the weird stuff coming out recently is bizarre.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 11:26:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:10:17 pm
The prospect has got them rattled
https://twitter.com/OliverDowden/status/1520515882199486465

The south west traditionally tends to be Lib Dem V Tory. That being said Labour look set to take Truro & Falmouth + Camborne and Redruth in Cornwall. First time since 01 Labour will have a seat in Cornwall. I wouldnt be surprised if the LDs take the St ives seat and an outside punt at the North Cornwall seat. Tories will hold St Austell & Newquay sadly (my home constituency) as the incumbent has a 15k majority.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 11:30:41 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:50:32 pm
We knew this was going to happen a few years ago and it came from Trump fans like Frottage. he gave a tv interview and as usual he got away with a pack of lies without being challenged by the interviewer, how Trump was right about voter fraud and how everyone knows the UK also has a massive problem with voter fraud, only 1 person was convicted of voter fraud in the 2019 election, 50 odd million voters and he thinks 1 example is a massive abuse of our voting system. the connection to Trumps Republican party's voter suppression laws has to be made but it won't.

Almost nobody does investigative journalism here anymore. And most people can't be arsed paying attention anyway. :(
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:44:06 pm
This Tory Party are an embarrassment.

Some of the weird stuff coming out recently is bizarre.

They are Tories, of course its weird. Plus Parish is from the countryside and people there are also weird. So the two combined is an unstoppable force.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 01:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:44:06 pm
This Tory Party are an embarrassment.

Some of the weird stuff coming out recently is bizarre.
They act more like the Bullingdon club than senior politicians. this is just over the last few days. it's been one scandal after another on a regular basis for months.

Angela Rayner demands answers from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson over alleged 'Sexist of the Year' award at lockdown-busting Downing Street event
https://news.sky.com/story/angela-rayner-demands-answers-from-boris-johnson-over-alleged-sexist-of-the-year-award-at-lockdown-busting-downing-street-event-12603583

Sue Gray 'finds bombshell e-mails showing No10 parties "wilfully" broke rules'
The Partygate saga took a new twist today as claims emerged that Sue Gray's report into parties in No10 and Whitehall will expose 'premeditation' by civil servants

No10 is braced for Mr Johnson to be slapped with more fixed penalty notices.

Insiders are said to believe the birthday party bash he has been sanctioned for is the least bad of the half dozen gatherings he attended which Met Police detectives are probing.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/sue-gray-finds-bombshell-e-26844198

Jo Maugham
@JolyonMaugham
"A female Tory MP was sent an explicit photograph, known as a dick pic, by a male colleague. Another MP has been repeatedly warned about his use of prostitutes." (Just in case you were still wondering whether it's  time for a change in Westminster.)
https://twitter.com/JolyonMaugham/status/1520482869998669826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520482869998669826%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=



Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
They're worried by the Gray report - they've started briefing the Telegraph that her 'adviser' is a left-wing activist.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm »
By the way, do we know that 56 MPs (or is it more now) facing claims of sexual misconduct are all Tory? I expect most are, but it would be lovely* if they are all Tories and some are ministers.

* If 'lovely' is the right word.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 03:23:00 pm »
For someone who is very underwhelmed by the Labour councillor in my area. Can someone please tell me why its important to vote in theses local council elections?

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:23:00 pm
For someone who is very underwhelmed by the Labour councillor in my area. Can someone please tell me why its important to vote in theses local council elections?

However underwhelmed you are by your Labour councillor you'll be a lot more 'underwhelmed' if you have a Tory one.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 03:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:23:00 pm
For someone who is very underwhelmed by the Labour councillor in my area. Can someone please tell me why its important to vote in theses local council elections?
I think this is one of the most important council elections in our lifetime.
Even working class Tory voters should be voting against the Torys.
Johnsons Torys will be viewing the results as a message from the British public.
If they think the result is nowhere as bad as predicted then they will think they don't have to help people who are struggling to pay their food/energy bills. 
If the backlash is bad then they will hopefully think we have to do something quick to help people otherwise we will be wiped out in the next GE.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 03:37:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:29:47 pm
However underwhelmed you are by your Labour councillor you'll be a lot more 'underwhelmed' if you have a Tory one.

Maybe I should r re-phrase the question; What significance do local council election results have on the bigger picture of getting rid of the Tory Government?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:34:18 pm
I think this is one of the most important council elections in our lifetime.

John Curtice was on the Bunker podcast yesterday and suggested these elections probably won't bring many headlines due to the nature of the seats that are being voted for https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/local-elections-john-curtice-on-the-key-battles/id1496246490?i=1000559218452

You're right though, anyone who can vote must vote against this government.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 05:24:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:30:07 pm
John Curtice was on the Bunker podcast yesterday and suggested these elections probably won't bring many headlines due to the nature of the seats that are being voted for https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/local-elections-john-curtice-on-the-key-battles/id1496246490?i=1000559218452

You're right though, anyone who can vote must vote against this government.
Interesting thanks. I knew how the council elections worked but not the stats John came up with for these elections. there has been a lot of talk about the Tory's loosing hundreds of seats but not much about another party actually taking control of lots of councils but I understand what he means, hard to claim the elections have been a disaster for the Torys just because Labour retain the seats they already have. that will be the official response I imagine but there will still be plenty of Tory seats lost as well. it may not mean any change to who runs that particular council but it will still be a warning to Johnson.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 05:31:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:34:18 pm
I think this is one of the most important council elections in our lifetime.
Even working class Tory voters should be voting against the Torys.
Johnsons Torys will be viewing the results as a message from the British public.
If they think the result is nowhere as bad as predicted then they will think they don't have to help people who are struggling to pay their food/energy bills. 
If the backlash is bad then they will hopefully think we have to do something quick to help people otherwise we will be wiped out in the next GE.
Thanks OF
