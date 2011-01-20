The next election is so important but unfortunately it may already be lost, especially with Gove in charge of the electoral commission and photo ID needed to vote.



The Tories will try every trick in the book and that will become more desperate if the polls stay as they are.It won't be a glut of new Labour voters that will stop the Tories being re-elected. There's been an apathy towards politics in this country for as long as I can remember ("they're all as bad as each other") and Starmer, whilst he seems a competent leader, isn't going to inspire many that never voted before to vote for the first time in the next GE. Retrograde policies like photo ID will in all likelihood not make much difference.The hope is more that the Tory vote collapses. That depends on the "Red Wall" areas realising they've been had and that the promised benefits were hollow, and it depends on the more moderate Tory base thinking Johnson is a c*nt to the extent they don't vote or vote Lib Dem. A lot depends on if Johnson is still PM and if he can blag the next election quite as easily as 2019 without Brexit, without a perceived bogeyman leading Labour and with all the baggage he's picked up in the past few years.