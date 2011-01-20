Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)  (Read 148601 times)

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:33:55 am
The HoL is the UK version of packing the Supreme Court in the US. The Tories, who are always in power, just squeeze out a few more peers when some of their persuasion kicks the bucket. The whole establishment of the parliament needs to be ripped up & replaced by something thats actually democratic.

How has the democratically elected House of Commons been performing in recent years?
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:33:55 am
The HoL is the UK version of packing the Supreme Court in the US. The Tories, who are always in power, just squeeze out a few more peers when some of their persuasion kicks the bucket. The whole establishment of the parliament needs to be ripped up & replaced by something thats actually democratic.
The HOL needs reforming in many ways but bringing in elections for a place in the Lords isn't the answer. the Lords is there to scrutinise Bills and that takes experience in politics and intelligence, the people who sit in the Lords should want to do the job, there's too many who look at the Lords as a nice little earner doing sod all. others never bother turning up until a important bill comes up.
The answer to all our problems isn't more democracy. that argument was made for Brexit, you want people who have experience. you don't want Brenda from Birkenhead negotiating our trade deals because people liked what she said during a election campaign.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:04:16 pm
The HOL needs reforming in many ways but bringing in elections for a place in the Lords isn't the answer. the Lords is there to scrutinise Bills and that takes experience in politics and intelligence, the people who sit in the Lords should want to do the job, there's too many who look at the Lords as a nice little earner doing sod all. others never bother turning up until a important bill comes up.
The answer to all our problems isn't more democracy. that argument was made for Brexit, you want people who have experience. you don't want Brenda from Birkenhead negotiating our trade deals because people liked what she said during a election campaign.



This seems an important bill but it looks like 380 of 767 members voted, which is about half. So looks voter apathy isnt just for the general public.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 02:10:25 pm »
There is virtually never a full house in the Lords. I don't think there is even enough seats. The Lords are mostly selected for their specialist knowledge and often only turn up when their expertise is required. There is also a minority of tossers,
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:48:06 am
How has the democratically elected House of Commons been performing in recent years?
I did say parliament. The HoC needs reforming too.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm
I did say parliament. The HoC needs reforming too.

I'd say that the democratic part has been performing worse, and I disagree that introducing more democracy will solve the problem.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:41:20 pm
I'd say that the democratic part has been performing worse, and I disagree that introducing more democracy will solve the problem.
Depends on the form it takes. Id prefer it to the style of government we have now that eschews compromise & almost guarantees corruption.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Komic on Yesterday at 01:35:20 pm
This seems an important bill but it looks like 380 of 767 members voted, which is about half. So looks voter apathy isnt just for the general public.

Also cheers for the answers to the last question

this is how MPs voted on the election bill, there are some notable absentees who didnt vote against it
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/divisions/pw-2022-04-27-268-commons
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4088 on: Yesterday at 03:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:10:25 pm
There is virtually never a full house in the Lords. I don't think there is even enough seats. The Lords are mostly selected for their specialist knowledge and often only turn up when their expertise is required. There is also a minority of tossers,
I thought we'd just caught one of the tossers in the HoC :)
I give up.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4089 on: Yesterday at 03:33:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:28:20 pm
I thought we'd just caught one of the tossers in the HoC :)
I give up.
A Lord would generally have a gentleman to do that sort of thing for him.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4090 on: Yesterday at 03:37:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm
Depends on the form it takes. Id prefer it to the style of government we have now that eschews compromise & almost guarantees corruption.

The form it takes is the form it currently has. For as long as we have the media and the electorate that we have, I don't really want to extend the reach of democracy any further than we currently have it. I might change my mind given a sufficiently long period showing the competence of our democratic House. But at the moment, I'd rather have a committee of ordinary people chosen by lot and advised by experts than the democratically elected House of Commons.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4091 on: Yesterday at 08:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:33:56 pm
A Lord would generally have a gentleman to do that sort of thing for him.
Thanks for that image.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4092 on: Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4093 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm »
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4094 on: Yesterday at 10:56:51 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/partygate-abba-party-boris-johnson-job-interview-b2067432.html?amp
"And, one senior Tory, Steve Baker, has warned the Conservatives will reap the whirlwind of public anger over the parties at the ballot box on 5 May".

I really do wonder when that 'public anger' will emerge. I doubt we'll see it to a significantly large extent in May. The c*nts out there are too thick and apathetic to comprehend how bad this entire government is. But that horrible twat Johnson is such big liability for them I suspect they'll mercy kill his tenure before Christmas. Then beyond that I hope it's bankruptcy rather than book deals for the c*nt.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 07:52:59 am »
The rags are still spinning out Starmer having a beer NOT in lockdown as if its a massive story and cover up, enabler by some fucking weird Tory MPs. This lot are full on QAnon and Fox News now.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 07:56:25 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:56:51 pm
"And, one senior Tory, Steve Baker, has warned the Conservatives will reap the whirlwind of public anger over the parties at the ballot box on 5 May".

I really do wonder when that 'public anger' will emerge. I doubt we'll see it to a significantly large extent in May. The c*nts out there are too thick and apathetic to comprehend how bad this entire government is. But that horrible twat Johnson is such big liability for them I suspect they'll mercy kill his tenure before Christmas. Then beyond that I hope it's bankruptcy rather than book deals for the c*nt.


As we know 'good old British public anger' is very much behind closed doors and vented on computers not in person.....
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 08:52:29 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:52:59 am
The rags are still spinning out Starmer having a beer NOT in lockdown as if its a massive story and cover up, enabler by some fucking weird Tory MPs. This lot are full on QAnon and Fox News now.

So we were not in lockdown at the time?


Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:52:29 am
So we were not in lockdown at the time?




The lockdown rules had changed between Starmer's "incident" and partygate.
His was a working lunch with his campaign team the day before an election. They had been out knocking on doors etc. This was all allowed under the rules at the time.
The story being run boils down to the snide Tory rag The Daily Heil making a freedom of information request to the Police who have simply acknowledged it. There is no new investigation.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 09:04:10 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:01:34 am
The lockdown rules had changed between Starmer's "incident" and partygate.
His was a working lunch with his campaign team the day before an election. They had been out knocking on doors etc. This was all allowed under the rules at the time.
The story being run boils down to the snide Tory rag The Daily Heil making a freedom of information request to the Police who have simply acknowledged it. There is no new investigation.

I think with that trash story about Rayner and resurrecting the old story about Starmer swigging  beer ((although no ABBA was involved) the Tory rags have realised their golden boy is in the shit. Theyre starting to run scared.
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 09:06:21 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:01:34 am
The lockdown rules had changed between Starmer's "incident" and partygate.
His was a working lunch with his campaign team the day before an election. They had been out knocking on doors etc. This was all allowed under the rules at the time.
The story being run boils down to the snide Tory rag The Daily Heil making a freedom of information request to the Police who have simply acknowledged it. There is no new investigation.

Yeah Ive been following it.  Just trying to establish the defence.  I thought the defence was an article 20 stating that Election campaign meetings were exempt.

I believe the FOI request actually came from the MP for Durham.  The police replied and kinda fobbed him off
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 09:16:46 am »
Leaked pic of a young Ms Himmler

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 09:35:55 am »
A must read set of tweets (I'll put the first one but they're 15 in all)

https://twitter.com/MrMarkEThomas/status/1519619361710948354
Mark E Thomas #The99% #FBNHS
@MrMarkEThomas
Thread (1/15)
Sometimes a moment can be pivotal in a way which is not obvious at the time.

This thread explores whether the UK is at such a pivotal moment now, without most of the population realising it.

And suggests what we can do about it.
11:07 AM · Apr 28, 2022·Twitter Web App
Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:35:55 am
A must read set of tweets (I'll put the first one but they're 15 in all)

https://twitter.com/MrMarkEThomas/status/1519619361710948354
See new Tweets
Conversation
Mark E Thomas #The99% #FBNHS
@MrMarkEThomas
Thread (1/15)
Sometimes a moment can be pivotal in a way which is not obvious at the time.

This thread explores whether the UK is at such a pivotal moment now, without most of the population realising it.

And suggests what we can do about it.
11:07 AM · Apr 28, 2022·Twitter Web App


It's rather terrifying.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:05:48 am

It's rather terrifying.



The next election is so important but unfortunately it may already be lost, especially with Gove in charge of the electoral commission and photo ID needed to vote.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 11:01:22 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:40:02 am
The next election is so important but unfortunately it may already be lost, especially with Gove in charge of the electoral commission and photo ID needed to vote.
The Tories will try every trick in the book and that will become more desperate if the polls stay as they are.

It won't be a glut of new Labour voters that will stop the Tories being re-elected.  There's been an apathy towards politics in this country for as long as I can remember ("they're all as bad as each other") and Starmer, whilst he seems a competent leader, isn't going to inspire many that never voted before to vote for the first time in the next GE.  Retrograde policies like photo ID will in all likelihood not make much difference.

The hope is more that the Tory vote collapses.  That depends on the "Red Wall" areas realising they've been had and that the promised benefits were hollow, and it depends on the more moderate Tory base thinking Johnson is a c*nt to the extent they don't vote or vote Lib Dem.  A lot depends on if Johnson is still PM and if he can blag the next election quite as easily as 2019 without Brexit, without a perceived bogeyman leading Labour and with all the baggage he's picked up in the past few years.

Re: Tory Party Thread (AKA known as lawbreakers and sexual deviants)
« Reply #4106 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
Had this misfortune to catch The Heils front page when I was in the supermarket today. 🤦‍♂️

They really are utter scum: doubling down on the Rayner invented story & calling Labour hypocrites over party gate; we cant defend Bozo & Chums anymore, but look theyre just as bad. Not even in the same planet, but no doubt their readers will lap it up.
