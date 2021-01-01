Poll

Is Rees-Mogg right to insist that Civil Servants MUST return to the office

Yes!
Maybe
No!
Fuck the Tories
I like cheese (But not Tories - they are gobshites)
Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 144350 times)

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:35:40 am
Can you imagine getting a note from Rees-Mogg. If I was in the unfortunate position of being a Civil Servant, I would hunt him down and smash him over the head with a cricket bat if he left that note on my desk. The man is the least scariest individual ever.


The whole Tory push to get office workers back into offices stems from pressure from huge commercial landlords, who fear declining demand for office space and therefore declining rent incomes in major city hubs (along with the closure of retail units as footfall also declines).

Won't somebody think of the billionaire property moguls?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 01:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm

The whole Tory push to get office workers back into offices stems from pressure from huge commercial landlords, who fear declining demand for office space and therefore declining rent incomes in major city hubs (along with the closure of retail units as footfall also declines).

Won't somebody think of the billionaire property moguls?

There is little to gain from punitive action against the rich outside of taxes & workers rights.  Not all business are ran by the mega rich. 

City centres are full of working class workers, along with homeless beggers. Both rely on footfall



Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 02:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:51:24 pm

City centres are full of working class workers, along with homeless beggers. Both rely on footfall



Clearly the group that Rees-Mogg is concerned about.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:51:24 pm
There is little to gain from punitive action against the rich outside of taxes & workers rights.  Not all business are ran by the mega rich. 

City centres are full of working class workers, along with homeless beggers. Both rely on footfall


Provincial/commuter towns and local shops have, though, benefited from more people working from home.

I hate how there's been a consolidation of white collar jobs in big cities, and would welcome a reverse of that. Not least for environmental reasons (millions needlessly travelling miles every day to and from an office)

Additionally, the vast majority working in retail/hospitality are on around the minimum wage and unlikely to struggle getting another job paying similar.

The billionaires I'm referring to are commercial landlords, who have absolutely raked it in over the past 30 years, and whose greed has played a massive part in the decline of high streets.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 03:29:37 pm »
Increased NI contribution deductions have hit peoples pay packets, coupled with Brexit, utilities and costs of living. Lets see what Tories spin now and those that support them
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm »

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm
Provincial/commuter towns and local shops have, though, benefited from more people working from home.

Has their?  Everyone I speak to who works from home just buys more lunch food included in their big shop, non nip to the pub at lunch time or after work,  Gym usage is down.

Quote
Additionally, the vast majority working in retail/hospitality are on around the minimum wage and unlikely to struggle getting another job paying similar

if thats true, why dont they get a job closer to home?

Quote
I hate how there's been a consolidation of white collar jobs in big cities, and would welcome a reverse of that. Not least for environmental reasons (millions needlessly travelling miles every day to and from an office) 

If white collar jobs are not based in Cities or business parks, whats the alternative.

Quote
The billionaires I'm referring to are commercial landlords, who have absolutely raked it in over the past 30 years, and whose greed has played a massive part in the decline of high streets.

I think this is more to do with the internet and large Supermarkets, besides how does stopping travelling to work in the City Centre help the high street ?

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:50:28 pm
Clearly the group that Rees-Mogg is concerned about.

No, but thats not really the point
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 04:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm

The whole Tory push to get office workers back into offices stems from pressure from huge commercial landlords, who fear declining demand for office space and therefore declining rent incomes in major city hubs (along with the closure of retail units as footfall also declines).

Won't somebody think of the billionaire property moguls?

This London centric commuting to work has been going on for decades, despite recognition that other parts of the country suffer.

Believe it or not a Tory Government (Geoffrey Howe being the relevant Cabinet Officer) included a sub section in the 1973 Fair Trading Act, section 2(5) which stated;

It is a duty of the Director to have regard to the needs of regional development and to the desirability of dispersing administrative officers from London in making decisions on the location of the offices of his staff.
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1973/41/section/2/enacted

Needless to say that in its 40 year existence the OFT never moved from the Chancery Lane area of Central London.

A small but telling example.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm

Has their?  Everyone I speak to who works from home just buys more lunch food included in their big shop, non nip to the pub at lunch time or after work,  Gym usage is down.

if thats true, why dont they get a job closer to home?

If white collar jobs are not based in Cities or business parks, whats the alternative.

I think this is more to do with the internet and large Supermarkets, besides how does stopping travelling to work in the City Centre help the high street ?

.


I work in Manchester and commute in from Merseyside. Done it for 20-odd years and have seen a massive consolidation in the financial services & insurance industries during that time, with operations closed in other towns and cities (including Liverpool) and shunted to Manchester. There's been a similar process in Leeds and Birmingham (and a growing hegemony of London overall).

So I'm coming to it from that perspective.

1) It's not just about lunches (I agree that overall, the amount of bought ready-made lunches has fallen - and the savings will likely be more required with the 'cost of living crisis'). It's about general buying habits. People more likely to buy products from their own/neighbouring town is working from home, whereas if working full time in a city, they'd get it on their lunchtime. Similarly gym usage in local towns has increased, and reduced in city centres (the most successfully adapting gyms are the ones with multiple locations that are flexible to allow members to use any 'branch')

2) Habit, convenience, going where the jobs mostly are (the jobs are following the workers/market). As more demand shifts more locally, so the job availability should follow. But then, cities aren't going to close up completely; just lose a chunk of spending.

3) The alternative is more working from home - with all the environmental, congestion, worker satisfaction, etc benefits

4) There are indeed multiple reasons for the decline of high streets including, as you say, supermarkets and the internet. But huge rents that increase year-on-year (thus making the return on the original investment reach eye-popping levels) and play a big part, too. And rents don't come down in response to falling demand, either. If they couldn't find a tenant for £5k/month, you think they'd cut the asking value. but the big/corporate landlords don't. There's complex financial reasons why not, but it often leads to empty units for months/years (or short-term lets where they can offer temporary discounted rates)

The whole large-scale commercial property market is a racket.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 05:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm
No, but thats not really the point

Its more likely the exact point driving the likes of Rees-Mogg and his Tory ilk.  Unless he suddenly cares about local coffee shop workers etc as opposed to corporate landlords. 
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:33:25 am
Yep, and they paid private hospitals millions to do NHS elective surgeries like knee ops but they barely did any.

Could you give a bit more info on this? Want to look into it a bit further if possible. Cheers if so.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 09:00:56 pm »
£100 increase in my energy bill today.


Fuck me.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:00:56 pm
£100 increase in my energy bill today.


Fuck me.

You turning to prostitution to help make ends meet?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
You turning to prostitution to help make ends meet?
Its an idea actually. But how will I cover the other £99.50?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm


So I'm coming to it from that perspective.


Yes we do seem to have gone away from the initial point of the pros and cons of working from home and onto your desire to help the Town Centre high street, Ive no issue with saving the high street of course, but I dont see persuading white collar City workers to WFH as the answer.
the internet and mega supermarkets are the problem IMO. People want convenience. The high street will mean a car journey, parking is a ballache.  and you will end up not being able to get some stuff you want.
The internet and Supermarkets come to the rescue.

Ive WFH and never visited the high street once on a work day.   

Quote
2) Habit, convenience, going where the jobs mostly are (the jobs are following the workers/market). As more demand shifts more locally, so the job availability should follow. But then, cities aren't going to close up completely; just lose a chunk of spending.

I can use your comments on post 4 here. The corporate landlords on the high street make it unviable. So if we lose high street business from corporate greed, the internet and supermarkets, The City Centre footfall becomes more essential to preserving the service industry jobs.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
You turning to prostitution to help make ends meet?

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Its an idea actually. But how will I cover the other £99.50?

As long as you do it to increase town centre footfall and keep out of the Cities Nobby is happy
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:38:51 am
As long as you do it to increase town centre footfall and keep out of the Cities Nobby is happy


 ;D

To be clear, my main focus is desiring the commercial property market to collapse.  ;)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
