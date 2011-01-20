Poll

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 21, 2022, 08:29:23 pm
Car crash is right.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OToE94pSEpI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OToE94pSEpI</a>

Hes close to snapping at someone.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 21, 2022, 08:43:50 pm
Hes close to snapping at someone.
I could see Johnson punching Garry Gibbon or another interviewer. It would be wonderful to see him completely lose it on camera.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Hell be asking Sister Dorries to hurry up dismantling C4
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Difficult to overstate how damaging today was to Johnson.

Ministers cancelled important meetings today and were left dangling - damaging their reputations. Someones got to make a move soon.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Tories are absolutely fucked if it stays like this.  And with everyone hurt by energy cost rises and inflation, there's no reason why it won't.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Ray K on April 22, 2022, 12:54:20 pm


Tories are absolutely fucked if it stays like this.  And with everyone hurt by energy cost rises and inflation, there's no reason why it won't.


That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.


Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 22, 2022, 01:02:16 pm

That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.



it's only going to grow though as the cost of living crisis really starts to bite and the Tories continue to sit on their hands doing nothing
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 22, 2022, 01:02:16 pm

That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.


Nobody will care much for 'wokism', when they can't feed their families and heat their homes.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 22, 2022, 01:02:16 pm

That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.
But the survey (at least in those two questions) was not asking about voting intentions. One the one hand, voters appear to feel that it is a toss-up under which party they would be better off in the next government. But on the other hand, three times as many voters feel that they would be worse off under a Tory government.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 22, 2022, 09:52:16 pm
Kiss-arsing the Russian oligarchs.

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2022/apr/22/russians-sanctioned-uk-given-golden-visas-ukraine-invasion
if you have money, you can pretty much do anything you want, unlike those in genuine need of a home in the UK, they get fucked off to Rwanda
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Looking at the thread title, so we can answer it. Which government would be considered to be second worst ( so we can compare).
I did think it was a bit sensationalist, but with my limited knowledge if guess Thatcher's would be second , then a huge gap?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: PaulF on April 23, 2022, 08:30:27 am
Looking at the thread title, so we can answer it. Which government would be considered to be second worst ( so we can compare).
I did think it was a bit sensationalist, but with my limited knowledge if guess Thatcher's would be second , then a huge gap?

May and Cameron probably next, Cameron for dragging us into the shitshow that was Brexit and May being too weak to say it was only a referendum and that the damage to the UK wasn't worth it. Then Thatcher after those.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 09:01:46 am
May and Cameron probably next, Cameron for dragging us into the shitshow that was Brexit and May being too weak to say it was only a referendum and that the damage to the UK wasn't worth it. Then Thatcher after those.

I'd go with Cameron, his austerity measures which hit the most vulnerable, whilst lining his own pockets, that we're still suffering from, added with the Brexit shitshow
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Its all the same government, perpetually, just with different faces. Their aims & motivations are the same. Sometimes we get a small break when Labour are in power, but the bastards always come back to ensure the same types retain the power & money.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Statto Red on April 23, 2022, 09:06:32 am
I'd go with Cameron, his austerity measures which hit the most vulnerable, whilst lining his own pockets, that we're still suffering from, added with the Brexit shitshow

That man was and is a snivelling little fucking coward
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: PaulF on April 23, 2022, 08:30:27 am
Looking at the thread title, so we can answer it. Which government would be considered to be second worst ( so we can compare).
I did think it was a bit sensationalist, but with my limited knowledge if guess Thatcher's would be second , then a huge gap?

Thatchers is easily still the worst.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: RF on April 23, 2022, 06:48:33 pm
Thatchers is easily still the worst.

And Thatcher laid the foundations for the current gargoyles to carry on the way they do.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Divide and conquer. Only works for so long.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: RF on April 23, 2022, 06:48:33 pm
Thatchers is easily still the worst.

Bitch was evil.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: KillieRed on April 23, 2022, 04:38:33 pm
Its all the same government, perpetually, just with different faces. Their aims & motivations are the same. Sometimes we get a small break when Labour are in power, but the bastards always come back to ensure the same types retain the power & money.


Even when we've had Labour governments, nothing fundamental changes - just a thin bit of padding on the iron fist.

It's all the same corporate capitalism, with big business and the super-rich pulling the strings.

The poorest go hungry and cold.

The richest live lives of barely imaginable opulence - paid for by the labours of the plebs.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 23, 2022, 10:54:24 pm

Even when we've had Labour governments, nothing fundamental changes - just a thin bit of padding on the iron fist.

It's all the same corporate capitalism, with big business and the super-rich pulling the strings.

The poorest go hungry and cold.

The richest live lives of barely imaginable opulence - paid for by the labours of the plebs.

I wanted to post about the danger of saying that Labour are no different from the Tories, but held off since I didn't want to take this thread off topic and turn it into another Labour thread. But you've beaten me to it with an example of what I would have been warning about.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
If your healthy and live by yourself with no kids to worry about, decent income with no serious worries about paying the bills then I imagine many wouldn't have noticed much difference between a Tory and Labour government in the past, they  will over the next few years though, am certain all the people living on the street or the people who need all those foodbanks that have sprung up all over the country since the Torys came into power have noticed the difference. had murder trying to book a doctors appointment the other week, certain to happen once the Tory's took over, school funding slashed. paying more council tax for a worse service.
 
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/apr/23/three-cabinet-ministers-reportedly-facing-allegations-of-sexual-misconduct?CMP=fb_gu#Echobox=1650786007

Three cabinet ministers reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct

Three cabinet ministers are among more than 50 MPs reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being referred to a parliamentary watchdog.

A total of 56 MPs  including two shadow cabinet ministers  have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), according to the Sunday Times.

The ICGS, which is understood to be handling 70 separate complaints dating back to 2018, was set up in the wake of the #MeToo movement and after parliamentarians including Sir Michael Fallon and Charlie Elphicke faced a string of allegations relating to sleaze and sexual misconduct.

The 56 MPs have not been named. At least one of the complaints made to the watchdog is believed to relate to a criminal offence.

It comes just over a week after Imran Ahmad Khan, the disgraced former Conservative MP, resigned after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008, triggering a byelection in his Yorkshire seat of Wakefield. Khan is appealing against the conviction.

Tory MP David Warburton also had the whip suspended earlier this month after a series of allegations relating to sexual harassment and cocaine use. He denies the allegations and has insisted he has enormous amounts of defence.

The complaints against Warburton, a married father of two and MP for Somerton and Frome, are understood to be being assessed by the ICGS.

The FDA union, which represents civil servants, said it was time to look again at the employment relationship between MPs and their staff, while Labour MP Jess Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, has urged the Speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to convene a panel of MPs and experts to look at the power imbalance in parliament.

A government spokesperson told the Sunday Times: We take all allegations of this nature incredibly seriously and would encourage anyone with any allegations to come forward to the relevant authorities.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
So Johnsons allies in the Tory party, and the Mail on Sunday, think that Johnson is just some massive fucking pervert who cant help but try and look up the skirts of the members opposite him?   And that its somehow all their fault for wearing skirts? 

Poor old Johnson, no wonder he keeps lying to Parliament, he keeps being distracted by people not wearing trousers. How dare they.  Because of course its too much to expect the fucking Prime Minister of the country not to be a disgusting creep, isnt it?

Did they actually expect this story would make him look good?! :o
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Sangria on April 23, 2022, 11:20:58 pm
I wanted to post about the danger of saying that Labour are no different from the Tories, but held off since I didn't want to take this thread off topic and turn it into another Labour thread. But you've beaten me to it with an example of what I would have been warning about.


You can 'warn' all you want.

Apart from Attlee's 1945 government, all Labour administrations have been pretty impotent in creating a fundamentally fairer and more equal society, and targeting the massed wealth of the super-rich for strong redistribution.



Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 23, 2022, 06:57:29 pm
And Thatcher laid the foundations for the current gargoyles to carry on the way they do.

I used to think Thatchers was the worst. Johnson has surpassed her now though. He has done more damage to our nation and democracy than any leader in modern history. This c*nt just does whatever he thinks will keep him in power, regardless of the consequence.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Didn't the last Labour government massively reverse the levels of child poverty in the UK?  All undone now by the current government.

I think people get it jammed in their head that if a government's actions don't tangibly effect their lives personally, then said government hasn't really done much. Tories however seem adept at deflecting people's negative experiences when they're in power, gaslighting them into believing something else is responsible.

I can only hope that people connect their current individual plights with the actions of this foul administration and punish it accordingly.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:13:43 pm
Didn't the last Labour government massively reverse the levels of child poverty in the UK?  All undone now by the current government.

I think people get it jammed in their head that if a government's actions don't tangibly effect their lives personally, then said government hasn't really done much. Tories however seem adept at deflecting people's negative experiences when they're in power, gaslighting them into believing something else is responsible.

I can only hope that people connect their current individual plights with the actions of this foul administration and punish it accordingly.

And public sector budgets were supported adequately until Tory austerity as evidenced for example by NHS waiting lists.  Id knee surgery c2006.  From diagnosis to op was about 3 months.  No idea what it would be now.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
A couple of my patrons have been waiting two years for their knee ops. No doubt the wait has been affected by covid.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:13:43 pm
Didn't the last Labour government massively reverse the levels of child poverty in the UK?  All undone now by the current government.

I think people get it jammed in their head that if a government's actions don't tangibly effect their lives personally, then said government hasn't really done much. Tories however seem adept at deflecting people's negative experiences when they're in power, gaslighting them into believing something else is responsible.

I can only hope that people connect their current individual plights with the actions of this foul administration and punish it accordingly.

If anyone tries to tell you Labour, even under Blair, were ever the same as the Torys then I am afraid they are speaking from their arsehole.
I've seen the damage in my sector, the stripping of funding and the massive rise in poverty amongst young people.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:50:46 pm
A couple of my patrons have been waiting two years for their knee ops. No doubt the wait has been affected by covid.

Have you not seen the bus, internet and TV ads telling you how quickly some yank private company (no doubt linked to a Tory somewhere) can resolve that for you/them?
Its deliberate. COVID has no doubt had an impact but lack of funding and running it down for a fire sale is well underway.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Can you imagine getting a note from Rees-Mogg. If I was in the unfortunate position of being a Civil Servant, I would hunt him down and smash him over the head with a cricket bat if he left that note on my desk. The man is the least scariest individual ever.
