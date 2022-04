That's a pretty narrow gap, and not much enthusiasm for Labour's chances of making people better off. For a worryingly large number of people, I guess their choice will come down to how much sway 'social and cultural' issues have. Immigration, Brexit, 'wokism', etc. That's a new 'base' for the Tory Party.



But the survey (at least in those two questions) was not asking about voting intentions. One the one hand, voters appear to feel that it is a toss-up under which party they would be better off in the next government. But on the other hand, three times as many voters feel that they would be worse off under a Tory government.