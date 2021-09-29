Poll

Is Rees-Mogg right to insist that Civil Servants MUST return to the office

Yes!
Maybe
No!
Fuck the Tories
I like cheese (But not Tories - they are gobshites)
Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?

TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3920 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:08:47 pm
'A free vote'. I was not expecting that. As others have suggested, I suppose this means they fear a rebellion on top of a possible loss.
They probably stand more chance of winning with a free vote.  They probably will win.  But the too is would be far far worse.
gazzalfc

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3921 on: Today at 12:13:18 pm
Blackford pushing it and getting knocked back.

He's going to get kicked out again
gazzalfc

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3922 on: Today at 12:26:00 pm
Tory MP trying to save his job at his next election
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3923 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:12:58 pm
They probably stand more chance of winning with a free vote.  They probably will win.  But the too is would be far far worse.
How so?
TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3924 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:12:52 pm
How so?
Mere speculation on my part to be fair, but I suspect forcing people to vote for this crap will have more of a kick back than giving them a free vote.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3925 on: Today at 01:20:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:17:42 pm
Mere speculation on my part to be fair, but I suspect forcing people to vote for this crap will have more of a kick back than giving them a free vote.
Hmm. Not sure about your reasoning there. But who knows for sure. Fingers crossed.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3926 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:13:18 pm
Blackford pushing it and getting knocked back.

He's going to get kicked out again
Apparently, not!

https://archive.ph/7TxgG
Machae

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3927 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm
James O'Brien said it himself, he knows of several Conservative MPs who hate Johnson and his lies but want to keep their job so they don't feel they can speak out (otherwise they face the same fate of the Tory Brexit purge)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3928 on: Today at 01:38:20 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:32:42 pm
James O'Brien said it himself, he knows of several Conservative MPs who hate Johnson and his lies but want to keep their job so they don't feel they can speak out (otherwise they face the same fate of the Tory Brexit purge)
But how does the 'free vote' factor into this?
lobsterboy

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
Reply #3929 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:32:42 pm
James O'Brien said it himself, he knows of several Conservative MPs who hate Johnson and his lies but want to keep their job so they don't feel they can speak out (otherwise they face the same fate of the Tory Brexit purge)

They need to grow a pair, consider their constituents before their own self interests and do the right thing.
But they won't because that's why they are Tory's in the first place.
