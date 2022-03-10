Poll

Is Rees-Mogg right to insist that Civil Servants MUST return to the office

Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 135668 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:09:30 am
Not sure the two overlap. Running the economy and stealing are essentially two different things. And no matter how much we think the Tories aren't good on the economy , the perception is labour are worse .
And unless they have plans that will ease the cost of living it's a bit irrelevant.  I suspect a windfall tax on energy companies would be the big vote swinger. It more than likely won't raise enough to solve the massive problems we've got. Bit it sends the right signals. Maybe that's too simplistic. Last time labour were in power they were more company friendly.  I think this time people might have had enough of fat cats and huge profits. Tax energy companies and Amazon. Even if they later give the tax back to the companies via the back door I think it's a strategy that has to be looked at .



Within the first few weeks of getting into power, Labour need to hammer the point of how shite the economy has been run and what Labour have been left to fix.  Becuase no matter what happens, when Labour can't undo all of the Tories mismanagement, it will come back as Labour cant run the economy.  The tables need to be turned and to hopefully allow at least 2 terms for Labour policy to be enacted.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 11:26:38 am »
I think I might very well become a homicidal maniac if I hear another Tory mouthpiece claim that Johnson got "the big calls right" after they allowed thousands to die unnecessarily, stole billions from the public purse and rode roughshod over the rules. Makes my blood boil.
Online Wullie160975

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 11:42:46 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:10:41 am
Dont know about small fry but the amount was £22b of taxpayers dosh. 

https://www.thenational.scot/news/18951300.scathing-new-york-times-pieces-details-tory-waste-negligence-cronyism/

Maybe helps dispel the myth that Tories can be trusted on the economy.  Especially considering the hit the economy took comparatively though Covid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/56042270

https://financial-news.co.uk/uk-economy-hit-hardest-by-covid-19/

Maybe Labour could ask for audited proof of what the 22bn funds were used for and claim any unused back again  :P
Online oldfordie

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Johnson has been in power for 1000s days, Mirror lists 50 of his biggest scandals since taking power. shocking, the Torys are taking the piss telling us he got all the big calls right.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's first 1,000 days - his 50 biggest scandals, rows and U-turns as PM
From proroguing Parliament to prurient probes to Partygate, we have rounded up all the biggest scandals and controversies to dog Britain's only criminal Prime Minister as he marks 1,000 days in Downing Street

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-first-1000-days-26732063


Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Online Nick110581

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 03:11:58 pm »
Will he resign ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 03:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline mkferdy

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm »
More chance of Everton winning the league next year than him resigning. Nothing will change, tories don't have a credible replacement lined up.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
On the Civil Servants working form home thing.

The work place has changed.  We shouldnt be going back to the old ways just because
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 03:36:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:32:00 pm
On the Civil Servants working form home thing.

The work place has changed.  We shouldnt be going back to the old ways just because

No doubt the Tory press hacks will be busily criticising Civil Servants (and dont forget the Gold plate pension while theyre at it) whilst typing away in the house Mummy and Daddy bought for them.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/19/civil-service-unions-condemn-rees-moggs-vindictive-back-to-office-drive

Tories are out-of-touch, technically thick bellends shocker.

Civil service unions condemn Rees-Moggs vindictive back-to-office drive

Civil service unions have condemned a vindictive move by efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg to name and shame Whitehall departments with the highest rates of working from home as part of a new drive to encourage staff back to the office.

Rees-Mogg has circulated a league table of all 16 Whitehall departments office occupancy in an attempt to end civil servants working from home.

The Department for Education topped Rees-Moggs working from home league table with 25% of staff coming into the office at the start of April. It was followed by the Department for Work and Pensions at 27%, and the Foreign Office at 33%.

The figures for the first working week of April were attached to a letter to all permanent secretaries urging them to encourage staff back into the office.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA representing senior civil servants, reacted with fury to the letter and the league table.

He said: Its ludicrous that civil servants are being counted with clickers. Ministers should be concentrating on whats being delivered, not numbers at desks.

The general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), Mark Serwotka, said: These comments from Jacob Rees-Mogg and his Conservative colleagues are a slap in the face to PCS members who worked tirelessly and who made immense sacrifices during the pandemic.

For over two years, often under the governments own instruction, many of our members have demonstrated that they can do their job from home. The suggestion that theyve been sitting at home is deeply insulting.

The government rightly lauded our members when it mattered. Now they seek to denigrate and offend them. Instead, they should embrace the benefits of hybrid working and make good on their promise to build back better.

The most occupied Whitehall office in Rees-Moggs table was the Department for International Trade at 73%, followed by the Department of Health and Social Care on 72%.

In his letter, Rees-Mogg argued that ending working from home would bring the benefits of face-to-face, collaborative working. It said: I urge you to issue a clear message to civil servants in your department to ensure a rapid return to the office.

Downing Street also repeated Rees-Moggs call for civil servants to return to the office. A spokesman for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said: Clearly the prime minister feels that it is important that we make best use of taxpayer-funded departments which are not returning, currently, to the levels we saw before the pandemic.

This is not simply just about value-for-money for taxpayer-funded buildings, but also its a benefit to the staff  particularly junior staff who benefit from face-to-face working  and obviously we know there are benefits that can help, therefore, delivery for the public as well.

Penman accused Rees-Mogg of behaving like a luddite while the private sector had embraced the benefits of flexible working.

In a statement Penman added: There is no rationale for this. Ministers cant point to productivity losses, which is why its always anonymous sources making the insulting accusations.

Ministers obsession with ending flexible working and micro-managing the civil service increasingly just looks vindictive.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the minister for government efficiency, yet that isnt even a consideration in his correspondence with ministers.

The private sector has embraced hybrid working, recognising the efficiencies it delivers and competitive edge it gives to employers in a tight labour market.

Meanwhile, the luddites in cabinet insist on micro-managing the civil service, which will only deter good people from joining while simultaneously demotivating those already there.

Rees-Mogg was backed by the Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, who said it was a very good thing for people to be back in the workplace.

Theres something different about that face-to-face interaction, he told Times Radio.

I think anybody whos been missing that recognises that, but theres also the issue, particularly for new staff and younger staff, about being able to become part of a team and get to know their colleagues.

Actually, that doesnt work in a virtual world. You need to be in an office to be able to learn from others to work with others and get to know each other, so I think people being back in the workplace is a very good thing.

A government spokesperson said: Ministers have been clear that departments should make maximum use of office space and progress is being monitored.

:lmao :lmao

It's actually embarrasing that someone that genuinely stupid has any kind of paid job. Clearly a dinosaur that needs to be retired.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm »
If I have my facts right, Johnson is about to address Parliament.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 04:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:11:58 pm
Will he resign ?
We know he won't resign, question is has he and his selfish corrupt incompetent Tory MPs managed to move the focus and pressure from party gate to illegal immigrants and whatever other crap they can think of to make new headlines.
Johnson must be over the moon with Patel right now, winding everyone up just like the good old Brexit days. they will no doubt be telling us it's time to move on and unite the country in the next debate.
Anybody want to guess which British Cabinet Minister's old school friend just purchased, via a Cayman Islands shell company, a large tract of land in Rwanda near to the airport ?

Online Machae

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm »
Move on, get behind Ukraine and cost of living crisis will be his thing

Even though we aren't in a conflict and cost of living crisis is largely because of his Govt policies. Read this morning, that UK will be the lowest performer in 2023 from the G7 Countries. Bet he will keep that quiet, unlike a few months ago where he was boasting that the UK were the highest
Online rob1966

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Tories in being Tory c*nts shocker
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 05:02:01 pm »
Priti Patel is genuinely evil


She is now comparing everyone attempting to come into the country to rapists, murderers, paeodphiles.....


She's actually evil. She's said that she doesn't give a fuck about human life - it's all about how much money it costs (And being a fascist twat)
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Johnson now saying that he's got better things to do
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Machae

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 05:12:36 pm »
Ignorance of the rules/law is no excuse.
Online ianburns252

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 05:15:54 pm »
Such a bullshit response - it didn't occur to him? Is he fucking stupid? Or does he just think we will go, "Oh right, well that makes sense!"

If it was just before a meeting, why are you having a piss about? I wouldn't be dicking about having a knees up just before meeting a client to discuss their audit so why is he doing it before a COVID strategy meeting? What was the strategy - to fuck it up more?

Fucking bellend
Online Circa1892

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 05:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:02:01 pm
She's actually evil. She's said that she doesn't give a fuck about human life - it's all about how much money it costs (And being a fascist twat)

Ironic given that her new policy is also inordinately more expensive.

Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:12:36 pm
Ignorance of the rules/law is no excuse.

Especially when they're your fucking laws.
Online Circa1892

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm »
Definitely some collusion gone on with the Met here.

Why is the most excusable one the first fine announced?

It's a bullshit line - but the "surprised by cake" shit works enough with some. He was at work, he didn't plan it (although his fucking interior designer was in Cabinet Office). The fines him and Carrie get for holding regular piss ups in the No10 flat less excusable but people will think he's already answered for the first one.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm »
A truly grotesque Government.

Patel and Johnson are utter fuckwits.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Fat Tory c*nt should have died when he had covid.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 05:23:47 pm »
Starmer ripping Johnson a new one there
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
W

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3863 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:02:01 pm
Priti Patel is genuinely evil


She is now comparing everyone attempting to come into the country to rapists, murderers, paeodphiles.....


She's actually evil. She's said that she doesn't give a fuck about human life - it's all about how much money it costs (And being a fascist twat)

When even Theresa May, the mastermind behind the 'Go Home' vans, thinks you've gone too far, surely that should be the time for a bit of self-reflection?
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Circa1892

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3864 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:23:47 pm
Starmer ripping Johnson a new one there

And he's crying back about personal attacks.

Starmer should just call him a useless fat sack of shit and leave.
Online Fromola

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3865 on: Today at 05:28:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:50:26 pm
Will voters trust labour to deal with the cost of living crisis? I'm not even sure what they could do, besides print more money, and I assume some of the crisis is because we are now paying back some of the money we had to find for covid.

On another note, and maybe I misunderstood Alan's post. But is the term 'asylum seeker' frowned on. Either here or generally. Or was he meaning that it's now being bandied about as a derogatory term?

Labour paid for the global crash in the 2010 election (after a long period of government).

Tories didn't win the election though so weren't really trusted. I don't see Labour winning a majority but a coalition, like in 2010, is possible which would get the Tories out.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
