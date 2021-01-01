I've thumbed through the ministerial code in my lunch break. In Paragraph 1.3, even before we get to the bit about misinforming the house, it says



There doesn't look like much wriggle room there. Now, admittedly I've not dissected every single line, but I couldn't find the bit where it says "this code is null and void in the event of Russia invading Ukraine." Or any reference to armed conflict overwriting the code for that matter...



Either these things matter or they don't. It also doesn't say that "oh it's only a fixed penalty notice...it's not really breaking the law." If that was important it would have been written in.



There's a Tory MP now been convicted of a sexual assault on a 15 year old. He's now in prison. And still refuses to resign as an MP, which would trigger a by-election.Being a self-serving scumbag seems in the make-up of being a Tory.(I wouldn't totally rule out him getting support from Tory central office to cling on, so as not to trigger a by-election. He won the 'red wall' seat of Wakefield in 2019 after it had been Labour since 1932, and there's a very good chance the tory scum would lose to Labour, which would very possibly begin a turning of the tide)