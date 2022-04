The public are awful

[/quote]



The question of our times. I want to be generous and just say that not everyone has the ability to critically assess what’s going on in the context of a rabid right wing media and they’re easily manipulated by the populists game plan here and elsewhere. A lot of people clearly feel forsaken by politicians and are depressingly easy prey for these fuckers. Us calling them thick is all part of their polarising game plan too. I don’t think people are mostly fundamentally bad. We desperately need to find a better way to combat this populist, divisive fuckery and establish trust in decency and a social justice agenda.



Feels like we’re at an absolute key moment here and abroad for democracy and human decency.

As dreadful as previous Tory govts have been, the scale of lying shamelessness from these unspeakable shits feels like a precipice. If they somehow win the next election from here I’m not sure there’s a way back.



Meanwhile if Sunak is pissed that Johnson has been stabbing him in the back (rather than the obvious fact he’s hung himself with his own hubristic privilege) then he’d quit this morning over partygate, and absolutely stitch up Johnson. But that would require some degree of balls, admitting he’s wrong and an ethical compass which he obviously doesn’t have.