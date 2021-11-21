The public are awful

The question of our times. I want to be generous and just say that not everyone has the ability to critically assess whats going on in the context of a rabid right wing media and theyre easily manipulated by the populists game plan here and elsewhere. A lot of people clearly feel forsaken by politicians and are depressingly easy prey for these fuckers. Us calling them thick is all part of their polarising game plan too. I dont think people are mostly fundamentally bad. We desperately need to find a better way to combat this populist, divisive fuckery and establish trust in decency and a social justice agenda.



Feels like were at an absolute key moment here and abroad for democracy and human decency.

As dreadful as previous Tory govts have been, the scale of lying shamelessness from these unspeakable shits feels like a precipice. If they somehow win the next election from here Im not sure theres a way back.



Meanwhile if Sunak is pissed that Johnson has been stabbing him in the back (rather than the obvious fact hes hung himself with his own hubristic privilege) then hed quit this morning over partygate, and absolutely stitch up Johnson. But that would require some degree of balls, admitting hes wrong and an ethical compass which he obviously doesnt have.