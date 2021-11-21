Seriously, fuck off. Apologising for the anger caused, not for actually having the parties. c*nts.
Oldest trick in the book isn't it, apologize for the upset and anger but don't apologise for what you've done.
A Tory MP tried it on QT 2 weeks ago. told the audience he thinks Johnson was telling the truth about the parties, he honestly never believed he had broken the rules, the audience went into fits of laughter.
Tory MP says. I understand people are angry over this.
Host of QT to her credit was straight in to pull him up. telling him they are laughing at you because they don't believe you, that's not anger, that's ridicule.
Ooops. Back to the Tory bull.. MP replies for dummies book.