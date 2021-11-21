Poll

So channel four being sold off while it's making a profit for the UK and is a great source of impartial news

Great!
No good
Meh
Pretty bad
For fucks sake
Fuck the Tories
Fromage el la beastie burgers?
Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 128036 times)

Online Red Raw

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm »
Susie Dent on the money as usual. :)

@susie_dent
Word of the day is 'maw-worm' (19th century): one who insists that they have done nothing wrong, despite evidence to the contrary.
https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1513930715766968323
Online Circa1892

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 08:49:24 pm »
Fuck the lot of them.

The entire cabinet are completely bereft of talent. The less said about the thick fucks who make up the junior ministers the better
Offline smicer07

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 08:54:20 pm »
Seriously, fuck off. Apologising for the anger caused, not for actually having the parties. c*nts.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
This is great because we either get some electoral damage or i am proven right that the Great British public is full of c*nts.
Online Circa1892

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm »
Maddest thing is the way the Tories are talking as if - moving forward - the UK makes any difference in this war. Were not fighting and at this stage if we didnt exist it wouldnt turn the dial.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
This is great because we either get some electoral damage or i am proven right that the Great British public is full of c*nts.


This isnt in doubt.  They're also fucking stupid
Offline oldfordie

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:54:20 pm
Seriously, fuck off. Apologising for the anger caused, not for actually having the parties. c*nts.
Oldest trick in the book isn't it, apologize for the upset and anger but don't apologise for what you've done.
A Tory MP tried it on QT 2 weeks ago. told the audience he thinks Johnson was telling the truth about the parties, he honestly never believed he had broken the rules, the audience went into fits of laughter.
Tory MP says. I understand people are angry over this.
Host of QT to her credit was straight in to pull him up. telling him they are laughing at you because they don't believe you, that's not anger, that's ridicule.
Ooops. Back to the Tory bull.. MP replies for dummies book.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline sheepfest

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm »
Anger caused! Fuck off with your parking ticket!
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm »
Quote
Matt Hancock
@MattHancock
The PM & Chancellor got the big calls right during the pandemic & are now leading the fight against Putin's illegal war in Ukraine
They have rightly apologised. We must now move forwards & get on with delivering for people

He epitomises the phrase "snivelling little shit"

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline PaulF

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
This is great because we either get some electoral damage or i am proven right that the Great British public is full of c*nts.
I think you know which way this one is going ☹️
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:52:09 pm
He epitomises the phrase "snivelling little shit"



Its the shittest of a lot of shit arguments. Yes, Johnson has done reasonably well in what hes done with regards to Ukraine but he hasnt done anything earth shattering either.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
This is great because we either get some electoral damage or i am proven right that the Great British public is full of c*nts.

You being proven right isn't a good thing here.

You are right anyway. The public are awful
Offline TSC

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 06:02:00 am »
Offline dirks digglers

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 06:28:07 am »
The public are awful
[/quote]

The question of our times. I want to be generous and just say that not everyone has the ability to critically assess whats going on in the context of a rabid right wing media and theyre easily manipulated by the populists game plan here and elsewhere. A lot of people clearly feel forsaken by politicians and are depressingly easy prey for these fuckers. Us calling them thick is all part of their polarising game plan too. I dont think people are mostly fundamentally bad. We desperately need to find a better way to combat this populist, divisive fuckery and establish trust in decency and a social justice agenda.

Feels like were at an absolute key moment here and abroad for democracy and human decency.
As dreadful as previous Tory govts have been, the scale of lying shamelessness from these unspeakable shits feels like a precipice. If they somehow win the next election from here Im not sure theres a way back.

Meanwhile if Sunak is pissed that Johnson has been stabbing him in the back (rather than the obvious fact hes hung himself with his own hubristic privilege) then hed quit this morning over partygate, and absolutely stitch up Johnson. But that would require some degree of balls, admitting hes wrong and an ethical compass which he obviously doesnt have.
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Offline Felch Aid

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 07:19:02 am »
Inflation 7% and it will keep going up.

The longer it goes on and keeps rising the more likely a recession is round the corner yet they persist with the NI hike.

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 07:40:56 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:19:02 am
Inflation 7% and it will keep going up.

The longer it goes on and keeps rising the more likely a recession is round the corner yet they persist with the NI hike.


yep they are totally out of touch, it's reminding me now of the years under Major, economy trashed by ERM, scandal after scandal appeared daily on the news, back then they used to be sex scandals of course and at least they did have the balls to resign. Nowadays they can mislead parliament repeatedly and there is no action taken.

The clock is ticking, however, the cost of living crisis will be what kills them off in the end
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 07:53:12 am »
Quote from: dirks digglers on Today at 06:28:07 am
The public are awful


The question of our times. I want to be generous and just say that not everyone has the ability to critically assess whats going on in the context of a rabid right wing media and theyre easily manipulated by the populists game plan here and elsewhere. A lot of people clearly feel forsaken by politicians and are depressingly easy prey for these fuckers. Us calling them thick is all part of their polarising game plan too. I dont think people are mostly fundamentally bad. We desperately need to find a better way to combat this populist, divisive fuckery and establish trust in decency and a social justice agenda.

Feels like were at an absolute key moment here and abroad for democracy and human decency.
As dreadful as previous Tory govts have been, the scale of lying shamelessness from these unspeakable shits feels like a precipice. If they somehow win the next election from here Im not sure theres a way back.

Meanwhile if Sunak is pissed that Johnson has been stabbing him in the back (rather than the obvious fact hes hung himself with his own hubristic privilege) then hed quit this morning over partygate, and absolutely stitch up Johnson. But that would require some degree of balls, admitting hes wrong and an ethical compass which he obviously doesnt have.

There was plenty of accessible information available before the last general election, that Johnson is a lying evil c*nt, Hes even admitted to lying about the 350million

The working class have turned right wing and value "anti-woke" above everything else.

Starmer taking the knee, means he doesnt care about white people.
Cant get a council house now, with all theses foreigners, Patel will sort them out and look after me
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 08:44:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
You being proven right isn't a good thing here.

You are right anyway. The public are awful

Its not a good thing, but I am not right very much so I am taking a win here.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
A very unpleasant thought crossed my mind. A lot of Tories said we cant change leader, theres a war going on even though we are not actually at war ourselves. Now, what if this carries on for another two years, do they try and postpone the election 2024 because theres a war going on?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:53:12 am
There was plenty of accessible information available before the last general election, that Johnson is a lying evil c*nt, Hes even admitted to lying about the 350million

The working class have turned right wing and value "anti-woke" above everything else.

Starmer taking the knee, means he doesnt care about white people.
Cant get a council house now, with all theses foreigners, Patel will sort them out and look after me

Culture wars are all well and good, but they don't pay the bills or provide food.  The cost of living crisis will hit the working classes hard.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3700 on: Today at 09:21:39 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:52:26 am
A very unpleasant thought crossed my mind. A lot of Tories said we can’t change leader, there’s a war going on even though we are not actually at war ourselves. Now, what if this carries on for another two years, do they try and postpone the election 2024 because there’s a war going on?
The argument is laughable. The fact that they are using this argument is just another reason why Johnson and co must go.
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
@RhonddaBryant

The  changed PM
four times in the war in Afghanistan
in the Iraq War
in the Gulf War
in the Korean War
in the Second World War 
in the First World War
in the Second Boer War
in the Second Opium War
in the Crimean War
twice in the Peninsular War


Also, Britain is not currently at war.
Online Kekule

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3701 on: Today at 09:38:54 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:52:26 am
A very unpleasant thought crossed my mind. A lot of Tories said we cant change leader, theres a war going on even though we are not actually at war ourselves. Now, what if this carries on for another two years, do they try and postpone the election 2024 because theres a war going on?

I doubt they'll delay it, they'll just use it to their advantage. They'll spend the whole election claiming that a Labour Government/Starmer as PM is exactly what Putin wants. Only Johnson and the Tories can stand up to Russia.  All those Russian links the Tories have won't be mentioned of course.  Plenty of people will fall for it.

It's utterly disgusting that the Tories are using the Ukrainian people as a human shield for the Prime Minister.  Abhorrent.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3702 on: Today at 10:00:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:59:12 am
Culture wars are all well and good, but they don't pay the bills or provide food.  The cost of living crisis will hit the working classes hard.


Blah, blah! Labour and Starmer want to let rapists into girls changing rooms and allow men to chop their dicks off so they can win gold medals. And did you hear that proper British people will be in a minority by 2066? This is all that matters now. Granny can freeze to death and the scroungers can go hungry. Boris is doing his best.


Bozo and the Brexit Tories have a cult following and, in our antiquated electoral system, they only need a minority of cultists to vote for them and they have carte blanche to fuck-up the country whilst feathering their own nests.

I posted on the holiday thread about how Ms Himmler was warned weeks ago about a looming problem at airports. Her response was to transfer more Border Force staff to ports. That is, of course, to try to solve the ports crisis that their own Brexit bellendery has caused. And the Brexit/'culture war' cultists refuse to point the finger at their cult leaders.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
Just look on twitter at the sheer amount of arseholes defending Johnson.
I despair.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:38:54 am
I doubt they'll delay it, they'll just use it to their advantage. They'll spend the whole election claiming that a Labour Government/Starmer as PM is exactly what Putin wants. Only Johnson and the Tories can stand up to Russia.  All those Russian links the Tories have won't be mentioned of course.  Plenty of people will fall for it.

It's utterly disgusting that the Tories are using the Ukrainian people as a human shield for the Prime Minister.  Abhorrent.


What makes it even more abhorrent is that the Torie are themselves shielding their Oligarch chums from sanctions, after those kleptocrats tipped-up £millions into Tory Party coffers.

Utterly corrupt. Damagingly incompetent.

And still favourites to win the next election.
