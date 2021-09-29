Funny how things change. I remember during lockdown when Sunak was announcing furlough details and grants for businesses, people on here thought he was a smart, well-spoken guy and were touting him as the next PM. When will people learn that absolutely no-one in their party is trustworthy. All they are about is fattening their wallets. Money has every single one of them all in a chokehold.



Not here. Oily little creep. Rich beyond most people's imagination, which is not a problem in itself, but I thought it was clear from the outset that he was without a single clue about the lives of ordinary people. When Javid stepped down after Johnson wouldn't let him chose his own SPADs, Sunak couldn't wait to jump into the still warm seat.Handing out free money is the best job in the world but he even managed to fuck that with his stupid eat out scheme that did nothing for most businesses and quite likely increased the spread of Covid at the time.Everything he has done since has done nothing to to shift the perception that he is an out of touch, market obsessed idealogue who lacks the intelligence and immagination to do anything other than drag (most of) us further into austerity.Just another priviledged arsehole whose arrogance and ambition vastly oustrips his talent.