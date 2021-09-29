Poll

So channel four being sold off while it's making a profit for the UK and is a great source of impartial news

Great!
No good
Meh
Pretty bad
For fucks sake
Fuck the Tories
Fromage el la beastie burgers?
Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 124814 times)

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 05:50:20 pm »
What happened re the full Sue Gray report?  Same place as the Russian report maybe.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm »
Funny how things change. I remember during lockdown when Sunak was announcing furlough details and grants for businesses, people on here thought he was a smart, well-spoken guy and were touting him as the next PM. When will people learn that absolutely no-one in their party is trustworthy. All they are about is fattening their wallets. Money has every single one of them all in a chokehold.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 08:15:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Funny how things change. I remember during lockdown when Sunak was announcing furlough details and grants for businesses, people on here thought he was a smart, well-spoken guy and were touting him as the next PM. When will people learn that absolutely no-one in their party is trustworthy. All they are about is fattening their wallets. Money has every single one of them all in a chokehold.
All of these can be true? He showed calmness and leadership in the first lockdown.  Especially compared to Johnson.  But hes also shown that (not surprisingly) its much harder being chancellor when you cant just give money away (a lesson here for all of us).
Hes since shown himself to be spectacularly bad at politics (added to his corrupt tax nature) and that will of course be what finishes him.
If you have political nouse, you can get away with most things
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 08:17:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Funny how things change. I remember during lockdown when Sunak was announcing furlough details and grants for businesses, people on here thought he was a smart, well-spoken guy and were touting him as the next PM. When will people learn that absolutely no-one in their party is trustworthy. All they are about is fattening their wallets. Money has every single one of them all in a chokehold.
Not here. Oily little creep. Rich beyond most people's imagination, which is not a problem in itself, but I thought it was clear from the outset that he was without a single clue about the lives of ordinary people. When Javid stepped down after Johnson wouldn't let him chose his own SPADs, Sunak couldn't wait to jump into the still warm seat.

Handing out free money is the best job in the world but he even managed to fuck that with his stupid eat out scheme that did nothing for most businesses and quite likely increased the spread of Covid at the time.

Everything he has done since has done nothing to to shift the perception that he is an out of touch, market obsessed idealogue who lacks the intelligence and immagination to do anything other than drag (most of) us further into austerity.

Just another priviledged arsehole whose arrogance and ambition vastly oustrips his talent.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 08:25:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:15:08 pm
All of these can be true? He showed calmness and leadership in the first lockdown.  Especially compared to Johnson.  But hes also shown that (not surprisingly) its much harder being chancellor when you cant just give money away (a lesson here for all of us).
Hes since shown himself to be spectacularly bad at politics (added to his corrupt tax nature) and that will of course be what finishes him.
If you have political nouse, you can get away with most things
Maybe am wrong but I can't remember anyone praising Sunak as a decent Tory, they may have believed he would be the next PM but that doesn't mean they thought it was a good thing. I think Truss has a good chance of becoming the next PM but she should be nowhere power, she's modelling herself as Thatcher 2.
The impression I get from all posters is any Tory PM close to Johnson is incompetent, they also put their careers ahead of the country and the people of this country.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 11:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm
Tory mate defending him

https://www.blunt4reigate.com/news/statement-conviction-imran-ahmad-khan-mp

His statement has not gone down well, as you might imagine.

So because Khan is a gay Muslim he was innocent? A pretty strange argument.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 07:24:59 am »
I've generally defended Starmer's Labour as a pragmatic effort to control the centre and win the next election (or, at least, deny the Tories a victory).  They don't half make it hard to like them though...

(Warning: Tweet contains a scummy link to The S*n)
https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1513545879181004800

If they were hoping to pick up some Green voters as part of a progressive alliance in 2024 then they're going the wrong way about it.  It's hard to know who they really think they're appealing to with that sort of tweet.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:33 am by thaddeus »
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 07:53:03 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:24:59 am
I've generally defended Starmer's Labour as a pragmatic effort to control the centre and win the next election (or, at least, deny the Tories a victory).  They don't half make it hard to like them though...

(Warning: Tweet contains a scummy link to The S*n)
https://twitter.com/UKLabour/status/1513545879181004800

If they were hoping to pick up some Green voters as part of a progressive alliance in 2024 then they're going the wrong way about it.  It's hard to know who they really think they're appealing to with that sort of tweet.
Probably the 95% of people who do not give (much of) a fuck and just want to fill up on diesel/petrol.

I am not saying that we do not need to do something about use of hydrocarbons. It is just that - using your own argument - if Labour are to be elected, they need to target possible/likely voters (and their greater numbers).
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 08:08:12 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:53:03 am
Probably the 95% of people who do not give (much of) a fuck and just want to fill up on diesel/petrol.

I am not saying that we do not need to do something about use of hydrocarbons. It is just that - using your own argument - if Labour are to be elected, they need to target possible/likely voters (and their greater numbers).
My point was more that does that tweet reach and convince any of those people?  I'm not generally one for "ratios" on Twitter but on simple metrics that one went down like a lead balloon.

I appreciate it's hard to get nuance across in a tweet but they could have linked in a positive policy that Labour has that means such protests wouldn't be needed under a Labour government.  Simultaneously put the boot in on the Tories for not having the UK better placed after 12 years in power.  The enemy of the Labour party isn't activists - it's the Tories!  They could also, of course, have found a way to make their point without driving any traffic to The S*n!

You're probably right that right now more people are more concerned about filling up their fuel tank than the end of humanity but Labour need to make sure they're on the right side of history when things become increasingly desperate.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 08:08:35 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:53:03 am
Probably the 95% of people who do not give (much of) a fuck and just want to fill up on diesel/petrol.

I am not saying that we do not need to do something about use of hydrocarbons. It is just that - using your own argument - if Labour are to be elected, they need to target possible/likely voters (and their greater numbers).

This is the appeal to Dave from Hartlepoole, the "tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime" approach - the expectation is that this will appeal to more people than it will lose from not being 110% behind the protestors.

The tweet doesn't mean that they don't support green policies but it is meant to be a show of support to those who's job is reliant on driving and may have been affected.

I agree with Thaddeus that it is off putting to some, and retweeting the S*n is not doing them favours but at the end of the day I don't have to love them to vote for them, I just have to remind myself that a Labour party win will still always be better than the Tories
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 11:30:52 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Funny how things change. I remember during lockdown when Sunak was announcing furlough details and grants for businesses, people on here thought he was a smart, well-spoken guy and were touting him as the next PM. When will people learn that absolutely no-one in their party is trustworthy. All they are about is fattening their wallets. Money has every single one of them all in a chokehold.

the thing is, all of this information about Sunak/his wife was widely known back then too. not to be all tinfoil hat but it wouldn't surprise me if Boris/another prospective PM has somehow manufactured this focus on Sunak/his wife to diminish his credibility in a more public eye. but it was all widely available before.
YNWA.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:08:12 am
My point was more that does that tweet reach and convince any of those people?  I'm not generally one for "ratios" on Twitter but on simple metrics that one went down like a lead balloon.

I appreciate it's hard to get nuance across in a tweet but they could have linked in a positive policy that Labour has that means such protests wouldn't be needed under a Labour government.  Simultaneously put the boot in on the Tories for not having the UK better placed after 12 years in power.  The enemy of the Labour party isn't activists - it's the Tories!  They could also, of course, have found a way to make their point without driving any traffic to The S*n!

You're probably right that right now more people are more concerned about filling up their fuel tank than the end of humanity but Labour need to make sure they're on the right side of history when things become increasingly desperate.

it's all just trying to do the whole 'tough on crime' thing as some of the red wallers love that kind of thing. I'm not going to read the article but it should be an opportunity to also at least make observations or suggestions on how the situation could be improved in the long term.

i'm assuming they've crunched the numbers and know moving more to the right (before someone shouts, i mean right to the centre) on these sorts of things will win them way more voters than what they'll lose.
YNWA.

Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Further 30 fines have been issued to Downing street staff bringing the total up to 50.

No details on who has been fined or if any of these are multiple fines issued to the same person or 50 separate people.
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
I expect to hear who gets fined and how much. justice has to be seen to be done. other prosecutions are made public and no reason for these to be kept secret.

A teenage key worker has been ordered to pay almost £500 by a court after he admitted breaking lockdown rules last January.

The Bexley resident, 19, was in a car with three friends and admitted he was relaxing from the "stress and misery" of shifts at Co-Op during the pandemic.
https://twitter.com/kirkkorner/status/1512447901682872328
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?
