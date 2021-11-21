Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 121306 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 12:06:29 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:34:01 am
You two keep arguing it from an economic point of view. That's not the point. The point is that, as I understand it, non-dom status means she intends to return to the domiciled country at some stage. That means she is either planning to split from the Chancellor of the Exchequer at that point (yeah, sure) or her husband will go with her. We therefore have a Chancellor who is not committing his future to this country. In what world is it right for him to make decisions that will impact our children? What may be tolerated for a Luxembourgish entrepreneur living for 10 years in London, say, is not tolerable for a British politician and his family.


Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 12:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:06:29 pm

Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.
Yeah, also intends to care for her parents puppys and cats as well so we should be ashamed of ourselves for smearing the poor woman.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,659
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 01:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:06:29 pm

Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.

Maybe I should just send my parents back to India and tell the taxman Im only here temporarily with my wife and kids and job and house and Im going to go back to India at some undetermined time to look after them and that HMRC should go easy on me until then?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,617
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 01:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:06:29 pm

Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.

Fucking hell did he use that excuse? Thats as unbelievable an excuse that he could have made.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:33:09 pm
Fucking hell did he use that excuse? Thats as unbelievable an excuse that he could have made.


This is a direct quote from the BBC article (and not a quote from the rag):

Quote
Mr Sunak said his wife was domiciled in India and would eventually return there to care for her parents as they got older.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-61034496
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 02:29:31 pm »
May as well say we're all going to die eventually so what is the point in us paying taxes!

Its unbelievable that people aren't more up in arms over this- its yet another example of the people in power taking the piss out of the electorate and a majority seem happy enough for them to do it
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:49:37 am
What do you expect?

It must be head spinning for Mrs S. Today am I American, British or Indian?

You have to have some sympathy for the poor woman. No wonder shes not sure who she doesnt pay tax to.

She wont give a fuck. She will be happy to be whatever her slimy accountants advise her to be. This arrangement also helps sunaks kids avoid inheritance tax in the future as well.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,838
  • Truthiness
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 04:53:05 pm »
@lewis_goodall
NEW: Rishi Sunak spokesperson confirms Sunak did hold a US green card until October 2021. That means he held a green card for a full 19 months while he was Chancellor.


Rishi-la won't be long in no. 11. 
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 05:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:53:05 pm
@lewis_goodall
NEW: Rishi Sunak spokesperson confirms Sunak did hold a US green card until October 2021. That means he held a green card for a full 19 months while he was Chancellor.


Rishi-la won't be long in no. 11.

For those at the back, what does this mean ?  He held American citizenship while being chancellor ?  Difficult to cling on to this shit now, something every hour.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,995
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:00:40 pm
For those at the back, what does this mean ?  He held American citizenship while being chancellor ?  Difficult to cling on to this shit now, something every hour.
I think the significance is that you have to have a commitment to live in the USA to hold a green card. So his own and his wife's commitment to this society is placed further in doubt, raising the question as to why he is a position to make decisions that will impact not only our but our children's lives.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 05:27:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:12:29 pm
I think the significance is that you have to have a commitment to live in the USA to hold a green card. So his own and his wife's commitment to this society is placed further in doubt, raising the question as to why he is a position to make decisions that will impact not only our but our children's lives.

That's kinda what I thought it might be.  Colour me surprised I guess, the whole lot have one commitment and it isn't to the country or it's citizens.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:27:53 pm
That's kinda what I thought it might be.  Colour me surprised I guess, the whole lot have one commitment and it isn't to the country or it's citizens.

What is the fucking point.

I feel fucking incandescent and yet what is going to be done?

Fuck all. The c*nts will get away with it again and again and again.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 06:53:06 pm »
So he wants to live in america and she wants to live in india. Ok then
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 06:58:02 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:53:06 pm
So he wants to live in america and she wants to live in india. Ok then


They're united by a shared love of dodging tax.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,225
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Chancellor of the Exchequer? More like chancer of the exchequer, amirite?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm »
From Sky News' Sam Coates:

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 07:25:05 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-61045825

fucking nothing to see here lads...

Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on Today at 07:25:05 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-61045825

fucking nothing to see here lads...


yep, paying tax because she wants to, not because she has to! Even when it appears a Tory is doing the right thing they have to be an obnoxious c*nt about it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:00:35 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer? More like chancer of the exchequer, amirite?
;D

you make Crosby Nick look an amature
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,466
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:34:08 pm
yep, paying tax because she wants to, not because she has to! Even when it appears a Tory is doing the right thing they have to be an obnoxious c*nt about it
Not paying back taxes that shes avoided though.  Nice £20m tucked away.

They only did this because they got caught.  They disgust me.  Remember Mandlebastard resigning over a mortgage issue? This is hugely more serious, yet its par for the course nowadays
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:16 pm
Not paying back taxes that shes avoided though.  Nice £20m tucked away.

They only did this because they got caught.  They disgust me.  Remember Mandlebastard resigning over a mortgage issue? This is hugely more serious, yet its par for the course nowadays

Integrity (whatever there was) is a thing of the past for most politicians. For those who have it, it seems to be a weakness to the mob
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 07:54:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:16 pm
Not paying back taxes that shes avoided though.  Nice £20m tucked away.

They only did this because they got caught.  They disgust me.  Remember Mandlebastard resigning over a mortgage issue? This is hugely more serious, yet its par for the course nowadays

The Mandleson story in the current government would barely get a mention, it was less than 400,00k

JRM has failed to declare loans of 6million and its barely made the news

Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:16 pm
Not paying back taxes that shes avoided though.  Nice £20m tucked away.

They only did this because they got caught.  They disgust me.  Remember Mandlebastard resigning over a mortgage issue? This is hugely more serious, yet its par for the course nowadays
absolutely, "doing the right thing" but only because she was found out and causing embarrassment to Sunak!

Still it all adds to the narrative of one rule for them and one for us and that will cause a haemorrhage of votes, particularly when people get their April wage packet and it's less than it was whilst their energy and fuel prices continue to go up.
That will be the Tories' downfall.


Guess you aren't a fan of Peter Mandelson then? 🤣
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:49:45 pm
Integrity (whatever there was) is a thing of the past for most politicians. For those who have it, it seems to be a weakness to the mob
yep the current bunch are teflon, can do anything they want it would appear, literally nothing is a resignation issue these days.

Their day in the limelight is coming to an end though, nothing lasts forever
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 08:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:57:16 pm

Guess you aren't a fan of Peter Mandelson then? 🤣


Its not like Tepid to slag off the Blair years, hope hes ok
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,225
Re: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 08:06:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:16 pm
Not paying back taxes that shes avoided though.  Nice £20m tucked away.

They only did this because they got caught.  They disgust me.  Remember Mandlebastard resigning over a mortgage issue? This is hugely more serious, yet its par for the course nowadays

Henry McLeish had to resign as First Minister of Scotland because he forgot to record somethign in the register of interests... such innocent times.
Logged
