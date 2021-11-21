Not paying back taxes that shes avoided though. Nice £20m tucked away.
They only did this because they got caught. They disgust me. Remember Mandlebastard resigning over a mortgage issue? This is hugely more serious, yet its par for the course nowadays
absolutely, "doing the right thing" but only because she was found out and causing embarrassment to Sunak!
Still it all adds to the narrative of one rule for them and one for us and that will cause a haemorrhage of votes, particularly when people get their April wage packet and it's less than it was whilst their energy and fuel prices continue to go up.
That will be the Tories' downfall.
Guess you aren't a fan of Peter Mandelson then? 🤣