Poll

So channel four being sold off while it's making a profit for the UK and is a great source of impartial news

Great!
No good
Meh
Pretty bad
For fucks sake
Fuck the Tories
Fromage el la beastie burgers?
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tory Party - Has there ever been a worse Party in power in the UK?  (Read 120688 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 12:06:29 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:34:01 am
You two keep arguing it from an economic point of view. That's not the point. The point is that, as I understand it, non-dom status means she intends to return to the domiciled country at some stage. That means she is either planning to split from the Chancellor of the Exchequer at that point (yeah, sure) or her husband will go with her. We therefore have a Chancellor who is not committing his future to this country. In what world is it right for him to make decisions that will impact our children? What may be tolerated for a Luxembourgish entrepreneur living for 10 years in London, say, is not tolerable for a British politician and his family.


Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 12:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:06:29 pm

Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.

What? ??

They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.
Yeah, also intends to care for her parents puppys and cats as well so we should be ashamed of ourselves for smearing the poor woman.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 