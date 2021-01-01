You two keep arguing it from an economic point of view. That's not the point. The point is that, as I understand it, non-dom status means she intends to return to the domiciled country at some stage. That means she is either planning to split from the Chancellor of the Exchequer at that point (yeah, sure) or her husband will go with her. We therefore have a Chancellor who is not committing his future to this country. In what world is it right for him to make decisions that will impact our children? What may be tolerated for a Luxembourgish entrepreneur living for 10 years in London, say, is not tolerable for a British politician and his family.



Sunak has apparently said today (per the BBC site, but it was quoting from his interview with the rag, so Mods please delete this post if making references to his remarks is wrong) that his wife plans to return to India at some point to look after her elderly parents.What? ??They're multi-billionaires. Can't see their daughter having to give up her job to be a full-time carer for them.