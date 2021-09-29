from what I can see in the Public discourse this is just adding to the shite not distracting from it,



The only distraction I can see it the war, you do get Tory voters saying "who cares about illegal parties or legal tax avoidance people are getting murdered in Ukraine", as if people cant worry about multiple things at the same time.



The lost momentum on partygate has pissed me off though



Aye, the fines are handed out and it is just done. Nothing will come if it which fucks me off.I know a lot of "soft tories" - the kind of people who are Tory because of financial policies but are generally on the ball with social issues and these are the people who are finding the things I listed as being confirmation that the Tories are not even doing what they think best for the country, just doing what is best for those in power.The kick off from the Sunak stuff is what nudges them back over the divide.I prob haven't articulated it as well as I could but that is what I mean about the bike crash thing - look at all these angry lefties over something that isn't legally wrong, why aren't they focusing on what matters...even though we all clearly still care about it.Twitter generation with no attention span and not getting that you can be fecked off with one thing and still care about another