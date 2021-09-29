Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)

Offline Elmo!

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm »
I'm no expert but isn't Richard Murphy a bit of a crank? I remember he was treated that way when he was backing Corbyn's economic policies, and his views on Indy Scotland area bit out there (I'm saying that as someone on his side of the debate).

Having said that, I agree with those that have said that while this may be on the right side of the law, it is very damaging politically and not a good look.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:29:50 pm
I also work in this area and, having read the thread you posted, haven't changed my mind. He just asks lots of questions (which he has no idea of the answers to) on reasons why she may be UK domiciled.

The truth is most of her income is clearly tied to her fathers business which is in India. She is still UK resident so will pay full taxes on any UK income. She will also pay a non-dom charge of £30k a year.

She does pay UK tax and it may be that she is deemed to be UK domiciled if HMRC looked into it but it is impossible to say what the outcome of that would be without knowing the full fact.

Even if she was UK domiciled then she would probably still have to pay full tax in India and then where the tax is finally charged is decided by the UK India double tax treaty.

It isn't straight forward and is just a case of bashing foreigners because we deserve all the tax and not India.
No, it is clearly not that at all. According to what Richard Murphy writes, Murthy seems to check few to none of the boxes which would weigh in her favour of being properly treated as a non-domicile. Does she primarily live in India (or some other country) or in the UK? Besides, when it comes to politicians and other public servants, it is not just rectitude, but the appearance of rectitude which is important. And I am sure we all can agree that Sunak is lacking in this regard.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 05:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm
No, it is clearly not that at all. According to what Richard Murphy writes, Murthy seems to check few to none of the boxes which would weigh in her favour of being properly treated as a non-domicile. Does she primarily live in India (or some other country) or in the UK? Besides, when it comes to politicians and other public servants, it is not just rectitude, but the appearance of rectitude which is important. And I am sure we all can agree that Sunak is lacking in this regard.

The difference - as per my understanding - is that those requirements are to become non-dom (i.e. if I were to try and claim I was non-dom for tax purposes).

If you start as non-dom you do not need to change that status necessarily.

Agree on the second half of your post regarding the optics of it.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 05:21:26 pm »
The whole "why should she pay taxes in the UK for money earnt in India" seems to rely very heavily on the idea she's paying tax in India.

Her PR have made a point of not confirming that.

So it's clearly a tax haven thing.

Which reminds me - that was the point of Brexit for Sunak and co, to protect the tax havens from the eyes of the EU.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 05:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:21:26 pm
The whole "why should she pay taxes in the UK for money earnt in India" seems to rely very heavily on the idea she's paying tax in India.

Her PR have made a point of not confirming that.

So it's clearly a tax haven thing.

Which reminds me - that was the point of Brexit for Sunak and co, to protect the tax havens from the eyes of the EU.

The key information missing is whether she is using the remittance basis or arising basis.

May be (probably is) a tax haven issue but the key point (from my side at least) is that these are amounts earned (earned may be a strong word but using it in the accounting sense) outside the UK and so the UK itself should not necessarily have the right to the tax take on them.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:21:26 pm
The whole "why should she pay taxes in the UK for money earnt in India" seems to rely very heavily on the idea she's paying tax in India.

Her PR have made a point of not confirming that.

So it's clearly a tax haven thing.

Which reminds me - that was the point of Brexit for Sunak and co, to protect the tax havens from the eyes of the EU.
If she is domiciled in BVI or something then that is something completely different but that is all guesswork.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:06:21 pm
No, it is clearly not that at all. According to what Richard Murphy writes, Murthy seems to check few to none of the boxes which would weigh in her favour of being properly treated as a non-domicile. Does she primarily live in India (or some other country) or in the UK? Besides, when it comes to politicians and other public servants, it is not just rectitude, but the appearance of rectitude which is important. And I am sure we all can agree that Sunak is lacking in this regard.
How is it not that? Everyone insists she has to get taxed principally in the UK when she isn't British.

To be honest, if most of her income is derived from India and she is taxed over there then I don't have any issues with it. As long as she is paying taxes on her UK income and isn't passing the rest of the money through a tax haven.

People seem keen to bash Sunak now as he is next in line but I don't agree with just jumping on any bandwagon. If was involved in any of the horrendous procurement of PPE or if the money is in a tax haven I am more than happy to jump on.
Offline Robinred

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 pm »
Well I for one am happy that just for once, billionaire Tories are getting bad press that in a strict sense they may not deserve.

It makes a welcome change, whatever the details 😎
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm »
regardless of no laws being broken Infosys receiving UK Furlough adds to the bad optics.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm
regardless of no laws being broken Infosys receiving UK Furlough adds to the bad optics.

I'm not one for conspiracy theories or being minded to assume everything is a con, but when you have things like Infosys getting furlough, everyone now paying the extra NI and so on, it does feel convenient that something like this gets released where they have not technically done anything wrong but it gets people annoyed enough to distract from other things before being forgotten about in short order.

This is a bike hitting a lamppost and someone shouting "Nothing to see here...but check out his bruise" whilst there is a 73 car pile up and a helicopter flying into a children's hospital on the other side of the road.
Offline McSquared

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:53:32 pm
regardless of no laws being broken Infosys receiving UK Furlough adds to the bad optics.

And as if she is paying her full tax anyway. No doubt a team of experts finding every single loophole
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 07:05:57 pm »
We shouldnt really care about the legality of it. Its a bad look and his wife should become a legitimate political target by Labour. You dont play fair with these lot, you hammer them and everyone that surround them by all means.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 06:08:39 pm
I'm not one for conspiracy theories or being minded to assume everything is a con, but when you have things like Infosys getting furlough, everyone now paying the extra NI and so on, it does feel convenient that something like this gets released where they have not technically done anything wrong but it gets people annoyed enough to distract from other things before being forgotten about in short order.

This is a bike hitting a lamppost and someone shouting "Nothing to see here...but check out his bruise" whilst there is a 73 car pile up and a helicopter flying into a children's hospital on the other side of the road.

I did a quick search
This article on the subject was released in May 2020

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/ites/infosys-among-uk-firms-accessing-rishi-sunaks-covid-19-job-saving-scheme/articleshow/76122457.cms


Out of interest what current issue does the 73 car pile up represent ?

Offline ianburns252

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm
I did a quick search
This article on the subject was released in May 2020

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/ites/infosys-among-uk-firms-accessing-rishi-sunaks-covid-19-job-saving-scheme/articleshow/76122457.cms


Out of interest what current issue does the 73 car pile up represent ?

Ukraine and our response to refugees, partygate, rising bills, rise in NI, the general state of things
Offline thejbs

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm »
It wouldnt surprise me if Johnson was behind this push against sunak. Stop the heir in his tracks. Snakes only know how to be snakes.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 07:33:37 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm
Ukraine and our response to refugees, partygate, rising bills, rise in NI, the general state of things

from what I can see in the Public discourse this is just adding to the shite not distracting from it,

The only distraction I can see it the war, you do get Tory voters saying "who cares about illegal parties or legal tax  avoidance people are getting murdered in Ukraine", as if people cant worry about multiple things at the same time.

The lost momentum on partygate has pissed me off though


Offline ianburns252

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3456 on: Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:33:37 pm
from what I can see in the Public discourse this is just adding to the shite not distracting from it,

The only distraction I can see it the war, you do get Tory voters saying "who cares about illegal parties or legal tax  avoidance people are getting murdered in Ukraine", as if people cant worry about multiple things at the same time.

The lost momentum on partygate has pissed me off though

Aye, the fines are handed out and it is just done. Nothing will come if it which fucks me off.

I know a lot of "soft tories" - the kind of people who are Tory because of financial policies but are generally on the ball with social issues and these are the people who are finding the things I listed as being confirmation that the Tories are not even doing what they think best for the country, just doing what is best for those in power.

The kick off from the Sunak stuff is what nudges them back over the divide.

I prob haven't articulated it as well as I could but that is what I mean about the bike crash thing - look at all these angry lefties over something that isn't legally wrong, why aren't they focusing on what matters...even though we all clearly still care about it.

Twitter generation with no attention span and not getting that you can be fecked off with one thing and still care about another
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3457 on: Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:41:23 pm
Aye, the fines are handed out and it is just done. Nothing will come if it which fucks me off.

I know a lot of "soft tories" - the kind of people who are Tory because of financial policies but are generally on the ball with social issues and these are the people who are finding the things I listed as being confirmation that the Tories are not even doing what they think best for the country, just doing what is best for those in power.

The kick off from the Sunak stuff is what nudges them back over the divide.

I prob haven't articulated it as well as I could but that is what I mean about the bike crash thing - look at all these angry lefties over something that isn't legally wrong, why aren't they focusing on what matters...even though we all clearly still care about it.

Twitter generation with no attention span and not getting that you can be fecked off with one thing and still care about another
Fair enough mate, you obviously move in posher circles than me  ;D
Offline ianburns252

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3458 on: Yesterday at 07:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm
Fair enough mate, you obviously move in posher circles than me  ;D

Curse of being an accountant in London mate - the younger lot are the worst kind of twitter brained people.

That said, I seem to run both sides of the divide as I will switch from 3 piecers to punk rock surf dudes from one night to the next.

Always interesting to see and hear both groups approach to life and tale on things
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3459 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm »
She didn't mind taking a big chunk of covid money then leaving actual british tax payers to pick up the bill.
Shes a fucking arsehole and her husband is a little rat bastard.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3460 on: Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:29:59 pm
It wouldnt surprise me if Johnson was behind this push against sunak. Stop the heir in his tracks. Snakes only know how to be snakes.

100%. Although both Labour and Johnson probably benefit equally from a weak Sunak. His very weak support for Johnson on the parties was always going to attract revenge.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3461 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:13:05 pm
100%. Although both Labour and Johnson probably benefit equally from a weak Sunak. His very weak support for Johnson on the parties was always going to attract revenge.

If you think about it now we know what the situation is, how did it take someone so long to look into his Mrs? Even if it Johnson whose getting all this leaked now, how Labour and like minded journalists didnt find this out sooner is pretty embarrassing, they should have been all over this a long time ago. Her wealth was hardly a secret.
Online oldfordie

Re: Tory Party Thread (actually looking fairly like fascist dictators)
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
How is it not that? Everyone insists she has to get taxed principally in the UK when she isn't British.

To be honest, if most of her income is derived from India and she is taxed over there then I don't have any issues with it. As long as she is paying taxes on her UK income and isn't passing the rest of the money through a tax haven.

People seem keen to bash Sunak now as he is next in line but I don't agree with just jumping on any bandwagon. If was involved in any of the horrendous procurement of PPE or if the money is in a tax haven I am more than happy to jump on.
We pay taxes for a reason, they pay for the NHS. Schools. etc etc.
I understand the point your making but it seems a Billionaire can move to the UK and pay sod all in tax yet enjoy the benefits of living in a society that provides a decent NHS. Schools etc etc.
Our whole tax system needs reviewing. there are far worse examples of what I would call tax evasion than Sunaks wife but nothing ever happens to change the system. loopholes get closed and top accountants just find another loophole.
Give the IR the power to judge and tax people who move their money from a closed loophole to another loophole, they clearly only moved the money to avoid paying tax.
