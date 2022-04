No, it is clearly not that at all. According to what Richard Murphy writes, Murthy seems to check few to none of the boxes which would weigh in her favour of being properly treated as a non-domicile. Does she primarily live in India (or some other country) or in the UK? Besides, when it comes to politicians and other public servants, it is not just rectitude, but the appearance of rectitude which is important. And I am sure we all can agree that Sunak is lacking in this regard.



How is it not that? Everyone insists she has to get taxed principally in the UK when she isn't British.To be honest, if most of her income is derived from India and she is taxed over there then I don't have any issues with it. As long as she is paying taxes on her UK income and isn't passing the rest of the money through a tax haven.People seem keen to bash Sunak now as he is next in line but I don't agree with just jumping on any bandwagon. If was involved in any of the horrendous procurement of PPE or if the money is in a tax haven I am more than happy to jump on.