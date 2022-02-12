Its a partial U turn, so therefore shouldnt use capital letters so its a u turn.
A J turn?
-----------------
Has there ever been a government that ran the country like unruly teenagers, with a (hopefully) increasingly exasparated electorate akin to their parents?
It's just one crisis after another, some caused by their incompetence, but others by their poor judgement. And when they caught out over something, their first instinct is to lie through their teeth over it. If that doesn't work, they'll promise whatever is needed to get out of trouble right now, then just casually break that promise as soon as they think the heat has died down.
The way Johnson runs his life has been transplanted wholesale into running the country, unsurprisingly. Except without the bit where catastrophic failures lead to payouts and promotions. That bit must really be confusing him.
And yet still James O'Brien has people ringing him up to say that Labour would be worse, for "reasons" (the caller cited a trans issue and tried to bring up Corbyn). With any luck that's an outlier, but with the way people have voted for the last 10 years, I just have no faith anymore.