Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 11:35:58 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 08:05:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2022, 02:20:38 pm
Blimey, Jamie Wallis, Tory MP for Bridgend*, has been through a lot the past few years, and has today come out as transgender

His announcement comes on the back of Johnson making cheap jokes about gender dysmorphia to a group of Tories at a dinner.

Then today Johnson praises Wallis for his immense amount of courage and says he'll totally support him.

Johnson's hypocrisy has been picked up, though:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/30/tory-mp-jamie-wallis-trans-reveals-rape-ordeal

 

As the article also notes, Jamie Wallis's announcement is going to make it tricky for the Tories to use their 'culture war' tactic to appeal to the bigoted element of the electorate going forwards.




* eugh, that Bridgend, once within the heart of the South Wales Labour-Trade Union powerbase, voted Tory at the last election, is depressing
Is it OK to be sorry about the problems he has had in his personal life but still consider him a lowlife? His involvement and ownership of various dodgy online companies appears to be pretty grim.

One company called Sugar Daddy sought to match up rich lonely men with people struggling financially who would receive payments in return for 'companionship'. Other businesses also seem to target people who are struggling in one way or another, websites that fill in forms for you (no doubt with a charge attached), visa applications and a 'quickie divorce'. A number of the companies have been the subject of complaints to trading standards.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alexwickham/jamie-wallis-co-owned-sugar-daddy-website

Bridgend can surely do better.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 08:05:25 pm
Is it OK to be sorry about the problems he has had in his personal life but still consider him a lowlife? His involvement and ownership of various dodgy online companies appears to be pretty grim.

One company called Sugar Daddy sought to match up rich lonely men with people struggling financially who would receive payments in return for 'companionship'. Other businesses also seem to target people who are struggling in one way or another, websites that fill in forms for you (no doubt with a charge attached), visa applications and a 'quickie divorce'. A number of the companies have been the subject of complaints to trading standards.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alexwickham/jamie-wallis-co-owned-sugar-daddy-website

Bridgend can surely do better.

Theres the kernel of a quip in there somewhere, oh it's not about the gender reassignment thing oh no, its that yet another Tory can go and f*** themself.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 09:23:52 pm
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 09:42:33 pm
I know how Will Smith felt about his wife being criticised, says Rishi Sunak

Quote
Rishi Sunak has said he finds it "very upsetting" that his wife has faced criticism over shares she owns in a tech company operating in Russia.

The chancellor compared his feelings to those of film star Will Smith, whose own wife was mocked at the Oscars.

But he joked: "At least I didn't get up and slap anybody, which is good."

Mr Sunak's wife Akshata Murty owns shares thought to be worth more than £400m in Indian firm Infosys, founded by her father, Narayana.

The chancellor has himself come in for several days of criticism over last week's Spring Statement, which opposition parties say did too little to address the spiralling cost of living.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60941902
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm
Poor sad billionaires, they want all the power & money & to be loved too.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
They've dropped the attempt to ban conversion therapy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60947028

It was announced as part of the Queens speech last year but following pressure from Christian groups the government have "decided to proceed by reviewing how existing law can be deployed more effectively".

Yet another betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
They've dropped the attempt to ban conversion therapy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60947028

It was announced as part of the Queens speech last year but following pressure from Christian groups the government have "decided to proceed by reviewing how existing law can be deployed more effectively".

Yet another betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community

Just reported theyve  U turned.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
Just reported theyve  U turned.
Not sure what you mean, have they done a u-turn on the u-turn so back to banning conversion therapy
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm
Just reported theyve  U turned.

Only for gay conversion therapy, not trans. Typical Tory bullshit. Can't give up the anti-trans culture war shit as it's too easy to use as a stick to beat Labour with.

It's about all they've got left to distract from their economic mismanagement and 'partygate'.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:55:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm
Not sure what you mean, have they done a u-turn on the u-turn so back to banning conversion therapy

Its a partial U turn, so therefore shouldnt use capital letters so its a u turn.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 11:03:46 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:55:30 pm
Its a partial U turn, so therefore shouldnt use capital letters so its a u turn.
They are desperate to wind up people who they want to bring back in the news, hardly anyone noticed the call for a Maggie Thatcher day.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
Tory mouthpiece hartley-brewer giving boris both barrels and reloading on QT.

when the apologists have turned on you and are making gags about the gullibility of your wives and mistresses the jig is up.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm
Blackford is in. Its a lot less vitriolic that I wanted and expected, previous performances he's been like Roy Keane analysing yet another Man Utd loss.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 06:40:45 am
Quote from: Alist0r on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Only for gay conversion therapy, not trans. Typical Tory bullshit. Can't give up the anti-trans culture war shit as it's too easy to use as a stick to beat Labour with.

It's about all they've got left to distract from their economic mismanagement and 'partygate'.

World leading etc etc
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 08:09:40 am
Starmer was impressive on GMB then.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 09:03:26 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:55:30 pm
Its a partial U turn, so therefore shouldnt use capital letters so its a u turn.

A J turn?

-----------------

Has there ever been a government that ran the country like unruly teenagers, with a (hopefully) increasingly exasparated electorate akin to their parents?

It's just one crisis after another, some caused by their incompetence, but others by their poor judgement. And when they caught out over something, their first instinct is to lie through their teeth over it. If that doesn't work, they'll promise whatever is needed to get out of trouble right now, then just casually break that promise as soon as they think the heat has died down.

The way Johnson runs his life has been transplanted wholesale into running the country, unsurprisingly. Except without the bit where catastrophic failures lead to payouts and promotions. That bit must really be confusing him.

And yet still James O'Brien has people ringing him up to say that Labour would be worse, for "reasons" (the caller cited a trans issue and tried to bring up Corbyn). With any luck that's an outlier, but with the way people have voted for the last 10 years, I just have no faith anymore.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 11:58:48 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:03:26 am
A J turn?

-----------------

Has there ever been a government that ran the country like unruly teenagers, with a (hopefully) increasingly exasparated electorate akin to their parents?

It's just one crisis after another, some caused by their incompetence, but others by their poor judgement. And when they caught out over something, their first instinct is to lie through their teeth over it. If that doesn't work, they'll promise whatever is needed to get out of trouble right now, then just casually break that promise as soon as they think the heat has died down.

The way Johnson runs his life has been transplanted wholesale into running the country, unsurprisingly. Except without the bit where catastrophic failures lead to payouts and promotions. That bit must really be confusing him.

And yet still James O'Brien has people ringing him up to say that Labour would be worse, for "reasons" (the caller cited a trans issue and tried to bring up Corbyn). With any luck that's an outlier, but with the way people have voted for the last 10 years, I just have no faith anymore.
Yep and they keep telling us it's time to move on and get on with running the country after every scandal. time to move on after news of billions disapearing due to corruption and incompetency. time to move on when they have lied and broken the law. we will never be able to move on with this lot runing the country. we will just move from 1 disaster to the next.
People do think Labour are worse than the Torys for reasons which don't make sense to me.
Watching QT last night. woman says Labour keep telling the Torys they should do this or do that but they never say what they would do if they were in power.  ??? ???
If Labour or someone says they think you should do this or that then this must mean that this is what they would do if they were in power. it did my head in listening to Johnson accusing Starmer of being Captain hindsight when Starmer was telling him he should be doing something weeks before Johnson was forced to do it, the Captain Hindsight tag should be pinned on Johnson rather than Starmer but no chance of convincing the Tory supporters.

