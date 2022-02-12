A J turn?



Has there ever been a government that ran the country like unruly teenagers, with a (hopefully) increasingly exasparated electorate akin to their parents?



It's just one crisis after another, some caused by their incompetence, but others by their poor judgement. And when they caught out over something, their first instinct is to lie through their teeth over it. If that doesn't work, they'll promise whatever is needed to get out of trouble right now, then just casually break that promise as soon as they think the heat has died down.



The way Johnson runs his life has been transplanted wholesale into running the country, unsurprisingly. Except without the bit where catastrophic failures lead to payouts and promotions. That bit must really be confusing him.



And yet still James O'Brien has people ringing him up to say that Labour would be worse, for "reasons" (the caller cited a trans issue and tried to bring up Corbyn). With any luck that's an outlier, but with the way people have voted for the last 10 years, I just have no faith anymore.



Yep and they keep telling us it's time to move on and get on with running the country after every scandal. time to move on after news of billions disapearing due to corruption and incompetency. time to move on when they have lied and broken the law. we will never be able to move on with this lot runing the country. we will just move from 1 disaster to the next.People do think Labour are worse than the Torys for reasons which don't make sense to me.Watching QT last night. woman says Labour keep telling the Torys they should do this or do that but they never say what they would do if they were in power.If Labour or someone says they think you should do this or that then this must mean that this is what they would do if they were in power. it did my head in listening to Johnson accusing Starmer of being Captain hindsight when Starmer was telling him he should be doing something weeks before Johnson was forced to do it, the Captain Hindsight tag should be pinned on Johnson rather than Starmer but no chance of convincing the Tory supporters.