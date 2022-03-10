Poll

Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 11:01:56 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 27, 2022, 10:58:55 am
Link or real name or something for those who are not from the UK or (like me) have not lived there in a long time?

Charlie Elphicke. What confused me was the reference to being jailed for lying, a crime for which Tories have a statutory defence.

It was sexual assault.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charlie_Elphicke
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 11:12:09 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 27, 2022, 10:58:55 am
Link or real name or something for those who are not from the UK or (like me) have not lived there in a long time?
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/charlie-elphicke-the-predator-mp-and-his-protection-racket-3kb30pl6w
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 12:21:00 pm
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 12:50:35 pm
Cost the Times £600k to support proper journalism. Respect to them for that.

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 01:46:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 27, 2022, 12:50:35 pm
Cost the Times £600k to support proper journalism. Respect to them for that.
The UKs libel laws are atrocious. I wonder when they will be meaningfully overhauled.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 02:36:33 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on March 25, 2022, 11:38:25 am
I don't think the reality of how grim things are going to get has hit home yet.

Think these numbers will change when everyone starts getting their £300 a month electricity bills in the coming months.

I've been swerving the news so had no idea about the new tariffs, shit my kecks when my new tariff was offered and it's gone up from £84 a month to £252 and that's one of the best deals out there :no

I said this elsewhere on here, but the Red Wall c*nts who voted in a Tory to "Get Brexit done" need to hang their fucking heads in shame and they can get to fuck moaning about the rises, because they voted for it.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 03:58:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 27, 2022, 02:36:33 pm
I've been swerving the news so had no idea about the new tariffs, shit my kecks when my new tariff was offered and it's gone up from £84 a month to £252 and that's one of the best deals out there :no

I said this elsewhere on here, but the Red Wall c*nts who voted in a Tory to "Get Brexit done" need to hang their fucking heads in shame and they can get to fuck moaning about the rises, because they voted for it.
But, of course, it was not just the Tory Party. Under Starmer, there was a 3-line whip to vote for 'the deal', and under Corbyn, it was 'the will of the people'. Many of us here severely criticised both of those decisions/positions at the time. But shit loads of Labour voters too uncritically approved of one or both of those.

The country, as a whole, needs to take responsibility. If there are Russians who believe that Putin and the war in Ukraine are the responsibility of the nation as a whole (when it is, in reality, a dictatorship), then a democracy like the UK is surely responsible as whole too for something like Brexit (as the result of an effin' referendum I should add).

I'm a Brit abroad and I'm ashamed by Brexit, Johnson, and the UKs response to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis. And I certainly did not vote for any of it.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 05:29:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/27/government-paid-firm-linked-to-tory-peer-122m-for-ppe-bought-for-46m?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

Ive always been shocked about how little the dodgy PPE contracts resonated with the public. During a time people were fearing for their lives, their family and struggling with lockdowns, a small part of society saw it as an opportunity to make millions from the taxpayer. Now look where we are. Its sickening.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 27, 2022, 08:00:18 pm
Goverment agrees to review of how Cressida Dick was ousted as Met chief

Review may look at communications between police and City Hall after clash with Sadiq Khan but will not change any outcomes
Quote
Cressida Dick has won a victory after the government agreed to a review of how she came to leave office after a clash with the London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

The Home Office is expected to announce it will ask Sir Tom Winsor to examine how Dick came to be ousted as commissioner of the Metropolitan police last month, a government source confirmed.

Dick resigned rather than go to a meeting with Khan about the scandals plaguing the Met and attempts to rebuild public confidence. She believed her plans for reforms were good enough, but he did not.

The government did not step in and back her when it became clear Khan had lost confidence in her leadership.

In the aftermath of Dicks resignation, her deputy, Sir Stephen House, wrote to the home secretary demanding a review of how the Met commissioner had come to leave office. The government has taken more than a month to consider Houses demands, and has now agreed.

Sources in government and City Hall said the review would not change any outcomes. Negotiations between the mayor and Dick about the date and terms of her departure  such as a payout of about £500,000  continue.

One area the review may examine is communications between City Hall and the Mets top team, and whether it was as clear and effective as it should have been.

It is understood the proposed exit terms for Dick initially included a confidentiality clause, but City Hall sources insist that was dropped on the insistence of Khan and the commissioner will be free to criticise whoever she wants when she leaves office.

Government sources say the wrangling has delayed the formal advert for the Met commissioners job being published, meaning it could be summer until a new top officer is chosen or in place to lead the UKs s biggest force.

News of the review was first reported by the Mail on Sunday. Winsor is the chief inspector of constabulary whose time in office ends this week. Khan, as well as being London mayor, is the police and crime commissioner for London. The government is also reviewing the power and effectiveness of police and crime commissioners.

The appointment and removal of the Met commissioner is made by the home secretary, Priti Patel, who has to have due regard for the views of the London mayor.

In September last year Patel and Khan backed Dick being granted a two-year extension to her five-year term in the job, which was due to end next month.

Relations between Dick and Khan soured after revelations about hate messages circulating among officers at Charing Cross police station from 2016 to 2018. The mayor was angered that nine of them were still serving in the Met, with two promoted.

Dick had been pressed to come up with a plan to deal with the huge problems facing the Met, and in the mayors view failed to do so. She was due to attend with a meeting with the mayor to discuss her plans, having been told beforehand that Khan viewed them as inadequate.

Dick then decided to resign as commissioner rather than attend meeting with Khan.

At that stage Khan had not formally declared he had lost confidence in the commissioner, but few doubt that is where things were headed. A public declaration of his loss of confidence in her would have left her with no choice but to resign.

There is process enshrined in law for the removal of a commissioner, either by sacking or a declaration no confidence, which involves giving written reasons for the decision and an opportunity for them to provide a response. City Hall believes those laws do not apply because the commissioner chose to resign.

A City Hall source said: Rather than wasting officials time and taxpayers money ordering a politically motivated inquiry about the resignation of a police commissioner who has overseen a host of scandals, the home secretary should finally show leadership and focus on the job of sorting out the huge issues facing the Met and police forces across the country  as well as fixing her scheme so that Ukrainian refugees can find sanctuary in our country.

Announcing his demand for a review last month, House said: I feel deeply disappointed. Theres a clear procedure in statute laid down to allow the removal of a police chief officer. Its not been followed in this instance; its not even been initiated in this instance.

Due process has not been followed, and instead weve seen matters played out in the media. Because of this, Ive written to the home secretary to ask her to have a review carried out of the events that have taken place.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/mar/27/goverment-to-review-how-cressida-dick-was-ousted-as-met-chief
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 08:41:39 am
Sticking up for their own.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 10:18:26 am
Quote from: KillieRed on March 28, 2022, 08:41:39 am
Sticking up for their own.

Whilst an invsetigation by the Met is ongoing into the parties at Number 10.  Quid pro quo being intimated?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 10:27:20 am
I can see her still in post in a year.

The bent coppers bent copper.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 11:41:27 am
Quote from: Jshooters on March 28, 2022, 10:18:26 am
Whilst an invsetigation by the Met is ongoing into the parties at Number 10.  Quid pro quo being intimated?

I`d be amazed if anything ever came from that repor/investigation, especially with the news having moved on to more important things. What fallout have the Tories had from the relatively more serious (especially now) Russia report? They make the rules, they say so themselves.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 02:35:13 pm
Kuenssberg replacing Marr on the Sunday morning politics show

Great!

 :'(

Marr was bad enough (letting Tory scum never answer tough questions, never going hard on them over certain bellendery, always giving non-Tories - especially Labour figures and especially-especially during Corbyn's tenure) but this woman seems in awe of the Tories. She was like May's personal media officer, and isn't much better with Bozo and his ultra-corrupt regime.


    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 06:42:43 pm
Put diesel in the car today, first time in about 6 weeks. Price was £1.48 when I last filled up, today £1.68.

Also why has diesel prices outstripped petrol?

There was a 3 or 4p difference in the price per litre 6 weeks ago, now it's around 16 or 17p!
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 07:39:10 pm
Quote
https://twitter.com/breeallegretti/status/1508506058041577479

Am told that a Met police announcement could come as early as tonight on first batch of fines being issued over Partygate.

Hello...

Quote

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/28/no-10-lockdown-breaches-met-police-expected-to-issue-first-fines?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

No 10 lockdown breaches: Met police expected to issue first fines

Exclusive: Scotland Yard investigation reportedly finds laws were broken at heart of government

The first fines for lockdown breaches in Downing Street are expected to be issued imminently after Scotland Yard concluded that laws were broken at the heart of government, sources have told the Guardian.

Multiple government insiders said the Metropolitan police had made referrals for the first tranche of fixed penalty notices (FPNs) connected with parties and gatherings being investigated by police in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.

It comes two months after the force began examining material from the Whitehall inquiry carried out by the senior civil servant Sue Gray into multiple alleged breaches of Covid rules.

The Met has sent questionnaires to more than 100 members of staff and aides, including Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his wife, Carrie; the head of the civil service, Simon Case; and the prime ministers former principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

Last week, the force said it intended to start questioning witnesses, with no FPNs issued so far. The announcement suggested officers had not yet found breaches that meet the evidentiary threshold for fines to be issued without further interviews.

In total, police are investigating 12 separate events in 2020 and 2021, six of which Johnson is said to have attended. Scotland Yard said it had obtained more than 300 photographs and 500 pages of documents showing what Grays inquiry believes to be potential rule-breaking.

Images include photos taken at parties and those taken from security-system cameras showing when people entered and exited buildings.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the forces special enquiries team, which focuses on sensitive cases. It has been led by Jane Connors, the forces deputy assistant commissioner and lead for Covid enforcement. Paperwork from the Met is sent to Acro, the criminal records office, for the issuing of fines.

The scandal over alleged Covid law breaches has repeatedly threatened Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons premiership and led to a number of MPs calling for a vote of no confidence. Gray, who has been able to publish only a redacted version of her investigation, is planning to release a full report once the Met has concluded its work.

The controversial Downing Street gatherings included a summer drinks party where attenders were invited to bring your own booze, leaving dos for civil servants and an alleged gathering in Johnsons flat.

No 10 has promised to reveal if the prime minister receives a FPN but has so far declined to say whether he has been interviewed by police. His allies are understood to believe he will not be questioned because the Met said they wanted to speak to witnesses rather than those under investigation.

Ministers have publicly expressed confidence that Johnson will not be issued with a penalty by police. Oliver Dowden, the Tory co-chair, told LBC: The prime minister is actually absolutely resolutely clear that he is not going to be subject to a fixed-penalty notice because he is confident that he has not broken the law.

A slew of senior Conservatives had privately said they expect a vote of no confidence in Johnson to be triggered if a FPN is issued. At least two Conservative MPs, Douglas Ross and Andrew Bridgen, have withdrawn letters of no confidence in Johnson, citing the inappropriateness of a leadership contest at a time when Russia has invaded Ukraine.



Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 08:45:49 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 28, 2022, 06:42:43 pm
Put diesel in the car today, first time in about 6 weeks. Price was £1.48 when I last filled up, today £1.68.

Also why has diesel prices outstripped petrol?

There was a 3 or 4p difference in the price per litre 6 weeks ago, now it's around 16 or 17p!

I believe its because we have better refining capacity for petrol and have to import a lot of our diesel, so the costs of buying and transporting the fuel adds a bit on and is more susceptible to a volatile market. 
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 10:06:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 28, 2022, 06:42:43 pm
Put diesel in the car today, first time in about 6 weeks. Price was £1.48 when I last filled up, today £1.68.

Also why has diesel prices outstripped petrol?

There was a 3 or 4p difference in the price per litre 6 weeks ago, now it's around 16 or 17p!
A service station just off the M1  (or it might have been the M6) was charging just North of £1.90 a litre for diesel on Friday.  And apparently Friday and Monday are the cheaper days!
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
March 28, 2022, 10:16:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 28, 2022, 10:06:29 pm
A service station just off the M1  (or it might have been the M6) was charging just North of £1.90 a litre for diesel on Friday.  And apparently Friday and Monday are the cheaper days!

Rugby services M6 J1 was £1.94 for diesel and £1.85 for petrol on Saturday . Less than a mile away a small garage was 20p a litre cheaper
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 08:05:43 am
Watched some of the clips of Sunak from yesterday.

Hes really poor under pressure.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 08:56:54 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 28, 2022, 10:16:02 pm
Rugby services M6 J1 was £1.94 for diesel and £1.85 for petrol on Saturday . Less than a mile away a small garage was 20p a litre cheaper
Yeah . That was the one. Luckily I didnt need fuel. I just let m&s rob me instead!

Has anyone noticed if certain weekdays are generally cheaper?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 09:34:23 am
@lewis_goodall

NEW: Met confirms 20 fines to be issued: We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. As I reported yesterday, no names.

We dont know the details but the Met mention investigation into Whitehall/Downing St in their statement. Important thing here is the principle. The Met has now confirmed that offences regarding coronavirus regulations took place, somewhere, at the heart of government.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
MPs take Russian election interference case to human rights court

Cross-party group says government failed to investigate reported attempts to meddle in UK elections

Quote
A coalition of MPs and peers from a host of different parties is using the European court of human rights to challenge an alleged failure to investigate Russian interference in UK elections.

The legal action has been launched in response to the UK governments refusal to order an inquiry into the findings of the Russia report, published by the intelligence and security committee (ISC) in July 2020, which reported credible evidence of attempts by Russia to interfere with the UKs electoral processes.

The parliamentary group bringing the action includes the Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, the former leader of the Green party Caroline Lucas, the SNP MP Alyn Smith, Lord Strasburger of the Lib Dems and the former Tory peer Lady Wheatcroft.

The group claims the government is in breach of article 3 of the first protocol to the European convention on human rights, which requires regular, free, secret-ballot elections to ensure the free expression of the opinion of the people.

Lucas, the MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: As President Putin wages a war of terror on the Ukrainian people, hes been waging another war on the very principles of democracy.

The Russia report is clear that there is credible evidence of Russian interference in UK electoral process  and yet our government has consistently refused to investigate these serious conclusions.

The Russia report declared Russian interference in the UK the new normal and reported credible attempts to interfere with the UKs electoral processes from at least the time of the EU referendum in 2016.

The ISC called for an investigation and an updated legal and institutional framework to protect those processes from foreign interference.

When the government did not act on these recommendations, the cross-parliamentary group joined forces with the non-profit journalism organisation the Citizens to file an application for judicial review in August 2020. Permission for judicial review was refused by the high court and the groups application for permission to appeal was turned down by the court of appeal.

Lucas said: We now have no other option than to take our case to the European court of human rights, in order to try to force the government to undertake a full investigation into the evidence, or else we jeopardise the free and fair elections we hold dear and allow Putin to believe that, once again, he can get away with hostile state interference in our democratic processes.

Strasburger said: For some time it has been obvious that Putin has infiltrated the British establishment and our government. Predictably Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson delayed publication of the Russia report as long as he could and then ignored its excellent recommendations.

Likewise he declined to tackle the tsunami of dirty money the Russian oligarchs have been allowed to launder in London and only moved against them when the Ukraine crisis meant he had no choice.

Even then he did as little as he could get away with and gave the oligarchs ample time to spirit their assets out of the country. Its high time to deal with this vipers nest and hopefully this legal action will lead to full exposure.

The long-delayed Russia report found the British government and intelligence agencies failed to conduct any proper assessment of Kremlin attempts to interfere with the 2016 Brexit referendum.

It said the government had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes at the time, and it made clear that no serious effort was made to do so.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/mar/29/european-court-urged-to-challenge-uk-failure-to-investigate-russia-interference
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:48:02 am by Red-Soldier
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:42:24 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
MPs take Russian election interference case to human rights court

Cross-party group says government failed to investigate reported attempts to meddle in UK elections

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/mar/29/european-court-urged-to-challenge-uk-failure-to-investigate-russia-interference
It is great to see - at long last - something happening with this.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 10:44:05 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:34:23 am
@lewis_goodall

NEW: Met confirms 20 fines to be issued: We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. As I reported yesterday, no names.

We dont know the details but the Met mention investigation into Whitehall/Downing St in their statement. Important thing here is the principle. The Met has now confirmed that offences regarding coronavirus regulations took place, somewhere, at the heart of government.

The PM lied to the House of Commons.

Therefore, he must resign.

That's the end of the conversation, and anyone who doesn't think that is urinating on the memories of those who died - in part because of this bankrupt government.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 11:06:36 am
Boris - Fines have been issued and we consider that the end of the matter
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 11:39:01 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
MPs take Russian election interference case to human rights court

Cross-party group says government failed to investigate reported attempts to meddle in UK elections

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/mar/29/european-court-urged-to-challenge-uk-failure-to-investigate-russia-interference



I obviously hope they win the case for obvious reasons - but want to say it'd be that much sweeter being the European Court of Human Rights delivering the ruling.

Two things on the hard-right Tory hate list: 'European' and 'Human Rights'
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 12:54:04 pm
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm
Some talking head Tory MP said Sunak is a normal person because he talks about Peloton and Emily in Paris. These dickheads have no filter to think about the shit that comes out of their mouths.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 01:32:32 pm
Even in the light of fixed penalty notices being issued, the Prime Minister is seemingly still refusing to acknowledge the rules/law was broken.

https://twitter.com/theousherwood/status/1508768700438134784?s=21&t=-YlALAVKt7ZhQ4vPG4wvjw

Theyre not going to name anyone who has received one, so theyre just going to keep on ignoring it.

Edit: It sounds like theyre not even going to ask anyone who does receive a notice to even tell their line manager/boss about it.  Presumably very much a dont tell me, then I wont be lying I when I say I dont know of anyone who has been fined approach. How very on brand.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:56:02 pm by Kekule
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm
So on the day senior members of Downing Street get their fines - the PM and the Parliamentary Tory party off to a party. They couldnt give one fuck.

That weird Putin loving c*nt Lebvedev mouthing off at Labour on Twitter aswell. If ever there was an ex-kgb who deserves a bit of their medicine its that bellend.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Yesterday at 09:25:55 pm
Labour and Tory rebels force disclosure of security advice on Lebedev peerage

Conservative whips allow MPs to abstain in vote on publication in U-turn after backbenchers threaten to support Labour motion

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has suffered a fresh humiliation after Tory rebels joined with Labour to force the publication of security advice relating to Evgeny Lebedevs peerage.

Labour launched a bid to reveal information about Johnsons appointment of his friend to the House of Lords, following the revelation that the intelligence services had concerns about the Russian-born businessman and son of a former KGB officer.

The opposition had been expected to fail in its attempt to force the disclosure through a humble address, but Tory rebels made clear they were not prepared to block the publication, forcing the government to allow its MPs to abstain.

The government argued against the release of the documents, with Michael Ellis, the paymaster general, saying it was an attempt to smear a British citizen of Russian extraction in order to score cheap political points against the prime minister.

However, it did not order Tory MPs to vote against the motion because of fears the government could lose the vote. The information relating to Lebedevs peerage will now have to be released by the Cabinet Office no later than 28 April.

Tory backbenchers had threatened to rebel, believing the situation was reminiscent of the Owen Paterson debacle, when they were ordered to back a change in the standards rules that was politically unpopular and doomed to failure.

Faced with a revolt, the Tory whips performed a dramatic U-turn and told MPs they would be allowed to abstain.

A rebel estimated there were 50 people prepared to abstain in the face of whips originally instructing them to vote against. They said that in the aftermath of the Paterson scandal, pressure would be kept on the government on standards issues.

Next time, Im not going to tell the whips I wont be voting with the government  they have to learn to stop making these stupid decisions and being forced into a U-turn. Were just lucky it was such a quick win this time, one Tory backbencher said.

In response to Labours motion, Lebedev tweeted: Openness and transparency are pillars of our democratic system, so I welcome the call for security advice about me provided to Holac to be released. I have nothing to hide. He also revealed that Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, had texted him congratulating him on his peerage at the time of his appointment to the House of Lords.

The Guardian revealed in October 2020 that Johnson met Lebedev in March that year, shortly before the House of Lords appointments commission (Holac), which scrutinises all nominations, wrote to the prime minister. The commission is understood to have expressed concerns about Lebedevs proposed peerage and asked Downing Street to reconsider.

Peers on the commission were said to have had confidential briefing from the UK security services, which suggested that the appointment was a potential security risk because of Lebedevs father, Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB agent who worked undercover at the Soviet embassy in London.

Downing Street is then alleged to have sought further assurances from the security agencies. They provided extra context, which was enough to lead to a different outcome, and the peers signed off the appointment.

Johnson has denied he intervened to secure a peerage, and Lebedev said in the aftermath of further reporting by the Sunday Times that he was not an agent of Russia.

Johnsons former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said he was in the room when Cabinet Office officials told Johnson the intelligence services and other parts of the deep state had serious reservations about the PMs plan.

He said the prime minister stopped talking to him about the issue and got a stooge to creep into the Cabinet Office labyrinth and cut a deal.

Rayner will ask the Cabinet Office to hand over all information about the appointment, but the wording of the address allows some parts to be redacted if there are national security considerations.

This is an important matter of national security, Rayner said before the debate. The British public have a right to know if and how an individual of apparent concern to our intelligence services was granted a seat in the heart of our parliament by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, against security advice.

Lebedev has previously said he is not a security risk to this country, which I love, and recently issued a statement through one of the newspapers he owns, the Evening Standard, in which he dismissed the farcical speculation as Russophobia.

He said some of the incredible questions posed to him by journalists were absurd as he denied being an agent of Russia. He also condemned the invasion of Ukraine and called on Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/mar/29/no-10-release-security-advice-evgeny-lebedev-peerage-boris-johnson-labour

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 09:20:24 am
Tribal, culture war/right wing tabloid consuming voter personified

https://bit.ly/3JQxXh3

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 12:38:48 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:20:24 am
Tribal, culture war/right wing tabloid consuming voter personified

https://bit.ly/3JQxXh3
Well thats the problem with the electorate at the moment. The country is awash with people like that.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 01:15:45 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:38:48 pm
Well thats the problem with the electorate at the moment. The country is awash with people like that.

Disturbing to think that Corbyn having been there is still having an impact on potential voters (Obviously he would never be - but he'd be banging on to this mates about Labour MPs voting Corbyn in, Labour MPs being 'Pro-IRA', Labour MPs being 'Anti nuclear protection', Labour MPs not wanting to 'stand up to threats' and the other ton of stuff - some of which he mentioned there. Personally I'm onboard or at least sympathetic to some of the ideas that a Corbyn-led Labour would present, but not the majority of the country which is what you need to get those tossers out of power)
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 01:41:46 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:45 pm
Disturbing to think that Corbyn having been there is still having an impact on potential voters (Obviously he would never be - but he'd be banging on to this mates about Labour MPs voting Corbyn in, Labour MPs being 'Pro-IRA', Labour MPs being 'Anti nuclear protection', Labour MPs not wanting to 'stand up to threats' and the other ton of stuff - some of which he mentioned there. Personally I'm onboard or at least sympathetic to some of the ideas that a Corbyn-led Labour would present, but not the majority of the country which is what you need to get those tossers out of power)

Think that's more a reflection on that voter than it is on Corbyn. He'd be saying the same thing no matter who was leader of the Labour Party.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 01:47:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:15:45 pm
Disturbing to think that Corbyn having been there is still having an impact on potential voters (Obviously he would never be - but he'd be banging on to this mates about Labour MPs voting Corbyn in, Labour MPs being 'Pro-IRA', Labour MPs being 'Anti nuclear protection', Labour MPs not wanting to 'stand up to threats' and the other ton of stuff - some of which he mentioned there. Personally I'm onboard or at least sympathetic to some of the ideas that a Corbyn-led Labour would present, but not the majority of the country which is what you need to get those tossers out of power)


Nuance is lost on these people - and they just swallow the bileous anti-left propaganda from the Heil/Express/rag/Torygraph/etc

When people like that numpty ringing JOB say 'Corbyn supported the IRA', they are saying 'Corbyn supported the IRA murdering British people'. Which he didn't. He opposed the IRA murdering British people. But he did support their cause of a united Ireland without British rule (as, I would wager, do many on this site) and didn't approve of Sinn Fein being gagged from speaking to the British public and the entire Northern Ireland issue being presented in a partisan, pro-British/Orange Order way.

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Today at 02:07:44 pm
Wasn't sure whether to start a new thread, but I guess since the spivish business culture is core Tory philosophy, it may as well go in here.

https://news.sky.com/story/national-grid-slammed-for-4-2bn-sale-of-the-national-silver-to-foreign-investor-12576739

The National Grid has sold its gas pipeline network to a consortium led by arch-shysters Australia's Macquarie Asset Management for £2.2bn

Macquarie Asset Management are best known as the former owners of Thames Water, who leeched £2bn out of the company for bonuses and dividends, ignored water regulations, failed to sufficiently invest in the infrastructure, used loopholes to dodge paying corporation tax, and ultimately left it saddled with around £2bn of debt.

They are parasites.


On the wider topic, the most cost effective way to de facto nationalise the supply of gas & electricity would be to nationalise the national grid. Because of its monopolistic position, they have a pretty much guaranteed multi-billion annual profit. Nationalise it, set up state-owned gas & electricity suppliers who sell at cost-price (or even subsidised) to subvert the market and drive the private supply companies into the ground.

