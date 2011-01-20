Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 109131 times)

Offline Jshooters

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3240 on: March 24, 2022, 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 24, 2022, 02:55:23 pm
Hahaha boss that the fat whopper.

#globalbritain
Believer

Online PaulF

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3241 on: March 24, 2022, 03:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 12:10:24 pm

It's the global oil & gas markets that piss me off.

In theory, a free market would have companies willing to supply oil/gas at prices that undercut others in order to gain market share (then others trying to emulate to do the same).

Obviously there's the issue of supply and demand - and at present we have a global surplus of demand over supply, but even in those situations the price shouldn't increase by +100% in such short a timeframe.

That the prices are controlled essentially by a cabal of evil Arab dictators and parasitic traders/speculators is an additional kick in the bollocks



Yes, OPEC is essentially the most successful cartel ever.
I did hear a while back that the make up of Russian oil is different to most of the world (besides the already sanctioned Venezuela). And that part of the problem is that even if OPEC and the USA raised production, we in the UK (And I think Europe) can't use a lot of it because it's the wrong sort of oil.  Obviously long term we have to sell OPEC countries our football clubs and shift our need to their sort of oil.
I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.

My fact I feel I must share, if haven't already, is that nobody can officially monitor Opec countries production. It's all done on an element of trust, an element of understanding that countries will breach their quotas to a degree. Apparently there are actually people paid to sit and try and what ships leave to guestimate how many barrels are day are being exported.  (this may all be lies, but I did read it somewhere ages ago)
Offline Elmo!

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3242 on: March 24, 2022, 03:43:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 24, 2022, 03:41:42 pm
I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.

Think you've got this the wrong way round. China will be buying it at a discount as they know they are pretty much the only buyers.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3243 on: March 24, 2022, 04:08:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 24, 2022, 12:25:54 pm
Surely these can't win any election ever again. FFS.

British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3244 on: March 24, 2022, 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 24, 2022, 04:08:37 pm
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.


The Tories would still likely get a majority from 36% of the vote in a GE (but if one were held tomorrow, they'd probably get more than 36% and secure a comfortable-ish majority.

Our electoral system is terrible.

I've always been against PR because I've always wanted to see a radical Labour government with a strong redistributionist agenda, and PR would make any Labour Party wanting to lead a coalition government water their policies down.

PR would lead to either a very slightly leftish or slightly rightish government. Basically just steering a similar broadly corporate-capitalist course. No shocks like this government, but no radical reforms, either
Offline Libertine

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3245 on: March 24, 2022, 05:18:08 pm »
Johnson suggests Ukraine should get a bye into the World Cup.

That will go down well in Scotland and Wales....
Offline Elmo!

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3246 on: March 24, 2022, 05:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on March 24, 2022, 05:18:08 pm
Johnson suggests Ukraine should get a bye into the World Cup.

That will go down well in Scotland and Wales....

I'd take it in return for a bye for the next World Cup. Comes with the added bonus of being able to boycott Qatar without missing our first World Cup in 24 years....
Offline Wilmo

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3247 on: March 24, 2022, 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 24, 2022, 04:08:37 pm
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.

I just feel tired looking at this. Christ.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3248 on: March 24, 2022, 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on March 24, 2022, 05:47:40 pm
I just feel tired looking at this. Christ.
That is part of the plan. Just got to keep plugging away at them...

Offline Red Raw

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3249 on: March 24, 2022, 06:23:44 pm »
From the Spring Statement.
Sunak: "...men, women and children are huddling in basements across Ukraine."
Johnson:

Online PaulF

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3250 on: March 24, 2022, 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 24, 2022, 03:43:53 pm
Think you've got this the wrong way round. China will be buying it at a discount as they know they are pretty much the only buyers.
True. Though in the dim memory, I think they signed a long term price agreement with Russia. This just means China gets more of it.  By no means am I definitely right, but I think that's the case.
Not that it matters a lot in the grand scheme of things.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3251 on: March 24, 2022, 06:56:51 pm »
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him
Offline Nick110581

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3252 on: March 24, 2022, 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 24, 2022, 06:56:51 pm
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

He is useless.
Offline TSC

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3253 on: March 24, 2022, 07:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on March 24, 2022, 02:43:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-eu-leaders-ignore-nato-b2043056.html


Biden and the EU meeting now and no sign of Brexit Boris.  What a surprise and shame eh.  More nonsensical rhetoric incoming this weekend from Johnson and his ilk no doubt. 

International outcast clown.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3254 on: March 24, 2022, 07:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 24, 2022, 07:19:58 pm
He is useless.


Truss for PM!

She's a proper PM-in-waiting

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3255 on: March 24, 2022, 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on March 24, 2022, 02:43:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-eu-leaders-ignore-nato-b2043056.html

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was awkwardly stood alone as EU leaders apparently ignored him ahead of the Nato family photo.

A clip of the meeting shows EU leaders greeting one another cheerfully at the start of the Nato summit while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stood looking on with his hands in his pockets.....


Perhaps they weren't familiar with Bozo's fondness for pidgin-Latin
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3256 on: March 24, 2022, 07:37:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 24, 2022, 06:56:51 pm
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

Never forget he only got the job in the first place because Javid refused to sack his advisors and have Number 10 lackeys forced on him. Clearly those conditions were no problem for Sunak.

His reputation has been artificially inflated by the pandemic where he got the rare opportunity to be a Chancellor with a license to throw money at everything. It's no surprise to see him being exposed now that the magic money tree is no more.
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3257 on: March 24, 2022, 08:33:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 24, 2022, 06:56:51 pm
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

Dishing out Furlough, Grants and Business relief was the easy bit and we all love free money

Disposable income will tank from April - NI rise, Price Cap increase, Inflation going and interest rates going up. We're all being lumbered with the costs.

The Tories plan appears to be hell for 18 months before the launch their campaign for the next 5 years but I just don't see that swift recovery to pre pandemic disposable income.


Online PaulF

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3258 on: March 24, 2022, 09:20:47 pm »
I'm no economist, but the fuel duty cut is a piss take. I think I've admitted before that I have Tory instincts. But I think the electorate would have stomached no cuts for the 'working,' if he'd been generous to those on universal credit. It's a shit storm, covid and Ukraine are global events. I don't believe there's a lot to shelter us from the worst of it indefinitely.
Most normal people are going to have to cut back, less holidays,meals out trips to the cinema. Or  less takeaways or even switch out some branded goods and cancel Netflix. Bit some, far too many will die or become perilously close due to hunger or cold. And that's something we can prevent.
Offline TSC

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3259 on: March 24, 2022, 10:36:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 24, 2022, 09:20:47 pm
I'm no economist, but the fuel duty cut is a piss take. I think I've admitted before that I have Tory instincts. But I think the electorate would have stomached no cuts for the 'working,' if he'd been generous to those on universal credit. It's a shit storm, covid and Ukraine are global events. I don't believe there's a lot to shelter us from the worst of it indefinitely.
Most normal people are going to have to cut back, less holidays,meals out trips to the cinema. Or  less takeaways or even switch out some branded goods and cancel Netflix. Bit some, far too many will die or become perilously close due to hunger or cold. And that's something we can prevent.


Utility costs for domestic users due to increase >50% in April alongside the NI increase.  Bit of a case of you aint seen nothing yet.

Edit: saving grace on the utility front for domestic users is were coming into Spring/Summer.
Online PaulF

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3260 on: March 24, 2022, 10:56:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 24, 2022, 10:36:46 pm
Utility costs for domestic users due to increase >50% in April alongside the NI increase.  Bit of a case of you aint seen nothing yet.

Edit: saving grace on the utility front for domestic users is were coming into Spring/Summer.
What I'm saying though, is that a middle income family can survive this ( in not saying afford). Life undoubtedly will be worse. The 5p tax cut might amount to one or two family meals out for some. But for those already living on value baked beans, they're facing losing their house or their lives. I think there are plenty of Tory voters that have some socialist beliefs.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3261 on: March 25, 2022, 01:42:32 am »
2 short videos tell you all you need to know about how world leaders feel about Johnson.  :wanker
https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1507001983374266377

https://twitter.com/ukiswitheu/status/1507001664779264003



Offline TSC

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3262 on: March 25, 2022, 07:18:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 24, 2022, 10:56:43 pm
What I'm saying though, is that a middle income family can survive this ( in not saying afford). Life undoubtedly will be worse. The 5p tax cut might amount to one or two family meals out for some. But for those already living on value baked beans, they're facing losing their house or their lives. I think there are plenty of Tory voters that have some socialist beliefs.


Yep such is the extent of price rises ongoing and incoming the public at large will be impacted.
Offline TSC

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3263 on: March 25, 2022, 07:21:17 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 25, 2022, 01:42:32 am
2 short videos tell you all you need to know about how world leaders feel about Johnson.  :wanker
https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1507001983374266377

https://twitter.com/ukiswitheu/status/1507001664779264003





An unwanted embarrassment including from a UK perspective. 
Offline Kekule

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3264 on: March 25, 2022, 10:19:47 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 25, 2022, 01:42:32 am

https://twitter.com/ukiswitheu/status/1507001664779264003

Should come with a trigger warning that. I've spent the last 5 minutes cringing at the memory of a stag do and subsequent wedding where that happened to me.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3265 on: March 25, 2022, 10:41:20 am »
Quote from: Kekule on March 25, 2022, 10:19:47 am
Should come with a trigger warning that. I've spent the last 5 minutes cringing at the memory of a stag do and subsequent wedding where that happened to me.

Haha. Reminds me of anytime I have to go somewhere with work and I really cant be arsed to network with anybody. Get a coffee, look at my phone, pretend Im busy and then as a last resort stand around like an absolute lemon.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3266 on: March 25, 2022, 11:38:25 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 24, 2022, 04:08:37 pm
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.

I don't think the reality of how grim things are going to get has hit home yet.

Think these numbers will change when everyone starts getting their £300 a month electricity bills in the coming months.
Offline HarryLabrador

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3267 on: March 25, 2022, 11:49:57 am »
In the 2019 General Election only 67.3 percent of eligible voters voted. Labour has got to seriously concentrate on the young and ethnic minorities who are most likely to not vote for the Tories/not vote at all. Obama went full throttle for Biden; Labour has got to do something similar, bring in celebrities as well.
Offline Machae

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3268 on: March 25, 2022, 12:32:40 pm »
Rishi Sunak's wife 'has £490m stake in company still operating in Moscow'

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/rishi-sunaks-wife-has-490m-26552207
Online lobsterboy

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3269 on: March 25, 2022, 12:57:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 24, 2022, 10:56:43 pm
What I'm saying though, is that a middle income family can survive this ( in not saying afford). Life undoubtedly will be worse. The 5p tax cut might amount to one or two family meals out for some. But for those already living on value baked beans, they're facing losing their house or their lives. I think there are plenty of Tory voters that have some socialist beliefs.


im not buying that. If they did have some socialist beliefs then they wouldnt vote for these proven heartless bastards.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3270 on: March 25, 2022, 01:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 25, 2022, 12:32:40 pm
Rishi Sunak's wife 'has £490m stake in company still operating in Moscow'

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/rishi-sunaks-wife-has-490m-26552207

This Rishi Sunak?

Quote
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

I welcome commitments already made by a number of firms to divest from Russian assets  and I want to make it crystal clear that the government supports further signals of intent.

I am urging firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they may aid the Putin regime  and I am also clear that there is no case for new investment in Russia.

We must collectively go further in our mission to inflict maximum economic pain - and to stop further bloodshed.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3271 on: March 25, 2022, 04:11:59 pm »
New rail contract award to Go-Ahead branded a sick joke

Contract to run Britains biggest commuter rail network comes a week after £23.5m fine
Quote
The transport group Go-Ahead has been awarded a new contract to run Britains biggest commuter rail network  a week after being fined £23.5m for wrongly withholding £50m of taxpayers money on another franchise.

The rail union RMT said it was a sick joke that the groups Govia joint venture was given a three-year deal to continue running the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern franchise, which served about a million passengers daily pre-Covid.

Govia, a joint venture led by Go-Ahead with the French firm Keolis, was stripped of the Southeastern franchise by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, last September for breaches of good faith.

The firms £23.5m fine from the Department for Transport for failings on Southeastern was less than the £30m it had set aside. Go-Aheads share price has risen 20% in the last week on the smaller fine and rumours of a fresh award.

The groups chief financial officer, Elodie Brian, who was the chief financial officer at Southeastern during the period where most breaches occurred, from 2014-19, quit last September as the scandal emerged. The Go-Ahead chief executive, David Brown, also stepped down.

Investigations since found more irregularities at Southeastern, dating back to 2006. Go-Ahead eventually repaid £51.3m, including interest, of the money it had wrongly withheld in overpayments from the DfT. The case has been referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

Although senior directors worked at both franchises, an investigation led by the chairs of Go-Ahead and Keolis found no evidence that any similar accounting issues existed at Govia Thameslink Railway as Southeastern.

The general secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch, said: Shapps has done this having been reassured that Go-Ahead are safe with public money on the strength of a report conducted by the same people who ripped off the public in the first place.

This was a totally unnecessary decision, driven by an ideological fixation with greed and profit because the operator of last resort, which picked up the wreckage of Govias Southeastern franchise, was ready and waiting to take over and run it in the public sector.

Manuel Cortes, the TSSA general secretary, said the move beggars belief, adding: Shapps is throwing good money after bad.

The new contract starts on 1 April 2022 and will run for at least three years, with a possible three-year extension. Go-Ahead is one of the last British private firms running a UK rail network, with the state-run Operator of Last Resort now in charge at Northern and LNER as well as Southeastern.

The deal is a management contract, which, unlike franchises, has no cost risk to the operator. Govia Thameslink Railway, or GTR, will earn a fixed fee of £8.8m a year and up to £22.9m on top if it meets performance targets. The £31.7m maximum is equivalent to a margin of about 1.85%, Go-Ahead said.

The rail minister, Wendy Morton, said: With their plans for improving the punctuality, reliability and accessibility of their services through close collaboration with Network Rail, we are proud to partner with GTR to create a truly passenger-focused service.

Christian Schreyer, the chief executive of Go-Ahead, said: A top priority is to build passenger numbers back after the Covid-19 pandemic. Go-Ahead will bring commercial acumen and international experience to bear in encouraging people back to the railways.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/mar/25/new-rail-contract-award-go-ahead-branded-sick-joke-thameslink-southern-great-northern-
Offline John C

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3272 on: March 25, 2022, 08:50:30 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on March 25, 2022, 11:49:57 am
In the 2019 General Election only 67.3 percent of eligible voters voted. Labour has got to seriously concentrate on the young and ethnic minorities who are most likely to not vote for the Tories/not vote at all. Obama went full throttle for Biden; Labour has got to do something similar, bring in celebrities as well.
Completely agree. The campaign must have multiple strands of attack, however far away it is Johnsons actions in just the last 6 months, combined with his life-long lieing must be billboarded and rammed at everyone so its unavoidable.
That's before the Labour campaign even hit them over policies.
And yep, let's have some big names come out and tell the country not to be mugged by these corrupt c*nts anymore.
Online PaulF

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3273 on: March 25, 2022, 10:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on March 25, 2022, 11:38:25 am
I don't think the reality of how grim things are going to get has hit home yet.

Think these numbers will change when everyone starts getting their £300 a month electricity bills in the coming months.
Not just leccy. Fuel for transport and power is a major input cost for a lot of businesses. I'd not be surprised to see double digit inflation this year.
Offline Legs

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3274 on: March 25, 2022, 11:00:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 24, 2022, 12:25:54 pm
Surely these can't win any election ever again. FFS.

You'd hope not then you listen to dipshits in the UK and it scares me shitless
Offline Sangria

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3275 on: March 25, 2022, 11:59:00 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on March 25, 2022, 11:49:57 am
In the 2019 General Election only 67.3 percent of eligible voters voted. Labour has got to seriously concentrate on the young and ethnic minorities who are most likely to not vote for the Tories/not vote at all. Obama went full throttle for Biden; Labour has got to do something similar, bring in celebrities as well.

They're not going to vote in numbers. They never do.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
So their MP who got jailed for lying sued the times to stop them releasing a story on him. Supported by his wife and numerous big name MPs. What an absolute crock of shit this party is.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 09:08:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:06:08 am
So their MP who got jailed for lying sued the times to stop them releasing a story on him. Supported by his wife and numerous big name MPs. What an absolute crock of shit this party is.

Who is it?
Offline Sangria

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 09:32:09 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:08:37 am
Who is it?

Charlie El Thick. The Rover of Dover.
