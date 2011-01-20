I'm no economist, but the fuel duty cut is a piss take. I think I've admitted before that I have Tory instincts. But I think the electorate would have stomached no cuts for the 'working,' if he'd been generous to those on universal credit. It's a shit storm, covid and Ukraine are global events. I don't believe there's a lot to shelter us from the worst of it indefinitely.
Most normal people are going to have to cut back, less holidays,meals out trips to the cinema. Or less takeaways or even switch out some branded goods and cancel Netflix. Bit some, far too many will die or become perilously close due to hunger or cold. And that's something we can prevent.