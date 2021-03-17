Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 107851 times)

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Hahaha boss that the fat whopper.

#globalbritain
Believer

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
It's the global oil & gas markets that piss me off.

In theory, a free market would have companies willing to supply oil/gas at prices that undercut others in order to gain market share (then others trying to emulate to do the same).

Obviously there's the issue of supply and demand - and at present we have a global surplus of demand over supply, but even in those situations the price shouldn't increase by +100% in such short a timeframe.

That the prices are controlled essentially by a cabal of evil Arab dictators and parasitic traders/speculators is an additional kick in the bollocks



Yes, OPEC is essentially the most successful cartel ever.
I did hear a while back that the make up of Russian oil is different to most of the world (besides the already sanctioned Venezuela). And that part of the problem is that even if OPEC and the USA raised production, we in the UK (And I think Europe) can't use a lot of it because it's the wrong sort of oil.  Obviously long term we have to sell OPEC countries our football clubs and shift our need to their sort of oil.
I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.

My fact I feel I must share, if haven't already, is that nobody can officially monitor Opec countries production. It's all done on an element of trust, an element of understanding that countries will breach their quotas to a degree. Apparently there are actually people paid to sit and try and what ships leave to guestimate how many barrels are day are being exported.  (this may all be lies, but I did read it somewhere ages ago)
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.

Think you've got this the wrong way round. China will be buying it at a discount as they know they are pretty much the only buyers.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Surely these can't win any election ever again. FFS.

British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.


The Tories would still likely get a majority from 36% of the vote in a GE (but if one were held tomorrow, they'd probably get more than 36% and secure a comfortable-ish majority.

Our electoral system is terrible.

I've always been against PR because I've always wanted to see a radical Labour government with a strong redistributionist agenda, and PR would make any Labour Party wanting to lead a coalition government water their policies down.

PR would lead to either a very slightly leftish or slightly rightish government. Basically just steering a similar broadly corporate-capitalist course. No shocks like this government, but no radical reforms, either
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Johnson suggests Ukraine should get a bye into the World Cup.

That will go down well in Scotland and Wales....
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Johnson suggests Ukraine should get a bye into the World Cup.

That will go down well in Scotland and Wales....

I'd take it in return for a bye for the next World Cup. Comes with the added bonus of being able to boycott Qatar without missing our first World Cup in 24 years....
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.

I just feel tired looking at this. Christ.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
I just feel tired looking at this. Christ.
That is part of the plan. Just got to keep plugging away at them...

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
From the Spring Statement.
Sunak: "...men, women and children are huddling in basements across Ukraine."
Johnson:

Logged

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Think you've got this the wrong way round. China will be buying it at a discount as they know they are pretty much the only buyers.
True. Though in the dim memory, I think they signed a long term price agreement with Russia. This just means China gets more of it.  By no means am I definitely right, but I think that's the case.
Not that it matters a lot in the grand scheme of things.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

He is useless.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-eu-leaders-ignore-nato-b2043056.html


Biden and the EU meeting now and no sign of Brexit Boris.  What a surprise and shame eh.  More nonsensical rhetoric incoming this weekend from Johnson and his ilk no doubt. 

International outcast clown.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
He is useless.


Truss for PM!

She's a proper PM-in-waiting

Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-eu-leaders-ignore-nato-b2043056.html

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was awkwardly stood alone as EU leaders apparently ignored him ahead of the Nato family photo.

A clip of the meeting shows EU leaders greeting one another cheerfully at the start of the Nato summit while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stood looking on with his hands in his pockets.....


Perhaps they weren't familiar with Bozo's fondness for pidgin-Latin
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

Never forget he only got the job in the first place because Javid refused to sack his advisors and have Number 10 lackeys forced on him. Clearly those conditions were no problem for Sunak.

His reputation has been artificially inflated by the pandemic where he got the rare opportunity to be a Chancellor with a license to throw money at everything. It's no surprise to see him being exposed now that the magic money tree is no more.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

Dishing out Furlough, Grants and Business relief was the easy bit and we all love free money

Disposable income will tank from April - NI rise, Price Cap increase, Inflation going and interest rates going up. We're all being lumbered with the costs.

The Tories plan appears to be hell for 18 months before the launch their campaign for the next 5 years but I just don't see that swift recovery to pre pandemic disposable income.


Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
I'm no economist, but the fuel duty cut is a piss take. I think I've admitted before that I have Tory instincts. But I think the electorate would have stomached no cuts for the 'working,' if he'd been generous to those on universal credit. It's a shit storm, covid and Ukraine are global events. I don't believe there's a lot to shelter us from the worst of it indefinitely.
Most normal people are going to have to cut back, less holidays,meals out trips to the cinema. Or  less takeaways or even switch out some branded goods and cancel Netflix. Bit some, far too many will die or become perilously close due to hunger or cold. And that's something we can prevent.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
I'm no economist, but the fuel duty cut is a piss take. I think I've admitted before that I have Tory instincts. But I think the electorate would have stomached no cuts for the 'working,' if he'd been generous to those on universal credit. It's a shit storm, covid and Ukraine are global events. I don't believe there's a lot to shelter us from the worst of it indefinitely.
Most normal people are going to have to cut back, less holidays,meals out trips to the cinema. Or  less takeaways or even switch out some branded goods and cancel Netflix. Bit some, far too many will die or become perilously close due to hunger or cold. And that's something we can prevent.


Utility costs for domestic users due to increase >50% in April alongside the NI increase.  Bit of a case of you aint seen nothing yet.

Edit: saving grace on the utility front for domestic users is were coming into Spring/Summer.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
Utility costs for domestic users due to increase >50% in April alongside the NI increase.  Bit of a case of you aint seen nothing yet.

Edit: saving grace on the utility front for domestic users is were coming into Spring/Summer.
What I'm saying though, is that a middle income family can survive this ( in not saying afford). Life undoubtedly will be worse. The 5p tax cut might amount to one or two family meals out for some. But for those already living on value baked beans, they're facing losing their house or their lives. I think there are plenty of Tory voters that have some socialist beliefs.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
2 short videos tell you all you need to know about how world leaders feel about Johnson.  :wanker
https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1507001983374266377

https://twitter.com/ukiswitheu/status/1507001664779264003



