

It's the global oil & gas markets that piss me off.



In theory, a free market would have companies willing to supply oil/gas at prices that undercut others in order to gain market share (then others trying to emulate to do the same).



Obviously there's the issue of supply and demand - and at present we have a global surplus of demand over supply, but even in those situations the price shouldn't increase by +100% in such short a timeframe.



That the prices are controlled essentially by a cabal of evil Arab dictators and parasitic traders/speculators is an additional kick in the bollocks







Yes, OPEC is essentially the most successful cartel ever.I did hear a while back that the make up of Russian oil is different to most of the world (besides the already sanctioned Venezuela). And that part of the problem is that even if OPEC and the USA raised production, we in the UK (And I think Europe) can't use a lot of it because it's the wrong sort of oil. Obviously long term we have to sell OPEC countries our football clubs and shift our need to their sort of oil.I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.My fact I feel I must share, if haven't already, is that nobody can officially monitor Opec countries production. It's all done on an element of trust, an element of understanding that countries will breach their quotas to a degree. Apparently there are actually people paid to sit and try and what ships leave to guestimate how many barrels are day are being exported. (this may all be lies, but I did read it somewhere ages ago)