Poll

Does the Rainbow....

.. sparkle
.. dance
.. giddy-up
.. groan
.. flubble
.. pounce
.. flick
.. have more cheese, Gromit?
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 107501 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:55:23 pm
Hahaha boss that the fat whopper.

#globalbritain
Logged
Believer

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 03:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:10:24 pm

It's the global oil & gas markets that piss me off.

In theory, a free market would have companies willing to supply oil/gas at prices that undercut others in order to gain market share (then others trying to emulate to do the same).

Obviously there's the issue of supply and demand - and at present we have a global surplus of demand over supply, but even in those situations the price shouldn't increase by +100% in such short a timeframe.

That the prices are controlled essentially by a cabal of evil Arab dictators and parasitic traders/speculators is an additional kick in the bollocks



Yes, OPEC is essentially the most successful cartel ever.
I did hear a while back that the make up of Russian oil is different to most of the world (besides the already sanctioned Venezuela). And that part of the problem is that even if OPEC and the USA raised production, we in the UK (And I think Europe) can't use a lot of it because it's the wrong sort of oil.  Obviously long term we have to sell OPEC countries our football clubs and shift our need to their sort of oil.
I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.

My fact I feel I must share, if haven't already, is that nobody can officially monitor Opec countries production. It's all done on an element of trust, an element of understanding that countries will breach their quotas to a degree. Apparently there are actually people paid to sit and try and what ships leave to guestimate how many barrels are day are being exported.  (this may all be lies, but I did read it somewhere ages ago)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 03:43:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:41:42 pm
I assume the sanctions on Russian oil don't do much harm as they simply sell to China at a higher price.

Think you've got this the wrong way round. China will be buying it at a discount as they know they are pretty much the only buyers.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,696
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 04:08:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:25:54 pm
Surely these can't win any election ever again. FFS.

British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:08:37 pm
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.


The Tories would still likely get a majority from 36% of the vote in a GE (but if one were held tomorrow, they'd probably get more than 36% and secure a comfortable-ish majority.

Our electoral system is terrible.

I've always been against PR because I've always wanted to see a radical Labour government with a strong redistributionist agenda, and PR would make any Labour Party wanting to lead a coalition government water their policies down.

PR would lead to either a very slightly leftish or slightly rightish government. Basically just steering a similar broadly corporate-capitalist course. No shocks like this government, but no radical reforms, either
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm »
Johnson suggests Ukraine should get a bye into the World Cup.

That will go down well in Scotland and Wales....
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,163
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:18:08 pm
Johnson suggests Ukraine should get a bye into the World Cup.

That will go down well in Scotland and Wales....

I'd take it in return for a bye for the next World Cup. Comes with the added bonus of being able to boycott Qatar without missing our first World Cup in 24 years....
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:08:37 pm
British Electoral Politics
@electpoliticsuk
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 36% (-3)
CON: 36% (+2)
LDM: 12% (=)
GRN: 6% (=)
REF: 3% (+1)

Via @Kantar_UKI
 17-21 March,
Changes w/ 17-21 February.

https://twitter.com/electpoliticsuk/status/1506970851836579852

They're going nowhere. The British public have the memory of a goldfish.

I just feel tired looking at this. Christ.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 05:47:40 pm
I just feel tired looking at this. Christ.
That is part of the plan. Just got to keep plugging away at them...

Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 06:23:44 pm »
From the Spring Statement.
Sunak: "...men, women and children are huddling in basements across Ukraine."
Johnson:

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,438
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:43:53 pm
Think you've got this the wrong way round. China will be buying it at a discount as they know they are pretty much the only buyers.
True. Though in the dim memory, I think they signed a long term price agreement with Russia. This just means China gets more of it.  By no means am I definitely right, but I think that's the case.
Not that it matters a lot in the grand scheme of things.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,309
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 06:56:51 pm »
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,796
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:51 pm
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

He is useless.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 07:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:43:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-eu-leaders-ignore-nato-b2043056.html


Biden and the EU meeting now and no sign of Brexit Boris.  What a surprise and shame eh.  More nonsensical rhetoric incoming this weekend from Johnson and his ilk no doubt. 

International outcast clown.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 07:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:19:58 pm
He is useless.


Truss for PM!

She's a proper PM-in-waiting

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,491
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:43:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-eu-leaders-ignore-nato-b2043056.html

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was awkwardly stood alone as EU leaders apparently ignored him ahead of the Nato family photo.

A clip of the meeting shows EU leaders greeting one another cheerfully at the start of the Nato summit while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stood looking on with his hands in his pockets.....


Perhaps they weren't familiar with Bozo's fondness for pidgin-Latin
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,696
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:51 pm
Its interesting seeing Sunak talk.  The discussion of him and his wife being wealthy is (for me) an utter irrelevance. Is he doing the job well?  Is he doing what he could do?  Those are the questions we should judge him against, and this is where hes done so poorly.

But the interviews hes done post budget have been an unutterable car crash.  Hes sounded evasive, shifty and uncaring.  Hes been exceptionally poor at thinking on his feet and dealing with some really straightforward issues.

Tories dont seem  at all happy with him either.

Quite the disaster for him

Never forget he only got the job in the first place because Javid refused to sack his advisors and have Number 10 lackeys forced on him. Clearly those conditions were no problem for Sunak.

His reputation has been artificially inflated by the pandemic where he got the rare opportunity to be a Chancellor with a license to throw money at everything. It's no surprise to see him being exposed now that the magic money tree is no more.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 