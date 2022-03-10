Poll

Author Topic: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)  (Read 106693 times)

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:27:32 pm

My money would be 7 more years.

The people of this country are utter fuckwits.

And the rest, I honestly don't think we'll get rid of them again now. Maybe reduce the majority here and there but we're stuck with them
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 02:40:42 pm »
Cabinet undecided over onshore wind ahead of UK energy plan

One minister says windfarms are not cost-effective and some prefer a push for fracking
Quote
Ministers have not yet made a final decision about whether to include a renewed push for onshore wind in next weeks energy independence plan, with some in cabinet sceptical about the move, government sources say.

The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has made clear publicly that he would like to see planning rules relaxed, in order to facilitate the building of more onshore windfarms. Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, who oversees the planning system, has also spoken out in favour.

However, one cabinet minister said that there shouldnt be a rush towards onshore wind because its not cost-effective and is extremely expensive.

Some are understood to prefer a push for fracking, despite safety and environmental concerns.

The energy independence plan was announced by the prime minister after Russias invasion of Ukraine. Set to be published next week, it is expected to propose a rapid expansion of nuclear power and accelerated targets for renewables  but it is unclear whether a relaxation of planning rules around onshore wind will be included.

A Downing Street source said: All options have to be on the table, given global price increases and the need to be self-sufficient  but nothing is decided yet.

David Camerons government tightened planning rules for onshore wind developments in 2014, requiring more local consultation. Sparked by grassroots Tory opposition from communities which saw the turbines as an eyesore, the move has effectively acted as a moratorium.

Eight members of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons cabinet  including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Steve Barclay, Brandon Lewis, Nadine Dorries, Nadhim Zahawi and Mark Spencer  were signatories to a 2012 letter opposing onshore wind, though a No 10 source said, I wouldnt read too much into that.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/mar/23/cabinet-undecided-over-onshore-wind-ahead-of-uk-energy-plan
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,895
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm »
👆 Code for: where do our personal financial interests lie 👆
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,116
  • Kloppite
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 02:53:20 pm »
Might as well use the PM & most of the cabinet instead, as they're full of wind.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,549
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 03:32:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm
👆 Code for: where do our personal financial interests lie 👆

Its just good old NIMBYism I suspect more then financial interests
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 03:46:16 pm »
Fiscal risks and incompetence usually kill governments - council tax and the ERM debacle and then the credit crunch. I just have this feeling the NI rise will be the Tories undoing when disposable income will drop. Once income drops people won't spend and when people won't spend it leads to recession. This feels like 2 years of utter hardship with inflation yet to peak, debt to repay and an ongoing war affecting the price of oil.

I don't think the Tories care and I'm fairly sure come election time they will wheel out Furlough, Vaccines and Brexit but no one really gives a shit about that when you can't pay your bills or your livelihood has gone.

Rough times for all.
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 03:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:40:42 pm
Cabinet undecided over onshore wind ahead of UK energy plan

One minister says windfarms are not cost-effective and some prefer a push for fracking
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/mar/23/cabinet-undecided-over-onshore-wind-ahead-of-uk-energy-plan
We are ruled by no-nothing gobshites. Too lazy or stupid to find out, or too crooked to go against the lobbyists and their own vested interests.

The data is clear - onshore wind is literally the cheapest means of generating electricity.


https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/beis-electricity-generation-costs-2020
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,795
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 03:54:02 pm »
They constant cheering when these c*nts deliver a speech is nauseating.

They have never given a shit about any of us.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,308
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 04:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 02:16:26 pm
Cutting income tax in 2024, just before the next election.

Of course incommensurable tax thresholds have been frozen. So this would be a massive rise in tax as a result.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm »
Universal Credit Lives Matter.  :no :no :no  c*nts
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3210 on: Yesterday at 06:05:08 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:09:22 pm
What a bunch of pricks This government.    Just abolish VAT on gas and electric for 6 month
Yep Brexit allows them to abolish VAT on energy bills completely let alone for 6 months, the Tories were the people who introduced VAT on energy bills in the first place, of course, due to EU regulations Labour were only allowed to reduce it to 5% as once something is subject to VAT it cannot be removed.  That no longer applies, so much for all the taking back control bollocks
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3211 on: Yesterday at 06:06:39 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:47:04 pm
The key part was when he said he was helping 'working people' to Tory braying - the sub-text is that those who cannot work or are past working age are undeserving of help.
and yet those past working age are amongst the Tories biggest supporters, never got that one I'm afraid!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3212 on: Yesterday at 06:08:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:57:58 pm
Would it have been so hard to tax all these companies making huge profits out of all this and stop the NI increase?

I mean come on. It wasn't that difficult.
Ah but the directorships that the Tory MPs all have with said companies will take a hit if they were to do something progressive like that.  As usual the Tory looks after his own, "I'm alright Jack"
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3213 on: Yesterday at 06:15:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 02:36:53 pm
And the rest, I honestly don't think we'll get rid of them again now. Maybe reduce the majority here and there but we're stuck with them
I felt the same in 1992 after 13 years of the fuckers, we had another five years of course under Major but as soon as the economy collapsed with the ERM fiasco under Grandpa Munster, from that moment on the Tories were toast.  Voters let governments get away with lots but when it starts hitting them in their pockets they soon look for an alternative.

I hope that will be in 2024, the polls have narrowed recently, probably due to the war in Ukraine but there has been a consistent Labour lead for months now.  Once people's energy bills sky rocket, and they are taking less money home, then they will really turn against the government.

If Labour do manage to cobble together a coalition in 2024, then top priority for an incoming government should be electoral reform as we cannot allow the Tories to rule alone ever again, even if it means the same for Labour 
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3214 on: Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 03:46:16 pm
Fiscal risks and incompetence usually kill governments - council tax and the ERM debacle and then the credit crunch. I just have this feeling the NI rise will be the Tories undoing when disposable income will drop. Once income drops people won't spend and when people won't spend it leads to recession. This feels like 2 years of utter hardship with inflation yet to peak, debt to repay and an ongoing war affecting the price of oil.

I don't think the Tories care and I'm fairly sure come election time they will wheel out Furlough, Vaccines and Brexit but no one really gives a shit about that when you can't pay your bills or your livelihood has gone.

Rough times for all.
this
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,820
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3215 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 pm »
People will still vote for these c*nts next time :no

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:08:01 pm
Ah but the directorships that the Tory MPs all have with said companies will take a hit if they were to do something progressive like that.  As usual the Tory looks after his own, "I'm alright Jack FUCK YOU"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:44:59 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3216 on: Yesterday at 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:43:21 pm
People will still vote for these c*nts next time :no

some fuckers certainly will but I don't think we'll see as many as did last time but the gerrymandering of the parliamentary boundaries which will assist the Tories will probably see them stay in power, although I don't think they will get a majority next time round
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,511
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 07:49:52 pm »
Just done some calculations and it appears this Spring Statement has actually cost me more money, so much for it being meant to help! What an absolute c*nt this bloke Sunak is
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3218 on: Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:57:58 pm
Would it have been so hard to tax all these companies making huge profits out of all this and stop the NI increase?

I mean come on. It wasn't that difficult.
Windfall tax?
Johnson said the company's would just raise their prices even more if we hit them with a Windfall tax. for this to be true then you would assume all the company's hit with a windfall tax in the past must have put up their prices, can't find anything saying they did raise prices.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,436
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3219 on: Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm
Windfall tax?
Johnson said the company's would just raise their prices even more if we hit them with a Windfall tax. for this to be true then you would assume all the company's hit with a windfall tax in the past must have put up their prices, can't find anything saying they did raise prices.

If they all did that in unison they'd be in breach of competition law.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3220 on: Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm
If they all did that in unison they'd be in breach of competition law.
Yeah, I understand what you mean. a Cartel but this is the answer Johnson gave when asked why no Windfall tax.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 12:27:25 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:17:29 pm

The thing is, those measures encapsulate Toryism perfectly.

I don't expect anything else from them. They're horrible c*nts, scum who are only intent on looking after their wealthy chums and party donors.


What I hate are the fucking cretins who aren't wealthy but still vote for these, whether that's because they're forelock-tugging morons, flagshagging imbeciles, whatever.

Millions of turkeys voting for a slab of sage & onion up their arse then be cremated in an oven.

Can't argue with that, Nobby, lad
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,436
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 07:46:04 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
Yeah, I understand what you mean. a Cartel but this is the answer Johnson gave when asked why no Windfall tax.

I tend not to believe Johnson when his lips move :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,436
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 08:29:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:17:29 pm

The thing is, those measures encapsulate Toryism perfectly.

I don't expect anything else from them. They're horrible c*nts, scum who are only intent on looking after their wealthy chums and party donors.


What I hate are the fucking cretins who aren't wealthy but still vote for these, whether that's because they're forelock-tugging morons, flagshagging imbeciles, whatever.

Millions of turkeys voting for a slab of sage & onion up their arse then be cremated in an oven.

This is why I'm quite surprised by the reactions in here to the actions of the Conservative Party

What have they ever done to show that they actually care about the country or the people in it? Their hatred for people that are weak or vunerable or old or sick have been proven time and time and time again.

They despise weakness and they despise people that care for people outside their immediate circle. If they had their way, they'd be executing people for minor crimes, letting people die in slums and forcing people to do dangerous and low paid work down the pits or wherever.

The only thing they care about is making money for themselves and their close friends and family and maybe their communities. To them people should be forced to sink or swim and they have never given a shit about people that sink.

I'm not sure I'd describe most of them as evil. Uncaring sociopaths is probably closer to the truth - but they certainly have a few that are evil/borderline evil.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 08:44:53 am »
Still can't brush his fucking hair ahead of such an important meeting.

Fucking shambolic.

Just something about the wider party and electorate - saw this absolutely wild tweet last night from such a fore-tugger.

https://twitter.com/bergeracchamp/status/1506577718590287874?s=21

That's what they want. Everyone pointing blame at each other and not the decision makers. It's fucking depressing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:19 am by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,425
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 09:40:58 am »
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1506902879239651333?s=20&t=oPKrnrbua_gjfOBXDQ4xvw

"JayneSecker
: It's been reported that you have family links to Russia and that your wife has a stake in Infosys, which operates in Moscow.

RishiSunak
: "I'm here to talk to you about what I am responsible for, my wife is not."


To quote the great Barry Davies (but in, admittedly, completely different circumstances and emotions.) "Look at his face, just look at his face!"

(Edit: For reference this is what Sunak himself said 10 or so days ago.  https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1502942902187659272?s=20&t=oPKrnrbua_gjfOBXDQ4xvw)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:37 am by Kekule »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 09:58:52 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm
Windfall tax?
Johnson said the company's would just raise their prices even more if we hit them with a Windfall tax. for this to be true then you would assume all the company's hit with a windfall tax in the past must have put up their prices, can't find anything saying they did raise prices.


It's nonsense, because the proposed windfall tax was aimed at oil & gas companies who have their prices dictated by global market prices.

Adherence to global market prices are what have caused the obscene level of prices and the commensurate surge in their profits (their costs of extracting the oil/gas barely alter, so their profit margins skyrocket)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,436
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
This is the thing with global markets. If we wind fall tax them, will they shift profits to somewhere that won't ?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,156
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:37:29 am
This is the thing with global markets. If we wind fall tax them, will they shift profits to somewhere that won't ?

Depends on the industry. For oil and gas you can target it so it is hard to avoid for domestic production, though of course a lot of the huge profit made by Shell and BP is made outside the UK which is harder to target.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 10:54:06 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:58:52 am

It's nonsense, because the proposed windfall tax was aimed at oil & gas companies who have their prices dictated by global market prices.

Adherence to global market prices are what have caused the obscene level of prices and the commensurate surge in their profits (their costs of extracting the oil/gas barely alter, so their profit margins skyrocket)
I would assume the massive profits are down to profit margins being too high, they are charging customers too much.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3230 on: Today at 11:03:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:54:06 am
I would assume the massive profits are down to profit margins being too high, they are charging customers too much.


It's not the end providers (so domestic  gas supply companies or petrol station forecourts) charging customers too much (the margins from refining and wholesaling petrol/diesel have remained fairly static, whilst many domestic gas supply companies have seen their margins obliterated); more that the price they sell extracted oil & gas on the global market have increased, so the massive margin rise is for the companies extracting oil and gas.

Shell and BP, for instance, aren't making the money at their petrol stations, but are raking in $billions in additional revenue from the oil & gas drilling operations.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,156
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3231 on: Today at 11:07:58 am »
Yeah the end providers are going bust because they buy wholesale at all time high prices and are only allowed to sell it at the price cap.

It's the operators that are making bank.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3232 on: Today at 11:27:52 am »
There was a fascinating interview with a guy from the commission that was set up in 2020 to look at a wealth tax.


He explained that their recommendations were that the first £2m in net asset value were discounted, with a 1% tax on any net wealth above that. It would only impact less than 1% of the population (around 600k very wealthy people)


Their calculations showed that this would provide a net yield (after factoring in tax dodging, admin, etc) of around £80bn over 5 years.


He stressed that a wealth tax would and should only be used for a relatively short period of time and that if the government sought to implement a more progressive tax system, there are better ways to target the very wealthy - like reforming Capital Gains Tax and the trust system.


 


I get genuinely angry that private equity parasites pay a trifling amount of tax on their huge incomes. And the very wealthy use trusts to avoid their fair share of Inheritance Tax.


It's these loopholes that are easily closed, which should be the source of additional Treasury income, not heaping extra taxes on struggling workers.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,436
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tory Party Thread (Sponsored by major security concerns Ltd.)
« Reply #3233 on: Today at 12:04:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:54:06 am
I would assume the massive profits are down to profit margins being too high, they are charging customers too much.
Normally, competition would erode those margins. But we can't switch away from oil and gas in the short or medium term.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
