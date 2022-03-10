And the rest, I honestly don't think we'll get rid of them again now. Maybe reduce the majority here and there but we're stuck with them
I felt the same in 1992 after 13 years of the fuckers, we had another five years of course under Major but as soon as the economy collapsed with the ERM fiasco under Grandpa Munster, from that moment on the Tories were toast. Voters let governments get away with lots but when it starts hitting them in their pockets they soon look for an alternative.
I hope that will be in 2024, the polls have narrowed recently, probably due to the war in Ukraine but there has been a consistent Labour lead for months now. Once people's energy bills sky rocket, and they are taking less money home, then they will really turn against the government.
If Labour do manage to cobble together a coalition in 2024, then top priority for an incoming government should be electoral reform as we cannot allow the Tories to rule alone ever again, even if it means the same for Labour