Ive been keeping away from politics, because its dreadful for your mind at the moment, but Johnson comparing the Ukraine situation to Brexit was sickening. The obvious insensitivities aside - this whole situation has highlighted just how much a mistake Brexit was. Ukraine are begging to join the EU, and its a farce that we arent still a part of it.
Theyre a Brexit government, and since being elected theyve sought to bring Brexit in to everything, because they feel comfortable talking about it. Im yet to see any benefit that has come from Brexit. Ive seen plenty of negatives and they just keep coming. They should feel shame talking about it.