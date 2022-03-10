Ive been keeping away from politics, because its dreadful for your mind at the moment, but Johnson comparing the Ukraine situation to Brexit was sickening. The obvious insensitivities aside - this whole situation has highlighted just how much a mistake Brexit was. Ukraine are begging to join the EU, and its a farce that we arent still a part of it.



Theyre a Brexit government, and since being elected theyve sought to bring Brexit in to everything, because they feel comfortable talking about it. Im yet to see any benefit that has come from Brexit. Ive seen plenty of negatives and they just keep coming. They should feel shame talking about it.



Am still sickened by the tactics and rhetoric used to keep Brexit alive after the vote to leave. any politician who used the words "The Will of the People" should be shamed out of Parliament.All the people who clapped and cheered these words need to reflect. they fell for the same propaganda used by the Nazis to keep Hitler in power. words used by the Nazis to do as they pleased, this is what happed in the UK. it kept the Tory's in power, it allowed the Torys to decide exactly what Brexit meant.