Their party is infested with some particularly nasty bastards at the moment. Saw some MP called Andrew Bridgen, who looks like he could easily be Mark Francois dad, being a prick on GMB this morning. A GP who had worked hard through the pandemic expressing her concern about ending isolation lost connection on her video link, and he just goes thank goodness. No wonder they couldnt find 50 half-decent MPs to submit a VONC. Theyre all the same.
Believe it or not Bridgen is one of the few who actually admitted to submitting a letter of No Confidence in Johnson.
He was but hes also one of the hard Brexit (ERG) mob.
He is basically Francois without the storied military career.
Errrr
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]