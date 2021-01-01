Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 88477 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 07:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
Their party is infested with some particularly nasty bastards at the moment. Saw some MP called Andrew Bridgen, who looks like he could easily be Mark Francois dad, being a prick on GMB this morning. A GP who had worked hard through the pandemic expressing her concern about ending isolation lost connection on her video link, and he just goes thank goodness.

No wonder they couldnt find 50 half-decent MPs to submit a VONC. Theyre all the same.

Believe it or not Bridgen is one of the few who actually admitted to submitting a letter of No Confidence in Johnson.
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:33:46 pm
Believe it or not Bridgen is one of the few who actually admitted to submitting a letter of No Confidence in Johnson.

He was but hes also one of the hard Brexit (ERG) mob.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
He was but hes also one of the hard Brexit (ERG) mob.
He is basically Francois without the storied military career.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm
He is basically Francois without the storied military career.
Errrr
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm
He was but hes also one of the hard Brexit (ERG) mob.

They love their 'groups' don't they? ERG,  Covid Recovery - can't be arsed looking for any others.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 02:20:05 pm »
Boris caught lying in parliament again, this time about Roman Abramovich. Said there will be no further sanctions against him beause he's already been sanctioned by this government.

Which is untrue, nothing's ever happened to him.
Online Ray K

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 02:53:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
Errrr
Bit of respect please for the Gareth Keenan of the Tory party.
