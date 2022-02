The ever brilliant Nick Cohen in excoriating form:



https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/12/lies-lies-and-more-lies-a-government-built-on-lies-is-incapable-of-anything-else



So Johnson is a liar? The problem is that having a liar in charge gives the rest of them free rein to lie, even a good Catholic like Rees-Mogg who at least has the confessional 'get out of jail free' card.Wonder if Rees-Mogg thinks Johnson is going to Hell? I'll have to dig out my old catechism and see if lying and adultery are mortal sins - although I think Johnson's latest marriage was blessed in an RC service so maybe he will burn in the eternal flames.With any luck.