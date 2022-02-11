Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 80125 times)

Offline Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:38:41 pm
Spot on. Substitute any other minority and there'd be an outcry.

I could give an example or two based on news reports but that would cause an outcry.

Go ahead.
Logged

Offline John C

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 11:44:01 pm »
No surprise its snide in here.
Locked for the night.

If another Mod wants to open it, feel free.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:19:53 am »
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked.

He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment.

The UK is essentially a Trump world now.
Logged


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:19:53 am
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.

Yep was thinking exactly the same thing.

The more Labour act like an actual responsible party, the more it shows the Tories up to be the piss-taking shitshow they are.
Logged


Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 11:33:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:47:07 am
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked.

He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment.

The UK is essentially a Trump world now.

It's strange how perceptions can differ so radically, but I draw the opposite conclusion. What this whole episode has shown is how different British political culture is from American. Johnson hasn't behaved nearly as badly as Trump consistently did, yet he is under far more public criticism than Trump ever was. Johnson would love to go full Trump and start saying stuff like "I'm the best Prime Minister this country has ever had and the press are losers and it's fake news that I was partying and I'm gonna party as much as I want." But if he did that he'd be out of power by the end of the day. That's because the UK is not "essentially a Trump world now."
Logged


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Sorry Debs - not aimed at you or, by the sounds of it, Tepid's family.  Generalisations always completely mislabel lots of people.

It is largely accepted now that the over 60s were the driving force behind Brexit and make up a disproportionate amount of the people that still back Johnson's Tories.  It's even more pronounced when looking at over 60s males.

So, have all these over 60's got twitter accounts then? As there seem to be a huge amount of support on twitter for the Tories and in the majority of cases I would say most of them are not over 60's. They seem to be youngish to middle age, so I think this is all a bit flawed. Yes, I would agree that a lot of the older generation voted for Brexit on the pretext of gaining our "freedom" or whatever they called it. But it's foolhardy to think Johnson's support is just down to the over 60's. The right is made up of all manner of people not just older ones. But like Commie Bobbie pointed out, if people don't like the Tories use your bloody vote when you get the chance. 
Logged


Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:46:54 am
So, have all these over 60's got twitter accounts then? As there seem to be a huge amount of support on twitter for the Tories and in the majority of cases I would say most of them are not over 60's. They seem to be youngish to middle age, so I think this is all a bit flawed. Yes, I would agree that a lot of the older generation voted for Brexit on the pretext of gaining our "freedom" or whatever they called it. But it's foolhardy to think Johnson's support is just down to the over 60's. The right is made up of all manner of people not just older ones. But like Commie Bobbie pointed out, if people don't like the Tories use your bloody vote when you get the chance.

Never take what you see on Twitter as a representation of the country at large. It has a relatively tiny user base, which is self selecting and more likely to be politically engaged. It's also full of bots.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 11:52:50 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:50:29 am
Never take what you see on Twitter as a representation of the country at large. It has a relatively tiny user base, which is self selecting and more likely to be politically engaged. It's also full of bots.

I am aware of that too Elmo! but thinking that only the over 60's is backing the Tories is bloody stupid and needs to be questioned as does all generalisations. It something the politicians do all the time and it's part of the reason this country is the way it is now.
Logged


Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 11:54:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:52:50 am
I am aware of that too Elmo! but thinking that only the over 60's is backing the Tories is bloody stupid and needs to be questioned as does all generalisations. It something the politicians do all the time and it's part of the reason this country is the way it is now.

I don't think anyone has claimed that though.

I don't want anyone on here to feel attacked, but the claims about the over-65s made in here are backed up by evidence, and I think everyone has been at pains to state how it is just a generalisation and does not apply to all.
Logged

Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 12:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:54:24 am
I don't think anyone has claimed that though.

I don't want anyone on here to feel attacked, but the claims about the over-65s made in here are backed up by evidence, and I think everyone has been at pains to state how it is just a generalisation and does not apply to all.

Any generalisation attempt is a cheap way to make a point though. It's why politics is such a mess now and why it's hard to even care anymore. It's why I have to duck out of this thread on a regular basis. Social media plays a huge point in it as well giving access to people who can put seeds of thought whether true or not into a pot that is already boiling over. I just don't think it serves a purpose other than to make things even worse. But I don't see how you can redefine the line in this battle either, which is the scariest part.
Logged


Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm »
Here's the poll that Tepid's original post referred to:



Logged

Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:00:53 pm
Any generalisation attempt is a cheap way to make a point though. It's why politics is such a mess now and why it's hard to even care anymore. It's why I have to duck out of this thread on a regular basis. Social media plays a huge point in it as well giving access to people who can put seeds of thought whether true or not into a pot that is already boiling over. I just don't think it serves a purpose other than to make things even worse. But I don't see how you can redefine the line in this battle either, which is the scariest part.

The claims could be made in a more tactful way, but it's an important point to consider. There's no point in just ignoring the demographics.

It's useful information to know where you need to improve and the voters you need to target. Discussion on why they vote the way they do how to attract people over-65 is worthy and important, and it shouldn't be shouted down constantly when someone points what are just facts.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 12:35:31 pm »
Worth noting that as a block, the over 65s have always (well always in my life anyway) been more likely to vote conservative.

So this is nothing new.
Logged




Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 12:55:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:35:31 pm
Worth noting that as a block, the over 65s have always (well always in my life anyway) been more likely to vote conservative.

So this is nothing new.
Yeah and imo many older people who refuse to vote Tory still agree with right wing views on crime. immigration. war.
The idea of placing everyone in a left and right wing box with a list of views for each box they should support is ludicrous.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:16 pm by oldfordie »
Logged


Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm »
Why do people keep saying over 65s, it was the over 55s that were polled (as shown above)...........
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:25:41 pm
Why do people keep saying over 65s, it was the over 55s that were polled (as shown above)...........
Thats because I am incompetent.


Logged




Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:41:18 pm
Thats because I am incompetent.

 ;D
Logged

Online Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 04:05:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:55:34 pm
Yeah and imo many older people who refuse to vote Tory still agree with right wing views on crime. immigration. war.
The idea of placing everyone in a left and right wing box with a list of views for each box they should support is ludicrous.

I'm 60.  Always voted labour and definitely don't have right wing views regarding crime, immigration or war. 

I think there is much more to it than just age.  I think where people live may also play a part.
Logged





