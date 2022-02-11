Sorry Debs - not aimed at you or, by the sounds of it, Tepid's family. Generalisations always completely mislabel lots of people.



It is largely accepted now that the over 60s were the driving force behind Brexit and make up a disproportionate amount of the people that still back Johnson's Tories. It's even more pronounced when looking at over 60s males.



So, have all these over 60's got twitter accounts then? As there seem to be a huge amount of support on twitter for the Tories and in the majority of cases I would say most of them are not over 60's. They seem to be youngish to middle age, so I think this is all a bit flawed. Yes, I would agree that a lot of the older generation voted for Brexit on the pretext of gaining our "freedom" or whatever they called it. But it's foolhardy to think Johnson's support is just down to the over 60's. The right is made up of all manner of people not just older ones. But like Commie Bobbie pointed out, if people don't like the Tories use your bloody vote when you get the chance.