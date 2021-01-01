Spot on. Substitute any other minority and there'd be an outcry.I could give an example or two based on news reports but that would cause an outcry.
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked. He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment. The UK is essentially a Trump world now.
