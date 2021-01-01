Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 79731 times)

Offline Snail

  • Legacy Fan
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:38:41 pm
Spot on. Substitute any other minority and there'd be an outcry.

I could give an example or two based on news reports but that would cause an outcry.

Go ahead.
Offline John C

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 11:44:01 pm »
No surprise its snide in here.
Locked for the night.

If another Mod wants to open it, feel free.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:19:53 am »
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.
Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 10:47:07 am »
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked.

He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment.

The UK is essentially a Trump world now.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 09:19:53 am
Labour acting quickly on Coyle (or appearing to act quickly) is not only the right thing to do, it stands in stark contrast to the Tories right now.

Yep was thinking exactly the same thing.

The more Labour act like an actual responsible party, the more it shows the Tories up to be the piss-taking shitshow they are.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 11:33:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:47:07 am
Johnson won't care about any photos being leaked.

He just moves from one crisis to the next. He will answer this questionnaire claiming he was working. It is his 'testing my eyesight' moment.

The UK is essentially a Trump world now.

It's strange how perceptions can differ so radically, but I draw the opposite conclusion. What this whole episode has shown is how different British political culture is from American. Johnson hasn't behaved nearly as badly as Trump consistently did, yet he is under far more public criticism than Trump ever was. Johnson would love to go full Trump and start saying stuff like "I'm the best Prime Minister this country has ever had and the press are losers and it's fake news that I was partying and I'm gonna party as much as I want." But if he did that he'd be out of power by the end of the day. That's because the UK is not "essentially a Trump world now."
