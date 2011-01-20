Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 78999 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 04:14:30 pm »
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:14:30 pm
trust in politics went years ago, that's why Boris is PM

Very good point, hes a symptoms as much as a cause
Online redbyrdz

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:17:23 pm
Pretty clear now there's zero chance of Johnson going before the next election I think.

That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:14:30 pm
trust in politics went years ago, that's why Boris is PM


I'm not sure it's 'trust' per se, but certainly a loss of faith that any one political party could effect a change for the better in the country.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 06:44:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:19:28 pm
That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.


I still can't make my mind up on this. I don't think any other Tory figure could have secured the majority that Johnson got last GE. The number of people who voted Tory for the first time and said that Johnson and Brexit were the two main (by far) reasons was huge. The same people excuse his cuntism over and over - multiple focus groups amongst those voting Tory in 2019 for the first/a rare time have had those people condemning his behaviour in one breath then saying they'd likely vote for him (or certainly not for Labour)  in the next. He's truly teflon.

Would these same people warm to someone like Sunak, Gove or Truss to anything like the same degree? Getting rid of him could see an initial polling bounce, then a sharp collapse.


But on the other hand, all the scandals and corruption have seen his poll ratings fall. His personal popularity figures have tanked. Polls indicate that people are increasingly turning away from him and ceasing to trust him. It's possible that, especially with more reasonable/centrist/non-ideological Tory voters, they will vote against him as he's a twat, but may give a new leader another chance.



Offline Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:44:21 pm

I still can't make my mind up on this. I don't think any other Tory figure could have secured the majority that Johnson got last GE. The number of people who voted Tory for the first time and said that Johnson and Brexit were the two main (by far) reasons was huge. The same people excuse his cuntism over and over - multiple focus groups amongst those voting Tory in 2019 for the first/a rare time have had those people condemning his behaviour in one breath then saying they'd likely vote for him (or certainly not for Labour)  in the next. He's truly teflon.

Would these same people warm to someone like Sunak, Gove or Truss to anything like the same degree? Getting rid of him could see an initial polling bounce, then a sharp collapse.


But on the other hand, all the scandals and corruption have seen his poll ratings fall. His personal popularity figures have tanked. Polls indicate that people are increasingly turning away from him and ceasing to trust him. It's possible that, especially with more reasonable/centrist/non-ideological Tory voters, they will vote against him as he's a twat, but may give a new leader another chance.

The best scenario for Labour is for Johnson's aura to remain amongst a large section of Tory voters, but for the Tories to force him out after a bloody civil war. And for the Johnson loyalists to hold this against the Tory party as a whole, not just his successor.
Online TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 07:20:34 pm »
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.
Online Robinred

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 07:24:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:34 pm
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.

Im assuming that is for the Tories yes?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 07:33:10 pm »
Thick fuckers probably think if Labour gets back in we'll be back in the EU in five minutes. If only.
Online TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 07:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:24:35 pm
Im assuming that is for the Tories yes?
Yes, it is the Tory thread after all!
Offline Snail

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 07:58:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:34 pm
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.

The selfish generation.

(Not all, but a lot.)
Online TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:58:47 pm
The selfish generation.

(Not all, but a lot.)
I just cant understand it. It makes no sense to me. No one in my family would ever vote Tory young or old. Who are these people?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:02:38 pm
I just cant understand it. It makes no sense to me. No one in my family would ever vote Tory young or old. Who are these people?

The majority of the over 55s in the UK  ;)

People generally turn into a selfish c*nt at 55+. 
Offline thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 08:29:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:02:38 pm
I just cant understand it. It makes no sense to me. No one in my family would ever vote Tory young or old. Who are these people?
The generation that grew up watching Till Death Us Do Part, Love Thy Neighbour and Mind Your Language, clinging on to the glorious stories of the British Empire, riding the crest of winning two world wars... all the while seeing minorities working themselves up from being figures of ridicule to being successful and integral parts of UK society, losing their God given right to say whatever they want with no consequences, lapping up the Tories blaming the EU for all the ills of the country.

Brexit gave them a justification of their Little Englander views and Johnson has long played on that Top Gear schtick of saying the unspeakable with a glint in his eye.

Too broad a generalisation?
Offline Snail

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 08:55:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:29:11 pm
The generation that grew up watching Till Death Us Do Part, Love Thy Neighbour and Mind Your Language, clinging on to the glorious stories of the British Empire, riding the crest of winning two world wars... all the while seeing minorities working themselves up from being figures of ridicule to being successful and integral parts of UK society, losing their God given right to say whatever they want with no consequences, lapping up the Tories blaming the EU for all the ills of the country.

Brexit gave them a justification of their Little Englander views and Johnson has long played on that Top Gear schtick of saying the unspeakable with a glint in his eye.

Too broad a generalisation?

All the while building up their property portfolios to ensure that the generations who follow them will never own their own homes.
Online TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 08:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 08:55:17 pm
All the while building up their property portfolios to ensure that the generations who follow them will never own their own homes.
You could move to northern France and buy a nice  property for under 100k.

Oh, forgot, you cant do that now either the fuckers voted to take away your right to do that too.
Online reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 09:03:30 pm »
Once again as an over 60s person, I resent having these insults thrown my way.

Sure you don't mean all of us but nevertheless the insults and complaints keep coming about my generation 🙄

We've worked fucking hard, for a lot of years to have the little that we get so fuck off with your generalisations 😡
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 09:05:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Once again as an over 60s person, I resent having these insults thrown my way.

Sure you don't mean all of us but nevertheless the insults and complaints keep coming about my generation 🙄

We've worked fucking hard, for a lot of years to have the little that we get so fuck off with your generalisations 😡

Yeah it's balls. I've got friends and family that would knock fuck out of you if you told them they were a Tory
Online TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 09:07:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Once again as an over 60s person, I resent having these insults thrown my way.

Sure you don't mean all of us but nevertheless the insults and complaints keep coming about my generation 🙄

We've worked fucking hard, for a lot of years to have the little that we get so fuck off with your generalisations 😡
Im stuck between the two groups.

But the under 35s anger is real and they get shafted every which way there is. 
But none of them are aiming this at individuals. Everyone knows its not all over 65s

Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 09:09:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:34 pm
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.

This one has Tory support at lowest level since 1990s

https://www.politics.co.uk/reference/latest-opinion-polls/
Offline thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 09:10:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Once again as an over 60s person, I resent having these insults thrown my way.

Sure you don't mean all of us but nevertheless the insults and complaints keep coming about my generation 🙄

We've worked fucking hard, for a lot of years to have the little that we get so fuck off with your generalisations 😡
Sorry Debs - not aimed at you or, by the sounds of it, Tepid's family.  Generalisations always completely mislabel lots of people.

It is largely accepted now that the over 60s were the driving force behind Brexit and make up a disproportionate amount of the people that still back Johnson's Tories.  It's even more pronounced when looking at over 60s males.
Online reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:07:14 pm
Im stuck between the two groups.

But the under 35s anger is real and they get shafted every which way there is. 
But none of them are aiming this at individuals. Everyone knows its not all over 65s

I know they do mate I have 2 kids in that age bracket who also work fucking hard for what they've got and everything they're working hard for is to help and improve the options for their own kids.

They'll get fuck all from me cos I've got fuck all to give but they earn a shit tonne more money than I've earned in my life unlike how my life was at the same age.
Online TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 09:19:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:16:12 pm
I know they do mate I have 2 kids in that age bracket who also work fucking hard for what they've got and everything they're working hard for is to help and improve the options for their own kids.

They'll get fuck all from me cos I've got fuck all to give but they earn a shit tonne more money than I've earned in my life unlike how my life was at the same age.
Well it sounds like youve done a great job with them.
Im a teacher.  And literally not one colleague under 35 owns their own house.  Its terrible really, where do we go? How do we get out of this cycle?
Offline Snail

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 09:21:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:03:30 pm
Once again as an over 60s person, I resent having these insults thrown my way.

Sure you don't mean all of us but nevertheless the insults and complaints keep coming about my generation 🙄

We've worked fucking hard, for a lot of years to have the little that we get so fuck off with your generalisations 😡

Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:58:47 pm
The selfish generation.

(Not all, but a lot.)
Online reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:19:37 pm
Well it sounds like youve done a great job with them.
Im a teacher.  And literally not one colleague under 35 owns their own house.  Its terrible really, where do we go? How do we get out of this cycle?

Nowt to do with me mate they've both been lucky? to meet partners with good enough jobs to help provide a better lifestyle.

I've no idea what we do mate but blaming my generation isn't the way to go in my eyes, it just generates even more resentment.

We are not to blame!!
Online reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 09:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:21:43 pm


True but isn't every discrimination like that 🤷
Online reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 09:37:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:10:13 pm
Sorry Debs - not aimed at you or, by the sounds of it, Tepid's family.  Generalisations always completely mislabel lots of people.

It is largely accepted now that the over 60s were the driving force behind Brexit and make up a disproportionate amount of the people that still back Johnson's Tories.  It's even more pronounced when looking at over 60s males.

I'm sure that the data does point to the over 60s being responsible for brexit yet most of the brexiteers that I know are all younger than I am and a lot of them are in their 30s with kids of their own.

Generalisations are like any discrimination or inequality, people need to think before they hit the post button.

I'm a middle aged, white female who feels utterly fucked over by generalisations!!
Online west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 09:42:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:19:37 pm
Well it sounds like youve done a great job with them.
Im a teacher.  And literally not one colleague under 35 owns their own house.  Its terrible really, where do we go? How do we get out of this cycle?

Simple if you listen to Kirsty Allsop, you can all move up North one hell of a commute mind.

This is the problem with all this shit, its so fundamentally short sighted. Yes, peoples property prices go up and they feel rich but whose going to teach their kids, treat them in hospital, clean their streets when the people doing those jobs cant afford to live there anymore? Its basic common sense but people just dont seem able to grasp it.
Online reddebs

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:42:56 pm
Simple if you listen to Kirsty Allsop, you can all move up North one hell of a commute mind.

This is the problem with all this shit, its so fundamentally short sighted. Yes, peoples property prices go up and they feel rich but whose going to teach their kids, treat them in hospital, clean their streets when the people doing those jobs cant afford to live there anymore? Its basic common sense but people just dont seem able to grasp it.

This isn't a new thing though.  I couldn't afford to stay where I grew up when I first bought back in 1983.  Neither could most of my friends.

My kids couldn't afford to buy where they grew up either.

Weirdly 20yrs ago when my parents hit their 70s and really needed to downsize, they couldn't afford to sell up and stay in the area they'd lived all their lives and we were nowhere near London!
Offline Snail

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2829 on: Today at 09:50:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:31:31 pm
True but isn't every discrimination like that 🤷

Okay Debs.
