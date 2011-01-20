Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 04:14:30 pm »
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:14:30 pm
trust in politics went years ago, that's why Boris is PM

Very good point, hes a symptoms as much as a cause
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:17:23 pm
Pretty clear now there's zero chance of Johnson going before the next election I think.

That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:14:30 pm
trust in politics went years ago, that's why Boris is PM


I'm not sure it's 'trust' per se, but certainly a loss of faith that any one political party could effect a change for the better in the country.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 06:44:21 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:19:28 pm
That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.


I still can't make my mind up on this. I don't think any other Tory figure could have secured the majority that Johnson got last GE. The number of people who voted Tory for the first time and said that Johnson and Brexit were the two main (by far) reasons was huge. The same people excuse his cuntism over and over - multiple focus groups amongst those voting Tory in 2019 for the first/a rare time have had those people condemning his behaviour in one breath then saying they'd likely vote for him (or certainly not for Labour)  in the next. He's truly teflon.

Would these same people warm to someone like Sunak, Gove or Truss to anything like the same degree? Getting rid of him could see an initial polling bounce, then a sharp collapse.


But on the other hand, all the scandals and corruption have seen his poll ratings fall. His personal popularity figures have tanked. Polls indicate that people are increasingly turning away from him and ceasing to trust him. It's possible that, especially with more reasonable/centrist/non-ideological Tory voters, they will vote against him as he's a twat, but may give a new leader another chance.



Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:44:21 pm

I still can't make my mind up on this. I don't think any other Tory figure could have secured the majority that Johnson got last GE. The number of people who voted Tory for the first time and said that Johnson and Brexit were the two main (by far) reasons was huge. The same people excuse his cuntism over and over - multiple focus groups amongst those voting Tory in 2019 for the first/a rare time have had those people condemning his behaviour in one breath then saying they'd likely vote for him (or certainly not for Labour)  in the next. He's truly teflon.

Would these same people warm to someone like Sunak, Gove or Truss to anything like the same degree? Getting rid of him could see an initial polling bounce, then a sharp collapse.


But on the other hand, all the scandals and corruption have seen his poll ratings fall. His personal popularity figures have tanked. Polls indicate that people are increasingly turning away from him and ceasing to trust him. It's possible that, especially with more reasonable/centrist/non-ideological Tory voters, they will vote against him as he's a twat, but may give a new leader another chance.

The best scenario for Labour is for Johnson's aura to remain amongst a large section of Tory voters, but for the Tories to force him out after a bloody civil war. And for the Johnson loyalists to hold this against the Tory party as a whole, not just his successor.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 07:20:34 pm »
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 07:24:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:34 pm
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.

Im assuming that is for the Tories yes?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 07:33:10 pm »
Thick fuckers probably think if Labour gets back in we'll be back in the EU in five minutes. If only.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 07:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:24:35 pm
Im assuming that is for the Tories yes?
Yes, it is the Tory thread after all!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 07:58:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:20:34 pm
Latest you gov poll shows a 21 point lead in over 65s..


Blows my mind.

The selfish generation.

(Not all, but a lot.)
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:58:47 pm
The selfish generation.

(Not all, but a lot.)
I just cant understand it. It makes no sense to me. No one in my family would ever vote Tory young or old. Who are these people?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:02:38 pm
I just cant understand it. It makes no sense to me. No one in my family would ever vote Tory young or old. Who are these people?

The majority of the over 55s in the UK  ;)
