That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.



I still can't make my mind up on this. I don't think any other Tory figure could have secured the majority that Johnson got last GE. The number of people who voted Tory for the first time and said that Johnson and Brexit were the two main (by far) reasons was huge. The same people excuse his cuntism over and over - multiple focus groups amongst those voting Tory in 2019 for the first/a rare time have had those people condemning his behaviour in one breath then saying they'd likely vote for him (or certainly not for Labour) in the next. He's truly teflon.Would these same people warm to someone like Sunak, Gove or Truss to anything like the same degree? Getting rid of him could see an initial polling bounce, then a sharp collapse.But on the other hand, all the scandals and corruption have seen his poll ratings fall. His personal popularity figures have tanked. Polls indicate that people are increasingly turning away from him and ceasing to trust him. It's possible that, especially with more reasonable/centrist/non-ideological Tory voters, they will vote against him as he's a twat, but may give a new leader another chance.