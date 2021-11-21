Poll

Should MPs that lie in the commons deliberately be sacked and jailed?

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2800 on: Today at 04:14:30 pm
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter."

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2801 on: Today at 05:05:33 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:14:30 pm
trust in politics went years ago, that's why Boris is PM

Very good point, hes a symptoms as much as a cause
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2802 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:17:23 pm
Pretty clear now there's zero chance of Johnson going before the next election I think.

That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2803 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:14:30 pm
trust in politics went years ago, that's why Boris is PM


I'm not sure it's 'trust' per se, but certainly a loss of faith that any one political party could effect a change for the better in the country.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2804 on: Today at 06:44:21 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:19:28 pm
That's not an entirely bad thing, and maybe the best chance of a change of ruling party. Plus most of Johnson potential replacements will be even worse than him, and there would be less chance of getting rid of them early.


I still can't make my mind up on this. I don't think any other Tory figure could have secured the majority that Johnson got last GE. The number of people who voted Tory for the first time and said that Johnson and Brexit were the two main (by far) reasons was huge. The same people excuse his cuntism over and over - multiple focus groups amongst those voting Tory in 2019 for the first/a rare time have had those people condemning his behaviour in one breath then saying they'd likely vote for him (or certainly not for Labour)  in the next. He's truly teflon.

Would these same people warm to someone like Sunak, Gove or Truss to anything like the same degree? Getting rid of him could see an initial polling bounce, then a sharp collapse.


But on the other hand, all the scandals and corruption have seen his poll ratings fall. His personal popularity figures have tanked. Polls indicate that people are increasingly turning away from him and ceasing to trust him. It's possible that, especially with more reasonable/centrist/non-ideological Tory voters, they will vote against him as he's a twat, but may give a new leader another chance.



Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
