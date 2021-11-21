I welcome stinging criticism of Bozo from anyone, but let's remember that Major was responsible for the Criminal Justice Act (1994) that curtailed a right to protest and criminalised certain trespassing, which was aimed at criminalising anti-road protesters and hunt saboteurs. The act also gave police more stop & search powers (and we all know the consequences of that) and made gatherings listening to certain music illegal (to criminalise raves).
My view of Major has softened over the years, especially in WRT the EU/Brexit, but he was a typical Tory c*nt as PM.
He's an ex-Tory PM so it stands to reason his policies are going to be parked off to the right of any fair minded (in my opinion) person. That's why the comments sting though, a lifelong Tory thinking the Tories are too Tory.
The Criminal Justice Act was Michael Howard though, albeit under Major's leadership. Major was complicit but didn't Labour abstain on the final vote?? I remember my old man spitting feathers about it. I guess, like now with Labour and Brexit, it was all about "optics". Anyway, a terrible bill that predictably has been misused over the past nearly 30 years.