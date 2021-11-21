Some of the Torys are trying to move the blame onto Carrie in the hope it moves the debate away from Johnsons failures, she played a minor part am sure but Johnsons no child, he's PM, he has no excuses or scape goats. if he can't tell what's right and wrong then he should be nowhere near power.



Really? He certainly seems to be chucking a fair few of both around with impunity.Being in power is what this kind of shit is all about for people like him. He fancies himself a king - all of the authority without any of the responsibility. That's for other people to deal with.The problem is it's really difficult to hold the fire of accountability to his feet, because there's too few people available to hold the fucker down and keep him still for more than a couple of minutes at a time. Too many people are too willing to chuck water on the flames for him.