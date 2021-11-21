Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 76037 times)

Online thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 11:53:50 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:40:33 am
It is frightening that the person representing us in our attempt to prevent a war between Russia and Ukraine is Liz Truss.
I thought Macron had already achieved that.  Truss may well kick off a war!
Online thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm »
John Major putting the boot in.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60331189
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his officials "broke lockdown laws" over parties held in Downing Street, Conservative former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said.

He accused the government of feeling it "need not obey the rules", adding: "Outright lies breed contempt."

One snippet of the article must have passed me by at the time: "The Met said people emailed would not necessarily have to pay a fine, adding that this would "normally" happen where officers believed regulations had been breached without reasonable excuse."

Do we know what is deemed a reasonable excuse?  If holding a leaving party for someone or hosting a Christmas quiz are deemed reasonable excuses then pretty much every fine handed out is going to be open to appeal.
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 12:13:42 pm »
John Majors TV speech and replies to questions ripped Johnson & co to pieces. the lies, our standing in the world. right to protest. weak cabinet. Tory MPs to weak to replace him. covered many points. superb. :wellin :wellin :wellin
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 12:24:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:42 pm
John Majors TV speech and replies to questions ripped Johnson & co to pieces. the lies, our standing in the world. right to protest. weak cabinet. Tory MPs to weak to replace him. covered many points. superb. :wellin :wellin :wellin
But Johnson would just say, "Said the man who was shagging Edwina Currie".
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 12:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:40:33 am
It is frightening that the person representing us in our attempt to prevent a war between Russia and Ukraine is Liz Truss.

I don't know why you say that. Blessed are the Cheesemakers.
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 12:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:24:47 pm
But Johnson would just say, "Said the man who was shagging Edwina Currie".
That might work for some who want to dismiss  Majors points. doubt if it will have any effect on the majority of people. sounds more like desperation rather than a defence. Johnson and his Cabinet need to respond to Majors criticisms.
The usual Bull... replies as usual I imagine.
Hard to know when the tipping point is reached with this Tory government but Majors speech must have rocked many Tory MPs.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 12:43:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:35:03 pm
That might work for some who want to dismiss  Majors points. doubt if it will have any effect on the majority of people. sounds more like desperation rather than a defence. Johnson and his Cabinet need to respond to Majors criticisms.
The usual Bull... replies as usual I imagine.
Hard to know when the tipping point is reached with this Tory government but Majors speech must have rocked many Tory MPs.
And as we all know, that's all he needs io do,
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 12:55:12 pm »
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:43:51 pm
And as we all know, that's all he needs io do,
He needs to do more than that. he needs to win over the majority of people. especially the traditional Tory voter.
Major went a lot further than just hammering Johnson. his weak cabinet, weak Tory MPs. so it's not just about what voters think.
it's also how Tory MPs think and how this speech reflects on them personally. the consequences it will have in years to come.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:56:35 pm
He needs to do more than that. he needs to win over the majority of people. especially the traditional Tory voter.
Major went a lot further than just hammering Johnson. his weak cabinet, weak Tory MPs. so it's not just about what voters think.
it's also how Tory MPs think and how this speech reflects on them personally. the consequences it will have in years to come.
I don't think Major's opinions on all this are going to surprise anyone. They will just be ignored,

Regarding partygate and in particular parties in the flat, I can see only one course of action Johnson can take and I don't think he will hesitate to take it - Carrie is going under the bus. I am serious.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:08:13 pm
I don't think Major's opinions on all this are going to surprise anyone. They will just be ignored,

But they will confirm disillusioned Tories in their disillusionment. That's important. It helps stop any drift back towards Johnson.

The same happened in America when George W Bush started to criticise Trump. A certain section of the Republican vote which had left Trump felt morally bolstered by Bush's remarks. In both cases - Johnson's and Trump's - these criticisms by former PMs and Presidents become important staging posts. They signify that the Republican Party and the Tory Party have ceased to be what they once were and have become instead movements of the far right.
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 01:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:08:13 pm
I don't think Major's opinions on all this are going to surprise anyone. They will just be ignored,

Regarding partygate and in particular parties in the flat, I can see only one course of action Johnson can take and I don't think he will hesitate to take it - Carrie is going under the bus. I am serious.
Some of the Torys are trying to move the blame onto Carrie in the hope it moves the debate away from Johnsons failures, she played a minor part am sure but Johnsons no child, he's PM, he has no excuses or scape goats. if he can't tell what's right and wrong then he should be nowhere near power.
Offline Red Berry

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 01:41:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:30:52 pm
Some of the Torys are trying to move the blame onto Carrie in the hope it moves the debate away from Johnsons failures, she played a minor part am sure but Johnsons no child, he's PM, he has no excuses or scape goats. if he can't tell what's right and wrong then he should be nowhere near power.

Really?  He certainly seems to be chucking a fair few of both around with impunity. ;D

Being in power is what this kind of shit is all about for people like him. He fancies himself a king - all of the authority without any of the responsibility. That's for other people to deal with.

The problem is it's really difficult to hold the fire of accountability to his feet, because there's too few people available to hold the fucker down and keep him still for more than a couple of minutes at a time. Too many people are too willing to chuck water on the flames for him.
Online filopastry

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 01:53:13 pm »
US inflation up to 7.5%, inflation and the cost of living crisis is going to continue to such a big issue over a lot of the developed world
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 01:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:41:49 pm
Really?  He certainly seems to be chucking a fair few of both around with impunity. ;D

Being in power is what this kind of shit is all about for people like him. He fancies himself a king - all of the authority without any of the responsibility. That's for other people to deal with.

The problem is it's really difficult to hold the fire of accountability to his feet, because there's too few people available to hold the fucker down and keep him still for more than a couple of minutes at a time. Too many people are too willing to chuck water on the flames for him.
Yes. that's exactly what he is trying to do. lay the blame on others, the point is we are talking about the PM here, he has no excuses because the idea of everyone around him taking advantage of him is pathetic. any other past PM would have hit the roof if they saw what was happening inside No 10 etc, he didn't and there is only one explanation. they happened with Johnsons approval.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 02:11:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:42 pm
John Majors TV speech and replies to questions ripped Johnson & co to pieces. the lies, our standing in the world. right to protest. weak cabinet. Tory MPs to weak to replace him. covered many points. superb. :wellin :wellin :wellin

Where was that shown OF?
Offline west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:41 pm
Where was that shown OF?

It was a live speech and then Q&A on the BBC, being hosted by a think tank or something like that.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 02:27:24 pm »
The Russian foreign minister has torn apart Liz Truss at the joint press conference. Clearly hasn't gone very well.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 02:30:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:42 pm
John Majors TV speech and replies to questions ripped Johnson & co to pieces. the lies, our standing in the world. right to protest. weak cabinet. Tory MPs to weak to replace him. covered many points. superb. :wellin :wellin :wellin


I welcome stinging criticism of Bozo from anyone, but let's remember that Major was responsible for the Criminal Justice Act (1994) that curtailed a right to protest and criminalised certain trespassing, which was aimed at criminalising anti-road protesters and hunt saboteurs. The act also gave police more stop & search powers (and we all know the consequences of that) and made gatherings listening to certain music illegal (to criminalise raves).

My view of Major has softened over the years, especially in WRT the EU/Brexit, but he was a typical Tory c*nt as PM.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:19:53 pm
It was a live speech and then Q&A on the BBC, being hosted by a think tank or something like that.

Cool, thanks, Ill have a look on iplayer
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 02:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:41 pm
Where was that shown OF?
BBC. am sure there will be links to whole speech soon and will post one when available.
Very short part of speech up on BBC news.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60331189
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:39:52 pm
BBC. am sure there will be links to whole speech soon and will post one when available.
Very short part of speech up on BBC news.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60331189

 :thumbup
Online thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:30:41 pm

I welcome stinging criticism of Bozo from anyone, but let's remember that Major was responsible for the Criminal Justice Act (1994) that curtailed a right to protest and criminalised certain trespassing, which was aimed at criminalising anti-road protesters and hunt saboteurs. The act also gave police more stop & search powers (and we all know the consequences of that) and made gatherings listening to certain music illegal (to criminalise raves).

My view of Major has softened over the years, especially in WRT the EU/Brexit, but he was a typical Tory c*nt as PM.
He's an ex-Tory PM so it stands to reason his policies are going to be parked off to the right of any fair minded (in my opinion) person.  That's why the comments sting though, a lifelong Tory thinking the Tories are too Tory.

The Criminal Justice Act was Michael Howard though, albeit under Major's leadership.  Major was complicit but didn't Labour abstain on the final vote??  I remember my old man spitting feathers about it.  I guess, like now with Labour and Brexit, it was all about "optics".  Anyway, a terrible bill that predictably has been misused over the past nearly 30 years.
Online Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm »
Again, it's Russia, and they'd probably mock any Foreign secretary in the current climate, but they seem to enjoy being particularly dismissive of Truss.

https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1491724760195207168?s=20&t=26bCpBiYNhVdFKgZ21p8Iw

Quote
Looks like Liz Truss Moscow trip has not gone down well with Lavrov, who said UK diplomats came unprepared to their meeting and said it was like a mute talking to a deaf person

The public dressing-down Lavrov gave Liz Truss was so brutal, and the gap between them so yawning, you almost have to wonder why they even had the meeting  and Lavrov did indeed wonder that aloud during an excruciating press conference in Moscow.

Things behind the scenes were even worse, according to @ElenaChernenko

Lavrov said, "Do you recognize Russia's sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh oblasts?"

Truss said the UK would "never" do so  before the ambassador told her they're not in Ukraine

That last bit  :duh
