TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 01:23:01 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:20:09 pm
..."and his unwitting sidekick". ;D

Yes!

That's the other thing I've started to notice about Starmer. He is responding extremely well to what is actually being said by Johnson, and then incorporating it into his next question.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 12:23:20 pm
Oops....


Isn't that an old photo or am I getting confused?

I seem to remember the fella sitting there with the tinsel around his neck and some confusion over the curtains in the corner (people thought it was a bin bag over a CCTV camera).  Did the previous photo not include Johnson??

(So many questions... why's the lady been pixelated?  Right now I wouldn't even be that surprised if she turned out to be Kate Middleton  ;D)

Anyway, the Tweet from Cummings is interesting.  Tory MPs sitting behind Johnson and egging him on not knowing or caring that he's driving them headlong off a cliff.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Isn't that an old photo or am I getting confused?

I seem to remember the fella sitting there with the tinsel around his neck and some confusion over the curtains in the corner (people thought it was a bin bag over a CCTV camera).  Did the previous photo not include Johnson??

(So many questions... why's the lady been pixelated?  Right now I wouldn't even be that surprised if she turned out to be Kate Middleton  ;D)

Anyway, the Tweet from Cummings is interesting. Tory MPs sitting behind Johnson and egging him on not knowing or caring that he's driving them headlong off a cliff.
That's Johnson isn't it, fist-pumping, full steam ahead, bow doors wide open.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:15:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:21:16 pm
But the alternative - scrapping PMQT - would suit authoritarian PMs wouldn't it? I say again, no dictatorship has ever had anything remotely resembling PMQ.

Of course there has to be a format of questioning the government. But this one is useless, or maybe the behaviour of wveryone involved makes it useless. It's just a reality TV show.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Isn't that an old photo or am I getting confused?

I seem to remember the fella sitting there with the tinsel around his neck and some confusion over the curtains in the corner (people thought it was a bin bag over a CCTV camera).  Did the previous photo not include Johnson??

(So many questions... why's the lady been pixelated?  Right now I wouldn't even be that surprised if she turned out to be Kate Middleton  ;D)

Anyway, the Tweet from Cummings is interesting.  Tory MPs sitting behind Johnson and egging him on not knowing or caring that he's driving them headlong off a cliff.
The pixilated lady also seems to be shooting laser beams from her phone.

The bottle of hand sanitiser makes it look like it's from during the pandemic, but not clear when.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
Anyone else of the opinion that bringing forward the end to Covid restrictions date is yet another example of Johnsons deeply cynical M.O, and designed purely to save his skin?

I listened on R4 to an expert who felt it was a decision that lacked the level of caution needed.

What are others views?

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:52:12 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
Anyone else of the opinion that bringing forward the end to Covid restrictions date is yet another example of Johnsons deeply cynical M.O, and designed purely to save his skin?

I listened on R4 to an expert who felt it was a decision that lacked the level of caution needed.

What are others views?


I think there is little doubt that all his decision now, particularly regarding Covid are to save his own skin, even more so than before.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
The pixilated lady also seems to be shooting laser beams from her phone.

The bottle of hand sanitiser makes it look like it's from during the pandemic, but not clear when.
Theres always someone who gets a bit pixilated before everyone else.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 03:04:50 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm
Theres always someone who gets a bit pixilated before everyone else.
:wellin

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
The pixilated lady also seems to be shooting laser beams from her phone.

The bottle of hand sanitiser makes it look like it's from during the pandemic, but not clear when.
I found the photo I was thinking of...


(from https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1469806776270958596 in December)

The original didn't seem to have the champagne or the nibbles although the Mirror article did reference the "bubbly".  I'm all for putting the boot in on Johnson but I'm not sure what the new photo adds, especially if Cummings is right and there are more damning photos doing the rounds.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
Anyone else of the opinion that bringing forward the end to Covid restrictions date is yet another example of Johnsons deeply cynical M.O, and designed purely to save his skin?

I listened on R4 to an expert who felt it was a decision that lacked the level of caution needed.

What are others views?
I suppose for Johnson it's a matter of how many votes the Torys win at the next GE. that's always been his attitude. we saw it when he kept walking aroubd without a mask. on one occasion inside a hospital. the PM didn't know what the vast majority of the public knew, you had to wear a mask as soon as you step inside a hospital. his logic then was thinking he was being clever. people will moan but who will the far right CT nutters vote for?? it's Trumps MO as we know.
He is still thinking like this even though the polls tell us his behaviour is going to loose him far more votes than he will gain from the extreme anti maskers.
It's all he knows so the idea he will change in the future is naive.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 03:37:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:04:50 pm
:wellin
I found the photo I was thinking of...


(from https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1469806776270958596 in December)

The original didn't seem to have the champagne or the nibbles although the Mirror article did reference the "bubbly".  I'm all for putting the boot in on Johnson but I'm not sure what the new photo adds, especially if Cummings is right and there are more damning photos doing the rounds.

Guido Fawkes thinks the point is, this gathering was not deemed 'of interest' by the met as the threshold for investigation was not met - as the original photo would suggest. Today's photo would meet the threshold. Hence questions in the house today to PMQ: will this now be investigated?

https://order-order.com/2022/02/09/mirror-republish-old-partygate-story-this-time-with-bubbles/

Releasing the photo is pre-emptively saying we see your whitewash.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:36:27 pm
Tory snowflakes snowflaking again

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-nadhim-zahawi-b2011397.html

Quote
Pupils should not be criticising Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as part of their coursework, the education secretary has said.

Tories reacted with anger on Wednesday after it emerged that children at a school in Nottingham had been writing letters critical of the PM's behaviour as part of an exercise.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:44:25 pm
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:36:27 pm
Tory snowflakes snowflaking again

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-nadhim-zahawi-b2011397.html


Yet this shower of shite set up 'free schools' that could indoctrinate kids with whatever bollocks (be that of the religious variety or otherwise) the school chooses.

Kids can't be told the fact that the British PM is a lying, corrupt hypocrite who partied whilst countless people never got a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones. But they can be told that the world was created over a period 6 days and is only 5,000 years old and that dinosaurs are 'fake news'.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 05:05:25 pm
From the Politics Live Guardian Blog:

Savanta ComRes has started asking a focus group to watch PMQs and to discuss politics generally, and releasing their findings. Today their group comprised six people who all voted Tory in 2019 but who are now uncertain, or planning to vote for another party. In his write-up, Chris Hopkins from the polling company says they all felt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won. He says the group were disillusioned by the government, but not won over by Labour either. He says:

"Recent policy announcements around national insurance rises are seen to be hitting the wrong people, theres a lack of trust in the energy bill discount/rebate/loan (delete as applicable), and even Rishi Sunak came under scrutiny for lacking a plan to pay for the heavy spending to get the country through the pandemic.

Even the vaccine rollout, a line Johnson continues to peddle as proof of his governments competence and something Labour would have failed to deliver, didnt particularly cut through with this group, with some scepticism over its success but a greater sense that any perceived success isnt enough to win these voters round; a successful vaccine rollout does not make a successful government, seemingly was the feeling ...

But heres the issue; these voters are not so turned off the Tories theyre rushing to Labour. In an impromptu show of hands, none of this group felt as though they would vote Labour if an election were tomorrow."

--------

Beggars belief. Country full of soft-headed tw*ts.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 05:18:32 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 05:05:25 pm
From the Politics Live Guardian Blog:

Savanta ComRes has started asking a focus group to watch PMQs and to discuss politics generally, and releasing their findings. Today their group comprised six people who all voted Tory in 2019 but who are now uncertain, or planning to vote for another party. In his write-up, Chris Hopkins from the polling company says they all felt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won. He says the group were disillusioned by the government, but not won over by Labour either. He says:

"Recent policy announcements around national insurance rises are seen to be hitting the wrong people, theres a lack of trust in the energy bill discount/rebate/loan (delete as applicable), and even Rishi Sunak came under scrutiny for lacking a plan to pay for the heavy spending to get the country through the pandemic.

Even the vaccine rollout, a line Johnson continues to peddle as proof of his governments competence and something Labour would have failed to deliver, didnt particularly cut through with this group, with some scepticism over its success but a greater sense that any perceived success isnt enough to win these voters round; a successful vaccine rollout does not make a successful government, seemingly was the feeling ...

But heres the issue; these voters are not so turned off the Tories theyre rushing to Labour. In an impromptu show of hands, none of this group felt as though they would vote Labour if an election were tomorrow."

--------

Beggars belief. Country full of soft-headed tw*ts.
Do they want to vote for the party financed  by hard working UK families or the party financed by the Russians.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm

Yet this shower of shite set up 'free schools' that could indoctrinate kids with whatever bollocks (be that of the religious variety or otherwise) the school chooses.

Kids can't be told the fact that the British PM is a lying, corrupt hypocrite who partied whilst countless people never got a chance to say goodbye to their loved ones. But they can be told that the world was created over a period 6 days and is only 5,000 years old and that dinosaurs are 'fake news'.
They werent told that though.

They werent told anything. They were asked to write piece about the news report.  Writing opinion is important, and its really important that we dont force kids down one opinion pathway.  But how naive are politicians if they dont realise kids might have formed their own opinions.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm
Anyone else of the opinion that bringing forward the end to Covid restrictions date is yet another example of Johnsons deeply cynical M.O, and designed purely to save his skin?

I listened on R4 to an expert who felt it was a decision that lacked the level of caution needed.

What are others views?

they've always been like this: use another 'thing' to deflect attention, whether that's a new culture war or ending restrictions or whatever. he is definitely deflecting but I don't think it's a new thing to save his skin, it's always been there.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 07:48:15 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jacob-rees-mogg-conflict-of-interest-brexit-opportunities-job-b2011511.html

Nothing to see here  ::)

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:32:23 am
The JRM gig is surely to setup as many deals for companies with ex-Tories ministers, staff members or donors before the next general election.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 11:01:36 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:17:21 pm
The obvious response would be to ask her if this red tape existed before a minority of us decided to take us all out of the EU.
Applying what I think is logic.
Yes , this red tape did exist. But we were inside it and do it didn't affect us. It was one softish barrier to entry to our closed market. But now we've stepped outside, it's a barrier we have to overcome.
I don't know the details. But dover COULD be crammed with lorries because of the paperwork.
I see three options.
1) agree arrangements with the EU to reduce the amount of paper work required. Though i don't really see how this could happen.  2) we get better at sorting and processing the paper work. 3) we ship less stuff to and from the EU and slowly die in our own stupid mess.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:18:32 pm
Do they want to vote for the party financed  by hard working UK families or the party financed by the Russians.

No, youve got it all wrong. Those nice Russians are helping us out by funding our political system and saving hard pressed British families from possibly having to do so.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
The Iceland chairman is such a massive Tory. Sick of seeing him on TV regularly.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 06:49:05 am
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 05:05:25 pm
From the Politics Live Guardian Blog:

Savanta ComRes has started asking a focus group to watch PMQs and to discuss politics generally, and releasing their findings. Today their group comprised six people who all voted Tory in 2019 but who are now uncertain, or planning to vote for another party. In his write-up, Chris Hopkins from the polling company says they all felt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson won. He says the group were disillusioned by the government, but not won over by Labour either. He says:

"Recent policy announcements around national insurance rises are seen to be hitting the wrong people, theres a lack of trust in the energy bill discount/rebate/loan (delete as applicable), and even Rishi Sunak came under scrutiny for lacking a plan to pay for the heavy spending to get the country through the pandemic.

Even the vaccine rollout, a line Johnson continues to peddle as proof of his governments competence and something Labour would have failed to deliver, didnt particularly cut through with this group, with some scepticism over its success but a greater sense that any perceived success isnt enough to win these voters round; a successful vaccine rollout does not make a successful government, seemingly was the feeling ...

But heres the issue; these voters are not so turned off the Tories theyre rushing to Labour. In an impromptu show of hands, none of this group felt as though they would vote Labour if an election were tomorrow."

--------

Beggars belief. Country full of soft-headed tw*ts.

I may be reading it wrong, but the implication is that they were still leaving the Tories, just not going to Labour isn't it?

Presumably that would land them in the Lib Dems.

 Can debate all day whether that will help oust the Tories or if it is just splitting the vote but my read is that we are in the moment/period of reckoning and the behaviour of Johnson is finally too much for many
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 07:54:57 am
Those voters are there for the taking. Unfortunately, I'm not sure Starmer's competency cuts through to them. They are the people who need 'charisma' and a sad reflection on where democracy is at the moment, with the voters distrusting all political parties, yet unable to drill down into the fact that populists have driven that disconnect between policy and rhetoric.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:03:09 am
This..

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:15:09 am
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 12:23:20 pm
Oops....



What chance does Johnson have really?  Ambushed by booze and cakes. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:16:44 am
Sky showing Truss live in Moscow dishing out waffle to the Russians
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:30:30 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60318610

Real people don't care about No 10 lockdown parties, says Commons leader Mark Spencer

People in the "real world" don't care about parties held in Downing Street during lockdown, the new leader of the House of Commons has said.

Mark Spencer stuck by comments he made in December, when he said Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson "will not have lied" about the gatherings.

But he told BBC Radio Nottingham "what really mattered" to people was their energy bills, NHS backlogs and jobs.

Mr Spencer replaced Jacob Rees-Mogg as Commons leader in a cabinet reshuffle.

He was formerly the government chief whip, in charge of party discipline.

In December, he told Radio Nottingham: "I am assured that everybody in that building played by the rules. I'm told there weren't any parties. The prime minister will not have lied about any parties."

The Metropolitan Police are now investigating 12 events in Downing Street and Whitehall for alleged breaches of lockdown rules, including three the prime minister reportedly attended and one in his own flat.

'Having a drink'

Mr Spencer said the prime minister had apologised for mistakes, after a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on rule-breaking in Downing Street.

The Sherwood MP said he could not comment further because of the police investigation, but said: "Clearly people were having a drink, I've done that. I've had a drink of alcohol during Covid."

He said: "When you get out into the real world and you talk to real people, my experience is they are saying to me 'you know what really matters to me is the cost of my energy bills, the NHS backlog post-Covid, making sure the economy is growing and my job is secure'." (Caused by Tories and their Brexit)

He added: "It's fair to say Downing Street didn't get everything right but let's focus on the real world here."

Describing his new role as a "cool job", he said he would be the "voice of backbenchers" in cabinet, adding that he had done his time as chief whip and "I have earned a little reward, I hope that's how the prime minister sees it".

Some Tory MPs have privately expressed concern about Mr Spencer's new role as Commons leader, which is responsible for standards of behaviour in Westminster.

Mr Spencer confirmed that Lord Geidt, the PM's adviser on ministerial interests, is carrying out the investigation into accusations of Islamophobia, made against him by fellow Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani.

Last month, the prime minister asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" regarding Ms Ghani's claim that she was sacked as a minister because of concerns about her "Muslimness" in 2020. Lord Geidt is understood to be working with the Cabinet Office team on the investigation.

Ms Ghani said she was told by a government whip that her faith made colleagues "uncomfortable".

Mr Spencer strongly denied making the alleged comments, saying the accusations were "completely false" and "defamatory".

He declined to go into detail in his Radio Nottingham interview, because of Lord Geidt's investigation, adding: "It's a bit rough not being able to defend yourself until the results of that investigation come forward."

He also declined to comment on accusations whips had blackmailed MPs into supporting Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

"It's very easy to make an allegation, it takes a long time to investigate that. Unfortunately I'm stuck in this limbo land," he said.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:48:04 am
Mark Spencer is my MP and is a grade A cnut.  Shocking, i know.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 09:05:42 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:30:30 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60318610

Real people don't care about No 10 lockdown parties, says Commons leader Mark Spencer


This is not just a steaming pile of horseshit.
This is Mark Spencers steaming pile of horseshit.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 09:06:48 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:05:42 am
This is not just a steaming pile of horseshit.
This is Mark Spencers steaming pile of horseshit.

Haha :D

Hes taking the St Michael.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 09:12:55 am
Spencer wants us to disregard the party scandal & focus instead on problems that have arisen because of their incompetence? Sounds like a plan.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 10:14:25 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:05:42 am
This is not just a steaming pile of horseshit.
This is Mark Spencers steaming pile of horseshit.

👍😂
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 10:32:54 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:12:55 am
Spencer wants us to disregard the party scandal & focus instead on problems that have arisen because of their incompetence? Sounds like a plan.

Lets have a real good look at the £billions creamed off during the pandemic, the abject failure of test and trace and the £37 billion to create it, lets look deeply at the true damage to the economy done by brexit, the job losses because of it, the rise in the cost of living.

You'd think they would want the party stuff at the top of the news instead.
