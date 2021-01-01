Poll

What hat should John C wear to the match

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 74068 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:20:09 pm
..."and his unwitting sidekick". ;D

Yes!

That's the other thing I've started to notice about Starmer. He is responding extremely well to what is actually being said by Johnson, and then incorporating it into his next question.
Online thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 01:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:23:20 pm
Oops....


Isn't that an old photo or am I getting confused?

I seem to remember the fella sitting there with the tinsel around his neck and some confusion over the curtains in the corner (people thought it was a bin bag over a CCTV camera).  Did the previous photo not include Johnson??

(So many questions... why's the lady been pixelated?  Right now I wouldn't even be that surprised if she turned out to be Kate Middleton  ;D)

Anyway, the Tweet from Cummings is interesting.  Tory MPs sitting behind Johnson and egging him on not knowing or caring that he's driving them headlong off a cliff.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 01:52:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:32:58 pm
Isn't that an old photo or am I getting confused?

I seem to remember the fella sitting there with the tinsel around his neck and some confusion over the curtains in the corner (people thought it was a bin bag over a CCTV camera).  Did the previous photo not include Johnson??

(So many questions... why's the lady been pixelated?  Right now I wouldn't even be that surprised if she turned out to be Kate Middleton  ;D)

Anyway, the Tweet from Cummings is interesting. Tory MPs sitting behind Johnson and egging him on not knowing or caring that he's driving them headlong off a cliff.
That's Johnson isn't it, fist-pumping, full steam ahead, bow doors wide open.
Online redbyrdz

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 02:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:21:16 pm
But the alternative - scrapping PMQT - would suit authoritarian PMs wouldn't it? I say again, no dictatorship has ever had anything remotely resembling PMQ.

Of course there has to be a format of questioning the government. But this one is useless, or maybe the behaviour of wveryone involved makes it useless. It's just a reality TV show.
Online redbyrdz

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 02:17:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:32:58 pm
Isn't that an old photo or am I getting confused?

I seem to remember the fella sitting there with the tinsel around his neck and some confusion over the curtains in the corner (people thought it was a bin bag over a CCTV camera).  Did the previous photo not include Johnson??

(So many questions... why's the lady been pixelated?  Right now I wouldn't even be that surprised if she turned out to be Kate Middleton  ;D)

Anyway, the Tweet from Cummings is interesting.  Tory MPs sitting behind Johnson and egging him on not knowing or caring that he's driving them headlong off a cliff.
The pixilated lady also seems to be shooting laser beams from her phone.

The bottle of hand sanitiser makes it look like it's from during the pandemic, but not clear when.
Online Robinred

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Anyone else of the opinion that bringing forward the end to Covid restrictions date is yet another example of Johnsons deeply cynical M.O, and designed purely to save his skin?

I listened on R4 to an expert who felt it was a decision that lacked the level of caution needed.

What are others views?

