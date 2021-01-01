Poll

What hat should John C wear to the match

An inflatable banana hat
A hat with a cute picture of a little cat going "Meow!"
A tribly
A hat with space for two beer cans and straws to faciliate their quaffing
A hat saying "Nice day for fishing, 'aint it? huh huh!"
A womble hat
A cheese hat that I like
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 72049 times)

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:37:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Can you imagine them triggering the vote of no confidence and Boris winning it? The tories stuck with him for a year without a way to challenge him.

I think it was about a week after May won her confidence vote that the bods in the 1922 committee, who really wanted her gone, started talking about changing the rules so it could be done again within a couple of months.  Completely coincidentally of course, they had "been considering it for some time" anyway.  Talk of it died down shortly after she resigned, never to be addressed again.  Strange that.

So if enough of them want him out at any time they'll just change the rules in order to do it.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,759
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:37:30 pm »
Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency = more tax dodging, less worker protection, mass redundancies in the public sector.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,058
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 03:21:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Can you imagine them triggering the vote of no confidence and Boris winning it? The tories stuck with him for a year without a way to challenge him.

In some ways that would be ideal. A sort of replication of what happened in the Labour party a few years back. A massive vote of confidence from party activists for someone the general public really dislikes. It would certainly help Keir Starmer at the next election because it would keep a liability in office and allow Labour to say "the Tory party kept him there."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,266
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 03:33:10 pm »
Why has Hoyle only come out now and criticised Johnson ?

Mad that Johnson is not going to apologise either.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,306
  • Red since '64
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 03:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:33:10 pm
Why has Hoyle only come out now and criticised Johnson ?

Mad that Johnson is not going to apologise either.

The reason Johnson wont apologise is that hes continuing using the Trump/Cohn playbook - attack your accusers and never say sorry. This is a good read on the topic:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/04/gaslight-playbook-corrupt-company-government-sociopath?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 