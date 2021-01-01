Can you imagine them triggering the vote of no confidence and Boris winning it? The tories stuck with him for a year without a way to challenge him.



I think it was about a week after May won her confidence vote that the bods in the 1922 committee, who really wanted her gone, started talking about changing the rules so it could be done again within a couple of months. Completely coincidentally of course, they had "been considering it for some time" anyway. Talk of it died down shortly after she resigned, never to be addressed again. Strange that.So if enough of them want him out at any time they'll just change the rules in order to do it.