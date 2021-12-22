Poll

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 07:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Piers Corbyn in that group

How the fuck is that absolute c*nt not behind bars?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 07:21:10 pm »
The spineless c*nts in the Cabinet are as bad as Johnson. Kwarteng bsically repeated it yesterday (I'll be stunned if he wasn't sued).
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 07:22:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:43 pm
He wasnt labelled the UKs Trump by Trump himself for nothing.  Shares same traits.

https://metro.co.uk/2019/07/23/donald-trump-claims-people-uk-call-boris-johnson-britain-trump-10448314/

The thing with that smear was the idiots in his Party backing him up after the event. 

It was utterly shameful but he doesn't care and will be having a laugh about tonight.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 07:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:21:10 pm
The spineless c*nts in the Cabinet are as bad as Johnson. Kwarteng bsically repeated it yesterday (I'll be stunned if he wasn't sued).

Same as the GOP mob who stand by Trump, although that situation appears to be slowly changing as his support dilutes among GOP.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 07:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Piers Corbyn in that group

Sooner that c*nt dies the better. I hope it is tonight in his sleep.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 07:27:44 pm
Sooner that c*nt dies the better. I hope it is tonight in his sleep.
That's kind of you.
Some would find it more fitting if it were in several days time after struggling for every breath.
I'm not suggesting waterboarding by the way.
 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm »
This Saville thing will stick to Starmer. Some of Johnson's past behaviour has been Trump-lite, but the two of them are indistinguishable now. Absolutely vile.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:47 pm
This Saville thing will stick to Starmer. Some of Johnson's past behaviour has been Trump-lite, but the two of them are indistinguishable now. Absolutely vile.

Thats going to be the fear. This could be Starmers 'Birth certificate'
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:39:42 pm
Thats going to be the fear. This could be Starmers 'Birth certificate'
And the only man who can stop it turning into that will be watching the footage with glee this evening.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 07:43:27 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:34:47 pm
This Saville thing will stick to Starmer. Some of Johnson's past behaviour has been Trump-lite, but the two of them are indistinguishable now. Absolutely vile.

I agree.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm »
We have a far right egotistical tv celebrity who only had any platform due to family connections and wealth running a country and making it actually dangerous to oppose him politically. Johnson isnt just like Trump, hes a fucking clone - right down to the BMI. Only difference is probably the family. Trump clearly infatuated with his own daughter whereas Johnson probably isnt sure if half the young women in London are infact his daughter.

Both also allegedly got Covid but given respective swift recoveries relative to their complete lack of fitness well see.

On the Tories, it really is mad to think the way theyve gone. Cameron threw away the country to save the party and get rid of the UKIP threat. Instead - not only did he fuck up the country, but rather than lose votes or seats or power to them - he just gave them the party. Mad.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 07:46:53 pm »
Johnson is a charlatan but is also really fucking dangerous.

I still think he has a drink problem as he's so chaotic and goes missing for days.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:43 pm
He wasnt labelled the UKs Trump by Trump himself for nothing.  Shares same traits.

https://metro.co.uk/2019/07/23/donald-trump-claims-people-uk-call-boris-johnson-britain-trump-10448314/
There was a video posted on here I meant to comment on of Johnson talking about his cunning plan to outwit the media. how he makes so many gaffs the media find it hard to concentrate on anything in particular.
What he actually does is the same as Trump. he tells so many lies his opposition spend all their time fact checking while he controls the direction of public opinion.
He does what he calls Gaffs all the time. am not gullible enough to believe he does this deliberately. is what is happening now part of his cunning plans, party's and incompetence.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:53 pm
Johnson is a charlatan but is also really fucking dangerous.

I still think he has a drink problem as he's so chaotic and goes missing for days.

That could be explained by laziness. Dorries on the other hand, has some sort of problem
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 08:06:17 pm »
This is the TORY PARTY THREAD

Stop talking about (Jeremy) Corbyn or you'll get the thread locked again.

ta.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:54:03 pm
Starmer and Lammy under threat from far right extremists outside parliament, rescued by police car. No one hurt - more echoes of Trump.

From the Beeb;

The incident happened as Sir Keir walked from the Ministry of Defence along the Victoria Embankment towards Portcullis House, part of the Palace of Westminster, with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

Apparently they had been to a briefing at the MOD about Ukraine, so you would imagine a pretty secure location and not a publicised event.

In that case how did the mob find out the location? Poetentially a serius breach of security.

And this is Johnson's 'Capitol' moment.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:13:41 pm
And this is Johnson's 'Capitol' moment.

I fear that's still to come.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 08:26:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:13:41 pm
From the Beeb;

The incident happened as Sir Keir walked from the Ministry of Defence along the Victoria Embankment towards Portcullis House, part of the Palace of Westminster, with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

Apparently they had been to a briefing at the MOD about Ukraine, so you would imagine a pretty secure location and not a publicised event.

In that case how did the mob find out the location? Poetentially a serius breach of security.

And this is Johnson's 'Capitol' moment.
People and protesters often hang around outside Portcullis House. It's unusual and unnecessary for high profile politicians to stroll about out there though.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 08:31:14 pm »
He is fully responsible for this and has tweeted a half hearted apology.

Also, his front bench are too. All of them are a disgrace.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm »
Cameron didn't care he just fucked off back to dodgy international finance and tax avoidance like his old fella. 10 million for "helping" Greensill wasn't it?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 08:44:38 pm »
Why can't Starmer sue Johnson, fuck 'Commons Privilege', test the shit in courts.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 08:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:44:38 pm
Why can't Starmer sue Johnson, fuck 'Commons Privilege', test the shit in courts.

Not sure but surely there are grounds to it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 08:48:38 pm »
this c*nt needs to fucking go, he's now putting targets on MPs backs
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 08:48:38 pm
this c*nt needs to fucking go, he's now putting targets on MPs backs

I do fear he'd rather that than lose power.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 08:48:38 pm
this c*nt needs to fucking go, he's now putting targets on MPs backs

He did that with the surrender act bullshit. When MPs complained it was getting them death threats he said the way to react was to back him. Him and Rees Mogg are the epitome of fascists.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 09:28:00 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 08:48:38 pm
this c*nt needs to fucking go, he's now putting targets on MPs backs
Trump did the same in the US. Johnson would go further than he is now if he thought he could get away with it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 09:31:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:13:41 pm
From the Beeb;

The incident happened as Sir Keir walked from the Ministry of Defence along the Victoria Embankment towards Portcullis House, part of the Palace of Westminster, with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

Apparently they had been to a briefing at the MOD about Ukraine, so you would imagine a pretty secure location and not a publicised event.

In that case how did the mob find out the location? Poetentially a serius breach of security.

And this is Johnson's 'Capitol' moment.

What was the comment earlier on that was being "quoted" the grown-ups are now in charge of 10 Downing Street, it certainly doesn't seem like it does it?  ::)
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 09:43:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:31:20 pm
What was the comment earlier on that was being "quoted" the grown-ups are now in charge of 10 Downing Street, it certainly doesn't seem like it does it?  ::)
What a stupid comment to make, so Johnson brought in immature people who acted like children when he first took over 2 years ago. it took him 2 years to find out his cock up and even then it had to rammed down his throat when they went too far. this is supposed to be something that should reassure us. nahh, not great judgement, it only adds to his long list of failures that prove he is unfit to be PM.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:28:00 pm
Trump did the same in the US. Johnson would go further than he is now if he thought he could get away with it.

He will go further.

This is a man who conspired to get a journalist beaten up. The rules dont apply to Johnson.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:43:45 pm
What a stupid comment to make, so Johnson brought in immature people who acted like children when he first took over 2 years ago. it took him 2 years to find out his cock up and even then it had to rammed down his throat when they went too far. this is supposed to be something that should reassure us. nahh, not great judgement, it only adds to his long list of failures that prove he is unfit to be PM.

Yet some Tories are still standing by him. How much worse does it have to get before they realise what everyone else knows that this guy is dangerous and out of control. The scary thing is, it could get a lot worse still with the way he's ramping up the pressure on the lunatics.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 10:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:54 pm
Not sure but surely there are grounds to it.

It seems to me that the MPs who defended who Johnson's comments outside of bounds of parliamentary might be vulnerable. And, if they did this at Johnson's behest, might he be too? IANAL
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 10:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:04:13 pm
It seems to me that the MPs who defended who Johnson's comments outside of bounds of parliamentary might be vulnerable. And, if they did this at Johnson's behest, might he be too? IANAL

Welcome back.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:06:50 pm
Welcome back.

Thanks, SHP. You are good bunch here. I think, though, my time here will be more sporadic this time round.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2553 on: Today at 10:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:43 pm
He will go further.

This is a man who conspired to get a journalist beaten up. The rules dont apply to Johnson.
Ohh he is a nasty piece of work I know but this is different, we shall see.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:55:28 pm
Yet some Tories are still standing by him. How much worse does it have to get before they realise what everyone else knows that this guy is dangerous and out of control. The scary thing is, it could get a lot worse still with the way he's ramping up the pressure on the lunatics.
I think the Tory MPS believe it's s.. or bust now for many of them. even Johnson thinks the tide will turn and he will be back in public favour by 2024.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 10:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:04:13 pm
It seems to me that the MPs who defended who Johnson's comments outside of bounds of parliamentary might be vulnerable. And, if they did this at Johnson's behest, might he be too? IANAL
Welcome back. :)
Vulnerable? Slander
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2555 on: Today at 10:30:37 pm »
You can make out someone screaming pizzagate in the video. What is wrong with people?!?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 10:32:42 pm »
History is rarely kind and the Tory MPs that have chosen to stand behind this thug of a Prime Minister will be viewed through this lens for their whole careers and lives.

Probably about the lowest UK Politics has ever sunk.

You have to wonder about the complete lack of any moral compass from any of them. That they are happy to be tarred with this brush is amazing.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2557 on: Today at 10:33:39 pm »
This could have all been put to bed on the day if Hoyle had grown a pair. He needs calling out on it at PMQ's.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2558 on: Today at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:32:42 pm
History is rarely kind and the Tory MPs that have chosen to stand behind this thug of a Prime Minister will be viewed through this lens for their whole careers and lives.

Probably about the lowest UK Politics has ever sunk.

You have to wonder about the complete lack of any moral compass from any of them. That they are happy to be tarred with this brush is amazing.

As some said before, the few Tories with any morals were purged from the party in 2019.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2559 on: Today at 10:50:52 pm »
Needless to say there are people in comments in some papers trying to put out the lie that it was only am anti-vax demonstration and nothing was being shouted about the Saville case. Or in other word, Johnson is being framed! Despite that shouts from the mob about him protecting paedophiles can be clearly heard on the videos they are dismissing. This country is just bizarre now. How can people be so thick?
