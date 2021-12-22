We have a far right egotistical tv celebrity who only had any platform due to family connections and wealth running a country and making it actually dangerous to oppose him politically. Johnson isnt just like Trump, hes a fucking clone - right down to the BMI. Only difference is probably the family. Trump clearly infatuated with his own daughter whereas Johnson probably isnt sure if half the young women in London are infact his daughter.



Both also allegedly got Covid but given respective swift recoveries relative to their complete lack of fitness well see.



On the Tories, it really is mad to think the way theyve gone. Cameron threw away the country to save the party and get rid of the UKIP threat. Instead - not only did he fuck up the country, but rather than lose votes or seats or power to them - he just gave them the party. Mad.