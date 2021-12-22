We have a far right egotistical tv celebrity who only had any platform due to family connections and wealth running a country and making it actually dangerous to oppose him politically. Johnson isnt just like Trump, hes a fucking clone - right down to the BMI. Only difference is probably the family. Trump clearly infatuated with his own daughter whereas Johnson probably isnt sure if half the young women in London are infact his daughter.
Both also allegedly got Covid but given respective swift recoveries relative to their complete lack of fitness well see.
On the Tories, it really is mad to think the way theyve gone. Cameron threw away the country to save the party and get rid of the UKIP threat. Instead - not only did he fuck up the country, but rather than lose votes or seats or power to them - he just gave them the party. Mad.